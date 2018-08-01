Manheim advances to LNP Midget semi-finals
Gems by Book, Eberly lead Manheim past Penn Manor, 1-0
Cam Eberly provided a defensive play Monday night which will endure in the memories of his Manheim VFW teammates and coaches.
Moving from second base to shortstop when Drew Mummau entered the game as a relief pitcher with one out in the seventh, Eberly flashed some serious Gold Glove skills on a sharp ground ball hit by Penn Manor’s Noah Johnson.
With the Comets trailing by a run, but threatening with runners at first and second, Eberly ranged deep behind the second base bag to not only steal a base hit from Johnson and likely stop the tying from scoring, but also got a force out.
It turned out to be a critical play for Manheim to help them hold on for a 1-0 victory over Penn Manor in an LNP Midget Tournament quarterfinal-round game at Clipper Magazine Stadium.
“We talk about memories and that’s a memory I’ll never forget,” Manheim skipper Jeff Mummau said.
The younger Mummau provided another one when he painted an outside fastball which K’d Comet leadoff batter Jacob Hess for the final out.
“Our catcher (Garret Bruckhart) wanted a curve ball and I shook him off,” Mummau said. “I felt like I could get him with my fastball.”
The win clinched Manheim’s berth in Wednesday’s semi-finals, played after deadline, against the Lititz Oddfellows, a 4-2 winner over Lancaster.
It will be a rematch of the 2016 finals, when the VFW beat Lititz 8-5 for the crown.
“It’s a great feeling,” Drew Mummau said. “Just playing with these guys, it’s a lot of fun and we want to try to repeat from two years ago. We had a lot of guys here last year, so they love the environment and they’re used to this stage.”
Monday’s stage featured a pitchers duel between a pair of left-handers — Manheim’s Colton Book and Penn Manor’s Brady Hinkle.
It was Book who prevailed after pitching 6 1/3 shutout innings, yielding just three hits while striking out five and walking six.
“He did great,” Drew Mummau said. “He’s been fabulous for us all year. He hits his spots and attacks hitters. We have confidence in him and we all know Colton’s going to go out and give us a good outing and he did tonight.”:
So did Hinkle for the Comets, who K’d 10, walked four and allowed just one earned run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings.
He pitched out of a first-and-third, one-out pickle in the bottom of the first inning to keep it scoreless, getting a fly out and strikeout to end the threat.
Mummau was 3-for-3 with two doubles and an intentional walk to lead Manheim’s offense.
And he was right in the middle of the VFW’s third-inning rally which led to the game’s only run. His single to right-center on a 2-1 pitch from Hinkle got things started, and then when Hunter Hess reached on a fielder’s choice and Garret Bruckhart worked a nine-pitch walk, Manheim had the bases loaded.
Book was next and he smashed a one-hopper to third, which Penn Manor’s Hess knocked down, but Mummau was able to score on the RBI infield single, giving Manheim the 1-0 lead.
“It was hit so hard, I kinda stuttered at first because I wasn’t sure if it was a line drive,” Mummau recalled. “Once it knocked away, I knew I could get (home) and it was bases loaded, so I had to go.”
“Man, Colton squared it up pretty good,” coach Mummau said. “The kid got a glove on it, but we were fortunate it just kinda rolled away and we were able to get all hands safe. Drew has great speed, there’s no doubt about it.”
In the meantime, Book didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning — a single to center field by Penn Manor’s Ty Erisman. But Manheim’s lefty, who picked off Comet courtesy runner Aaron Gale following a leadoff walk to DH Sam Cox leading off the inning, escaped.
Penn Manor also had two on with two outs in the sixth on Hinkle’s seeing-eye hit and Cade Thourot’s infield single, but couldn’t capitalize.
“That’s why everyone loves left-handed pitchers because you can see, they’re just tough to hit,” coach Mummau said. “There’s just something about them. They’re golden. But thank God we have one on our team that did a great job tonight. He’s a pitcher at heart and he did a great job for us.”
In the top of the seventh, with Penn Manor down to its final at-bats, Cox walked with one out and then Erisman reached on a fielding error.
That set the stage for Eberly’s brilliant defensive gem and then Mummau’s game-ending punch-out.
“I knew I needed to throw strikes and get some ground balls for my teammates,” Mummau remarked, “and clearly it paid off with (Eberly) making that nice play.”
It’s sure to be a play that will live on in the memories of the Manheim VFW.
