Late surge lifts L-S to win over the Barons
The Manheim Central boys’ game plan was working just like they hoped last Friday night.
Although the Barons were trailing by seven, 23-16, against first-place Lampeter-Strasburg at the half, they were controlling the tempo of the game.
And then senior Carson Brenize’s 3-pointer pulled the MC boys within three, 23-20, with 5:22 left to play in the third quarter.
But the visiting Pioneers made an adjustment — switching from a 1-2-2 full-court press to a 1-3-1 half-court zone — and the game changed.
Capitalizing on a big 23-3 second-half run, Lampeter-Strasburg built a commanding lead and went on to beat the Barons 48-29 in a Section Three battle in Manheim.
“I thought we executed a game plan great,” Manheim Central coach Charlie Fisher said. “If you would have told us we held them under 50, I would have said, ‘Alright.’ But (L-S) coach (Ed) Berryman switched it up and it got us.”
Seth Beers and 6-foot-6 Adam Stoltzfus scored 11 points apiece to pace the Pioneers (5-0 L-L, 9-1 overall), who remained unbeaten in Section.
Cam Sell finished with a team-high nine points to lead the Barons (2-3 L-L, 5-7 overall), who bounced back to defeat Hershey 55-48 in a non-league game Saturday night.
“We knew this was a tough stretch coming up,” Fisher said, “and I mean, losing to L-S … they’re the Section favorite and I thought our guys battled and I thought we were competitive.”
Certainly, the outcome was still in doubt when Brenize connected from downtown — one of just two Baron treys in the game — to cut MC’s deficit to 23-20 with 5:22 remaining in the third.
But Zack Kingsley answered with a putback, and the Pioneers scored the final 11 points of the third. In fact, Manheim Central had a scoring drought of nearly seven minutes against the Pioneers’ 1-3-1 zone before Colton Book converted a three-point play to cut Lampeter-Strasburg’s lead to 37-23 early in the final stanza.
In all, the Barons shot just 4-of-14 from the floor in the second half.
“(L-S) was long on a tight court,” Fisher said. “We kinda got our feet in cement and started thinking too much, and then at that point, when the lead starts to stretch, you get those negative vibes in your brain and that doesn’t always help, especially with shooters and looking to attack.”
Stoltzfus scored all 11 of his points in the second half, including two foul shots, followed by a fadeaway which extended the Pioneers’ lead to 41-23 with 4:02 to go, and then after Kinglsey buried a ‘three’ and Nevin Book dropped in a layup to make it 46-23, that was basically the game.
“(Stoltzfus) got a lot of his buckets on the dish because Beers and those guys, they’re great going to the rim,” Fisher said. “And Stoltzfus knows where to go, he has an eye for the ball and he’s a great finisher. If he got us for 11, that was fine. I thought we executed to a T, everything we wanted, and then it kinda got away from us. He’s 6-foot-6, we have 5-8 guys up top, and that corner gets tight.”
In the final 1:13, Manheim Central’s Drew Mummau drained one of two foul shots, then Sell dropped in a layup and buried a buzzer-beating ‘three’ to complete the scoring.
“I thought we battled,” Fisher said. “I was very happy with the effort. I stinks to lose, but it comes with the territory.”
***
Last Saturday, Sell scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, as Manheim Central held off Hershey 55-48 in the nightcap of the L-L Mid-Penn Showdown at Lebanon Valley College.
The Baron senior guard was 11-of-13 at the foul line, including 7-of-9 in the fourth quarter.
Brenize, Mummau, and Chase Marquette each hit from downtown in the opening half, when MC took a 23-18 lead. Jackson Mascari helped to keep Hershey close, scoring three treys and 10 of his game-high 25 points in the first half.
Central still led 35-27 going to the fourth, and Mascari scored 11 points in the final stanza, but the Barons held on for the victory.
Marquette and Mummau each finished with nine points, and Brenize added eight for the Barons.
