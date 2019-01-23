L-S edges the Barons in battle of co-Section leaders

Manheim Central’s wrestlers were chasing more than just a victory Monday night.

The Barons were also going for a third straight Section Two championship.

And when Austin Sauder pinned Dylan Reading in 1:26 in the 160-pound match, MC seemed to be on its way, taking a 26-16 lead over Lampeter-Strasburg in a battle of co-Section leaders.

But in a match which saw six different lead changes, it was the Pioneers who got the final one of those, as Austin Reiff pinned Uriah Warner in 4:43 and Lampeter-Strasburg pulled out a 39-35 victory in a thriller in front of a packed house in Lampeter. One team point was deducted when L-S’ wrestlers stormed the mat.

“It’s a tough loss. It’s one of those things though — we can’t dwell on it,” Manheim Central coach Billy Chamberlain said. “We’ve got the League Tournament coming up this weekend. A couple of things didn’t go our way, so they have a great week to be able to bounce back and come back strong.”

It was the first Section loss of the season for Manheim Central (5-1 L-L, 9-4 overall), while the Pioneers improved to a perfect 6-0 L-L alone in the top spot heading into their final league match Wednesday against Ephrata. The Barons closed out their Section slate last night at Donegal.

“The atmosphere was awesome, I thought it was a great experience,” Chamberlain said, “and it was just one of those things where either of us could have come out on the right side and (the Pioneers) were the ones that did.”

The two teams traded the opening four bouts, with Baron junior 120-pounder Will Betancourt scoring six takedowns in a 19-4 tech fall to counter an 8-0 major decision by L-S’ Hunter Erb at 113, and then Cade Zeamer’s fall in 2:32 at 132 answering a pin by the Pioneers’ 126-pounder Andrew Bliss, which put Manheim Central in front 11-10.

Then when Conner Zeamer decked Ethan Cramer in 30 seconds at 138, the Barons were up 17-10.

Lampeter-Strasburg got back in the win column when Bradey Cunningham pinned Logan Hess in 2:29 in the 145-pound bout. But the Barons took the next two bouts to grab the driver’s seat. First, Clay Bedi rallied from a 4-2 second-period deficit, capitalizing on a reversal to ignite a 8-0 run which put him up 10-4 and sent him to a 12-6 win at 152.

Then Austin Sauder flattened Dylan Reading in 1:26 in the 160-pound bout, making it 26-16.

Connor Penry came back with a fall in 1:57 for L-S at 170, and then Manheim Central got a scare at 182 when the Pioneers’ Logan Davidson caught Keegan McCord in a three-point nearfall with 1:02 left in the third, tying the score 4-all. But the Baron grappler wouldn’t be denied, as he quickly responded with a reversal and eventually decked Davidson in 5:16, putting MC up 32-22.

“Keegan showed poise not getting freaked out over that, not getting overly excited and just continuing to wrestle,” Chamberlain said. “The kid got a little over-anxious and we were able to put him over to his back and get the pin.”

The back-and-forth battle continued, however, with the Pioneers’ Johnny Franklin scoring a fall in 3:01 in the 195-pound bout.

“Franklin’s really come on for them this year,” Chamberlain said.

Then with Manheim Central’s Cayden Warner and Juan Perez both injured, the Barons forfeited at 220 to Tyler Phenegar, giving L-S a 34-32 advantage.

In the heavyweight bout, Baron senior Tyler Dougherty snapped a 2-2 tie on a takedown with :52 left in the second, and he went on to defeat Zach Shelley 9-3 to put the Barons up 35-34.

And that set the stage for the hard-fought winner-take-all 106-pound match. Warner’s escape with :06 left in the first gave him a 3-2 edge over Reiff, and a takedown at the second-period buzzer gave him a 6-4 lead going to the third.

There, after Reiff’s escape made it a one-point match, Warner got a little off-balance on a single-leg shot and the L-S wrestler capitalized for a takedown with 1:19 left, then eventually got the fall.

“It’s just one of those things — you get a little off-balance and you get a little over-zealous and it happens,” Chamberlain said. “I see it all the time.”

***

Last Wednesday, Jan. 16, Manheim Central won nine of 14 bouts and knocked off Garden Spot 47-25 in a Section Two match in Manheim.

The Barons won six of seven bouts between 152 and 285 — including falls from Logan Hess (3:34), Owen VonStetten (1:00), Keegan McCord (3:09), and Tyler Dougherty (1:55) and a major decision by Austin Sauder (13-0) — to build a 31-9 lead.

Garden Spot, though, gave Manheim Central a scare wins at 106, 113, and 120, cutting the Barons’ advantage to 31-25.

But Dakota Thomas answered with a fall in 3:46 for the Barons at 126 and then Will Betancourt earned a 15-3 major decision at 132 to clinch it.

MC’s Cade Zeamer completed the scoring with a fall in 1:32 in the 138-pound match.

SECTION TWO

Lampeter-Strasburg 39,

Manheim Central 35

113—H. Erb, LS, m.d. J. Lutz, 8-0.

120—W. Betancourt, MC, t.f. A. Harnish, 4:39 (19-4) .

126—A. Bliss, LS, p. D. Thomas, 1:06.

132—Ca. Zeamer, MC, p. R. Eckman, 2:32.

138—Co. Zeamer, MC, p. E. Cramer, :30.

145—B. Cunningham, LS, p. L. Hess, 2:29.

152—C. Bedi, MC, d. H. Colon, 12-6.

160—A. Sauder, MC, p. D. Reading, 1:26.

170—C. Penry, LS, p. C. Carvell, 1:57.

182—K. McCord, MC, p. L. Davidson, 5:16.

195—J. Franklin, LS, p. O. VonStetten, 3:01.

220—T. Phenegar, LS, by forfeit.

285—T. Dougherty, MC, d. Z. Shelley, 9-3.

106—A. Reiff, LS, p. U. Warner, 4:43.

L-S deducted one team point after 106, team leaving bench

Manheim Central 47,

Garden Spot 25

145—A. Perez, GS, d. C. Zeamer, 21-14 (0-3).

152—L. Hess, MC, p. E. Eberly, 3:34 (6-3).

160—C. Bedi, MC, d. D. Finkey, 8-5 (9-3).

170—A. Sauder, MC, m.d. J. Zook, 13-0 (13-3).

182—O. VonStetten, MC, p. T. Martin, 1:00 (19-3).

195—K. McCord, MC, p. J. Warner, 3:09 (25-3).

220—D. Swanson, GS, p. J. Perez, :37 (25-9).

285—T. Dougherty, MC, p. C. Martin, 1:55 (31-9).

106—J. Schilling, GS, by forfeit (31-15).

113—M. Casey, GS, m.d. J. Lutz, 15-5 (31-19).

120—G. Gehr, GS, p. B. Kheuangthirath, 3:17 (31-25).

126—D. Thomas, MC, p. C. Leaman, 3:46 (37-25).

132—W. Betancourt, MC, m.d. J. Groff, 15-3 (41-25).

138—C. Zeamer, MC, p. A. Martin, 1:32 (47-25).