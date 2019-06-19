Kate Dickow claims All-America honor
Good takes 9th in high jump at Nationals, girls 4×100 places 16th
Vacation was calling Kate Dickow this week.
To the shore.
And it was a well-deserved getaway for the recent Warwick High School graduate.
After all, Dickow’s been quite busy over the past month.
A whirlwind high school post-season ended with her winning the State bronze medal in the 3,200 in a PIAA-record breaking time of 10:20.08.
That helped the Warriors win the State team title, for which she and her teammates were honored at the State Capitol in Harrisburg.
Then last Saturday, Dickow placed sixth in the two-mile in 10:25.89 and earned All-American honors at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor at Aggie Stadium in Greensboro, N.C.
“I was thrilled,” she said. “It was quite the honor to be able to race there at Nationals with such great competition. I was really happy with placing sixth because I was able to get the title of All-American, which was really cool.”
Dickow wasn’t alone in Greensboro last weekend.
Nate Good, a rising Warwick junior, competed in the high jump and recorded a personal-best 6-8 1/4 while finishing ninth. That was an improvement from his school-record tying performance of 6-8 while winning the District Three gold in May.
Plus, the 4×100 team consisting of Leah Graybill, Lily Palacio-Lewis, Meghan Quinn, and Emily Williamson finished 16th in 47.68 seconds.
“We were happy to be together again and take that one final lap around the track as a relay team,” said Graybill, who along with Williamson are members of Warwick’s Class of 2019.
Dickow competed in the second of two heats, battling in a pack which included Bethel Park’s Emily Carter, who won the PIAA gold in 10:16.02, behind Sydney Masciarelli, of Connecticut’s Marianapolis Prep, who won gold in 10:11.99.
“Sydney was way ahead of everyone by, like, 15 seconds, but the other three to four girls, we were together for most of the race,” Dickow said. “It was more like a pack of six at the beginning, and then it went down to three of us at the end.”
With the two-mile run being slightly longer than the 3,200 — by just more than 18 meters — Dickow’s time was on par with how she finished at States.
“I was hoping to run a 10:25,” she said, “because you have to add a few more seconds (from the 3,200). It’s usually three to five seconds. I was pretty happy because that means I pretty much replicated my State performance with that time.”
No doubt, it was a great way to go into the next chapter of her career at the University of Richmond.
“It was definitely the best way to end my season,” Dickow said. “I never would have imagined this great of a season or this (All-American) title when I first started track my freshman year. It was just really cool to be able to improve and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, coaches and family, or my faith. All the support really motivated me and helped me attain these goals.”
The girls 4×100 showed just how motivated they were while winning the State silver medal in a school-record time of 47.18 seconds.
They were hoping to shatter that time at the New Balance Nationals, competing in one of six heats, but came up just a little bit short in 47.68.
“We were honestly pretty disappointed with it,” Graybill said. “We had gone into Nationals thinking that we could maybe make it to finals with our time. We were hoping to run our PR or maybe, but we also knew that we had taken a week off (after States) prior to starting to train again for Nationals.”
The Lititz foursome faced a little bit of a hurdle — literally — when Quinn, while taking the handoff from Williamson, found herself having to leap over a runner who had tripped in front of her.
Naturally, it cost the team a little bit of time.
“We were in lane six and the team in lane five kinda had a mishap with their handoff, so they had to maneuver around her,” Graybill recalled. “Meghan jumped over top of her and came to a stop and had to accelerate again.”
The Spartans, a team from Georgia, ended up winning the title in 46.21 seconds, just 7-hundredths of a second in front of Hillcrest (S.C.), in 46.28.
So the experience of facing fast competition was a good one for the Lititz girls. Graybill and Williamson will go on to compete in track at Shippensburg University and Elizabethtown College, respectively, while Palacio-Lewis and Quinn are rising seniors at Warwick.
“It was very fast,” Graybill said. “You could definitely tell that the environment there was just totally different than what Districts and States were for us. You look on milesplit.com and see all these super fast people and these times, and then at Nationals, you’re like, ‘Wow, they’re actually here. I’m running against these incredible athletes.’ It kinda puts into perspective of how you compare to the rest of the nation and it’s cool, it’s exhilarating, and there’s just so much adrenaline going into every single race. It was a good weekend.”
About Bruce Morgan
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: For All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to know...
-
Ali Witman Consignment for Summertime Style
From sundresses to swimsuits to shorts, you’ll find all the...
-
Locker steps down as Warrior baseball coach
Will continue to lead the football team It wasn’t...
-
Kate Dickow claims All-America honor
Good takes 9th in high jump at Nationals, girls 4×100...
-
Summertime Sizzles at the K-ville Hotel & Tavern
Summertime at the K-ville Hotel & Tavern is always great...
-
Davies leads Woodridge’s gold medal haul at Classic
Waverunners take 4th, Manheim finishes 11th The Woodridge swimmers took...
-
Administrators reject raises
Administrators at Warwick School District said they never expected to...
-
Webber Electric, Inc.: For All Your Electrical Needs
When it comes to electrical services, the name to...
-
Ali Witman Consignment for Summertime Style
From sundresses to swimsuits to shorts, you’ll find all...
-
Locker steps down as Warrior baseball coach
Will continue to lead the football team It...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
tiggerk says:
-
Steve says:
-