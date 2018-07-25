Lititz Summer Showcase set for this weekend
Final preparations are ongoing for the 13th annual Lititz Summer Soccer Showcase, which will be held this Saturday and Sunday, July 28-29.
College ID games are slated for Friday night, July 27, at 6, 7, and 8 p.m. at the Weaver Road complex for U16 to U19 boys and girls. If there is inclement weather, those games will be moved to Spooky Nook Sports Lanco.
“These games don’t count toward (showcase) standings,” tournament director/Warwick girls soccer coach Wendell Hannaford said. “These are just extra games that we like to do to give players another opportunity to get seen by coaches.”
There will be 163 teams — comprising boys and girls ages U9 to U19 — from Canada, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania competing Saturday and Sunday in the showcase.
Games will be held at seven venues. In addition to the Weaver Road site, others include Elizabeth Township Park, Forney Field, Manheim Township Foundation Fields, Manheim Township High School, and Lititz Area Mennonite School (LAMS).
Despite this week’s heavy rains, Hannaford said that as of Tuesday, all fields are still available.
“They’re holding up fairly well as of now, so we’re optimistic,” he said. “We have a bunch of grass facilities and we’ve been keeping up with them the past couple of days.”
Showcase volunteer/Warwick boys soccer coach Gordy Cowher will guide his club team, the U19 Vulcan Alliance in the tournament. In their four-team pool, they will play teams from eastern PA, Maryland and New Jersey.
With teams from outside the area comes the opportunity to watch different styles of play.
“I’m always interested to see how teams from different areas play,” Cowher said. “When we play tournaments, we’re always running into teams from New Jersey, Maryland, and New York. It’s just because of where we’re situated, but seeing teams we don’t play against normally, in this case Canada, it’s kinda interesting to see how they play the game, how they attack, and how they defend.”
College coaches will be on hand from Cabrini University, Cairn University, California University of PA, Cedar Crest College, Chatham University, Delaware Valley University, F&M College, Geneva College, Harcum College, Immaculata University, Indiana University of PA, Juniata College, Lancaster Bible College, Lock Haven University, Lycoming College, Mount Aloysius College, Nazareth College, Penn State-Abington, Penn State-Altoona, Penn State-Mount Alto, Penn State-Schuylkill, Southern Vermont College, Stevenson University, University of Pittsburgh-Greensburg, Ursinus College, Wilson College, and York College.
