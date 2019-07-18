Lititz VFW sweeps Hempfield, advances to LNP Tournament
Twice, Hempfield Black went up by two or more runs last Friday in Lititz.
Neither time was the lead safe against the Lititz VFW. Bunching their hits and base runners, they showed their resilience and answered.
And Lititz’s six-run go-ahead rally in the bottom of the fifth turned out to be the difference.
Two-run knocks by Ryan Kurtz and Josh Zimmerman highlighted the No. 6-seeded VFW’s winning rally, as they went on to beat No. 3 Hempfield 10-7 and clinch their LNP Junior-Midget Tournament qualifying series two games to none.
Chase Martin pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief to get the win, while going 2-for-4 at the plate, and Seth Adomnik and Daniel Artale added two hits apiece to help lead the way.
Earlier, last Tuesday, June 9, Lititz outlasted Hempfield 14-12 in the opening game.
That time?
Yep, you guessed it.
The VFW came back from a pair of four-run deficits to pull out the victory.
“The last half of the season, we really got good at that,” said Lititz skipper Todd Rhoads, whose squad met the top-seeded Manheim Lions last night (Wednesday) in the LNP’s first-round at Kunkle Field in Mt. Joy. “I think it’s just they finally are starting to believe that they are there and if they get behind, it’s not a big deal. We’re going to come back. And when they get it started going momentum-wise, it gets contagious and then they go.”
Lititz and Hempfield Black were no strangers to one another. During the regular season, the VFW came away with a 10-5 victory.
But it wasn’t like they were overconfident.
“We don’t talk about revenge games,” Rhoads said. “We really just look at each game, like, ‘We don’t really care who it is.’ I tell these guys all the time, ‘If we play our game, we’re one of the best teams in the league.’ No question.”
In Stephen Katch, Hempfield has one of the best catchers in the Lancaster County Youth Baseball League (LCYBL), and when he walked and scored on Chase Danielson’s RBI single in the top of the first, the visitors had a 3-0 lead. Earlier, Will Cranford singled and scored on a balk, while Rankin reached on a Lititz error and scored on Brian Williams’ RBI ground out.
At that point, VFW starting right-hander Zimmerman settled in, allowing just two more base hits over the next three innings, while benefiting from two double plays.
“Once (Josh) gets into rhythm, he really gets into it for that sweet spot,” Rhoads said.
One of those twin-killings turned by Lititz was a nifty Tyson Kline-to-Chase Martin-to-Ethan Zipko gem, erasing a leadoff runner in the second.
Hempfield starter Rankin, meanwhile, retired the first four batters he faced before Zipko was hit by a pitch in the second inning. With two outs, Rankin’s command continued to be a struggle, as consecutive walks to Zimmerman, James Hample, and Ian Van Brookhoven forced in a run. Artale then tattooed a game-tying two-run double to left and Cody Lutz’s RBI single drove in Tyler Marley to make it 4-3.
It stayed that way until the fifth. Zimmerman, who struck out six, walked two and scattered seven hits in 4 2/3 innings, got the leadoff batter, but then Rankin beat out a swinging bunt and Katch followed with a two-run opposite-field homer to right, putting Hempfield Black in front 5-4.
Katch finished the game going 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored in the three-hole.
“Katch might be the best player that I’ve seen this year,” Rhoads said. “All the way around.”
After Nathan Wingenroth popped out, Williams homered to left, putting Hempfield up 6-4, and then Danielson reached on an error, Chris Baranowski walked and Michael Shaffer was hit by a pitch, loading the bases with two outs.
“(Hempfield) is pretty solid in the top half of their lineup,” Rhoads said.
Martin was then summoned in relief, and thanks to a highlight-reel play from the Lititz pitcher on a chopper off the plate by Hempfield’s Braden Felsinger, the VFW avoided further trouble.
“Solid player,” Rhoads said of Martin.
Together with Zimmerman, Adomnik and Zipko, Martin — as described by Rhoads — is one of Lititz’s four aces.
“As we’ve gotten later in the season and played tournament ball,” Rhoads remarked, “those are the four main pitchers.”
Although Hempfield led 6-4, it didn’t last.
Artale, who was on base all three plate appearances out of the 10th spot in the order, roped a single to left-center to get things started for Lititz in the bottom of the fifth inning.
“During the season, he probably had our fourth or fifth-highest batting average,” Rhoads said, “and he’s down there (in the 10th spot) for a reason because he turns it back over to the top of the lineup. He’s just like a second leadoff hitter. He’s on base a lot with good swings and good at-bats, so that’s really helped.”
With one out, Kline walked and then Martin singled to left to load the bases. Artale scored on Adomnik’s RBI hit to center and Kline crossed the plate with the tying run on Zipko’s RBI single to right, chasing Rankin. Kurtz greeted Hempfield reliever Cranford with a go-ahead two-run single to right-center and then Zimmerman’s two-run double extended the lead to 10-6.
Hempfield got one run back in the sixth as Katch singled and later scored when Wingenroth reached on a two-out error. Then they put their leadoff batter on board in the seventh when Danielson singled to left. But Martin proceeded to strike out the next three batters to put it in the books.
“Put the ball in play and play defense. That’s what I told the guys,” Rhoads said. “I truly think we are tops in the league. We’ve just got to play our game, and if we play our game, that’s what happens.”
