Lady Barons edge Warwick 2-1 in back-yard battle
WHS girls top Cocalico in opener
Only one team could finish Tuesday night at 2-0.
That’s what was at stake for the Warwick and Manheim Central girls’ soccer teams, who had each earned a win in their season opener last Friday.
And as both teams took their best shots under the lights at Manheim’s Elden Rettew Field, it became evident that there was little separating the two back-yard rivals.
Eventually, Manheim Central’s Elizabeth Levy snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring with just 33 seconds left in the opening half, and then the Lady Barons preserved the lead through a scoreless second half and held on for a 2-1 non-league victory.
Although the Lady Warriors threatened (1-1) in the final 40 minutes and carried the majority of play, they couldn’t break through against MC keeper Kelli Kreider for the equalizer. Kreider ended the game with six stops.
For the game, Warwick had seven shots, to the Lady Barons’ (2-0) six, and the Warwick girls had a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Senior Emily Williamson nearly gave the Lady Warriors the early lead, but hit the left post with just 9:42 elapsed the first half.
About 18 minutes later, on a corner kick, MC got on the scoreboard, as Maddie Carper put the ball in front of the net, where Tori Fahnestock tucked it home inside the left post for a 1-0 lead.
Warwick, though, wasted little time answering.
With 10:18 left in the half, junior Sydney Herritt finished on a corner kick, converting on an assist from senior Mickayla Harris to knot it 1-all.
It remained that way into the final minute of the half, when Levy broke in alone on a 1v1 against Warwick freshman keeper Kendall Morgan (4 saves) and scored with :33 left on the clock to make it 2-1.
Coming out of the halftime break, Warwick generated three corner kicks in the opening 10 minutes against Kreider and the MC defense, but to no avail, and the Lady Barons held on to win.
Last Friday morning, in the season opener for both Warwick and Cocalico, the Lady Warriors came from behind to outlast Cocalico 2-1 at Joseph Grosh Field in Lititz.
Although it won’t count toward the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section standings, the non-league battle will factor in the District Three power ratings.
The first 20 minutes were played in the Cocalico end of the field, as the Lady Warriors controlled both the real estate and the stat sheet.
Warwick had shots on goal by junior Lily Palacio-Lewis and senior co-captain Emily Williamson which were knocked away by a diving Lady Eagles goalkeeper Adrienne McGallicher. Williamson’s second shot, two minutes later, resulted in more tough luck, sliding just left of the net.
“We were in their half the majority of that time,” Williamson said. “There was cross after cross. Unfortunately, none of them found the back of the net.”
Williamson likes the athleticism and speed that the Warwick girls bring to the table.
“I definitely say that is where our strength is,” she said. “We all can make those fast runs, so we’re always looking to overlap and get into the box.”
Cocalico weathered the pressure and had three chances of their own in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Two of those tries were started by sophomore Lydia Burton. Her strong foot on the Lady Eagles’ only corner kick and a free kick three minutes earlier each found fellow soph Saige Musser.
Musser’s header with 5:15 left before the break traveled just over the crossbar. She got her right foot on the ball during a scramble in traffic two minutes later, resulting in the only save of the game for Morgan.
Despite all of the dangerous opportunities, the scoreboard was locked at 0-0 as the half ended.
Then with 4:35 elapsed in the second half, Cocalico got on the scoreboard when the Lady Warriors were whistled for a foul in the goal box. Lady Eagle senior Megan Weir promptly deposited the penalty kick into the left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
From there, Warwick immediately went on the attack, knotting the score just 1:17 later. Lady Warrior junior Johanna Martin delivered a corner kick to the foot of senior co-captain Abby Rodgers, who converted the equalizer.
It would stay that way for another 12 minutes, when a second penalty kick, this time for Warwick, would decide the game. Lady Warrior sophomore Caroline Hipple blasted the ball off the hands of a diving McGallicher into the right corner for the deciding goal with 21:43 left in the contest.
The Cocalico netminder almost single-handedly kept the game at a one-goal margin, making two dazzling saves in the final 12 minutes, and five for the game.
“I want to make sure that my defense is marking their runners playing in,” McGallicher said. “If they are not marking, I know I have to get there so they don’t get a goal.”
Asked about her strategy during the tension of the penalty kick, McGallicher said, “I just watch their eyes. Sometimes they try to fake me, and look to one side the whole time. Then they glance to the other side and I know.”
“If we had scored one in that first 20 minutes, I think it would have been a different game,” Warwick’s third year head coach Wendell Hannaford said. “We found a way to do it, especially after falling behind with the penalty kick. We came back a minute or two later. We got a little bit more fired up.”
Despite the loss, Cocalico’s 19th-year head coach Dan Hogan was encouraged by the effort.
“I like our spirit in the way we played,” he remarked. “We had to feel our way into the game a little bit, but we felt good about what we were doing at the end of the half.”
In addition to the goal tally, Warwick also led in shots (7-1) and corners (5-1). While Morgan only had one official save, she steered away several balls before the Cocalico offense could pose a threat.
“I thought she controlled her 18 (goal box),” Hannaford said. “I see her having a pretty strong future with this program. All of the freshmen are important parts of this program. We’re blessed with our youth.”
“We have some technical issues to work out,” Hogan said. “If the effort is there, you can usually fix some of the other things and I think we had the effort there.”
-
