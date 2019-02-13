Lance claims two L-L golds
By Bruce Morgan
Warwick’s Oliver Lance has built a nice collection of Lancaster-Lebanon League medals in the 100 backstroke in his high school career.
Bronze medals as a freshman and sophomore, then a silver medal last year.
The only one missing was a gold.
Until now, that is.
The Warrior senior capped his final L-L League Meet last Saturday night by touching the wall first in the 100 back in 53.50 seconds.
That, however, only told part of his story at Wilson’s Roy G. Snyder Natatorium last weekend.
Lance also took home gold in the 200 Individual Medley in 1:58.25 during Friday’s action.
It was his fourth career medal in that event as well. Previously in the L-L’s 200 I.M., Lance was seventh as a freshman, before winning bronze and then silver the past two years.
“That kid, you can always count on him,” Warrior coach Mark Daum said. “Don’t ever count him out. He was just phenomenal.”
In all, the Warwick boys came home with seven L-L medals. Freshman Theo Lance also placed in two individual events — taking fifth in both the 200 free (1:49.37) and 500 free (4:56.12).
Plus, the Lance brothers swam with James Moll and Ethan Hershey on the fifth-place 400 free relay (3:26.85) and sixth-place 200 free relay (1:33.46).
Individually, Moll chipped in with a seventh in the 100 backstroke in 56.14 seconds.
As a team, the Warriors took fifth with 42 points, not far behind fourth-place Hempfield (48). Manheim Township (150) ran away with the team crown, 85 points ahead of Cedar Crest (65).
A Cedar Crest swimmer, Cameron Hain, was Oliver Lance’s closest competition in the 100 backstroke, but the Falcon senior ended up two seconds behind in a time of 55.52 seconds.
Friday’s 200 I.M. was a bit closer, with Hempfield’s Andre Fissella making it a race down to the wire. When they touched the wall, though, Lance claimed the gold in 1:58.25, just a fingernail ahead of Fissella (1:58.53).
Fans never would’ve known that Lance has been feeling less than 100 percent physically this winter.
“He’s getting rested and getting ready to shave and stuff for Districts,” Daum said, “so he swam tired, but you can’t ask for a kid that has more guts. He would swim if he didn’t have two arms and two legs. Just all guts. And he’s never satisfied, which is a testament to the caliber of athlete he is.”
