Kalinowski claims title in 4th annual LrC triathlon
Hicks earns women’s crown
Despite the sweltering heat last Sunday, Lititz’s Cody Kalinowski was unfazed, as he came home with top honors in the 4th annual Lititz recCenter Triathlon in an overall time of 1:07:56.
The 22-year-old actually finished 16 seconds behind third-place finisher Ian Lloyd (1:14:44), of Millersburg, in the 300-meter swim in the Lititz Springs pool. But Kalinowski overtook him while completing the 15.8-mike bike ride in 41:31, then wrapped up the title by finishing the 5K run in 21:14.
Lancaster’s Dave Simons, 62, placed runner-up overall in a time of 1:13:52.
On the women’s side, Garnet Valley’s Kerry Hicks got a fast start in the pool, finishing in 4:05, and then went on to capture first-place honors in 1:19:07, three minutes ahead of runner-up Bonnie Stoeckl (1:22:55), of Pequea. Courtney Hager, of Mechanicsburg, completed the top three in 1:25:13.
In all, there were 148 individual finishers and 19 teams who competed in the triathlong. The Boys took home the team championship in 1:17:03.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Brighten Your Day with Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
Wouldn’t you love to wake up to a delicious breakfast...
-
Seeing double: Warwick connections help Nook Softball win two national titles
From her catcher’s position, Mackenzie Stewart had a perfect view...
-
Kalinowski claims title in 4th annual LrC triathlon
Hicks earns women’s crown Despite the sweltering heat last Sunday,...
-
Oddfellows’ run ends in LNP finals
When the Lititz Oddfellows couldn’t capitalize on a leadoff triple...
-
Bucks for barks
Fundraising underway to restart Lititz Borough Police K9 unit It’s...
-
No stopping National Night Out
Police from Lititz, Northern Lancaster Regional PD, and from the...
-
‘The Big One’ cometh
UPDATE: **Rotary Club of Lititz Craft Show Update** Due to...
-
Brighten Your Day with Breakfast at Gus’s Keystone Restaurant
Wouldn’t you love to wake up to a delicious...
-
Seeing double: Warwick connections help Nook Softball win two national titles
From her catcher’s position, Mackenzie Stewart had a perfect...
-
Kalinowski claims title in 4th annual LrC triathlon
Hicks earns women’s crown Despite the sweltering heat last...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Pete Labella says:
-
Clarence W. Martin says:
-
Joel Lingenfelter says: