Kalinowski claims title in 4th annual LrC triathlon

By on August 8, 2018

Cody Kalinowski, of Lititz wins the 4th Annual Triathlon at Lititz Rec Center in Lititz, PA on August 5, 2018.

Hicks earns women’s crown

Despite the sweltering heat last Sunday, Lititz’s Cody Kalinowski was unfazed, as he came home with top honors in the 4th annual Lititz recCenter Triathlon in an overall time of 1:07:56.

The 22-year-old actually finished 16 seconds behind third-place finisher Ian Lloyd (1:14:44), of Millersburg, in the 300-meter swim in the Lititz Springs pool. But Kalinowski overtook him while completing the 15.8-mike bike ride in 41:31, then wrapped up the title by finishing the 5K run in 21:14.

Lancaster’s Dave Simons, 62, placed runner-up overall in a time of 1:13:52.

On the women’s side, Garnet Valley’s Kerry Hicks got a fast start in the pool, finishing in 4:05, and then went on to capture first-place honors in 1:19:07, three minutes ahead of runner-up Bonnie Stoeckl (1:22:55), of Pequea. Courtney Hager, of Mechanicsburg, completed the top three in 1:25:13.

In all, there were 148 individual finishers and 19 teams who competed in the triathlong. The Boys took home the team championship in 1:17:03.

