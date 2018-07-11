Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst 5-Mile Run and 5K Walk were separated by just five seconds.
In the end, Duncan Hopkins was able to hold off Ryan Gehman for the overall title in 26:45.
Averaging a 5:21 mile pace, the Lancaster 21-year-old used a solid kick to the finish line at Johnson & Johnson on Lincoln Avenue, edging out Gehman, of Millersville, who finished in a time of 26:51.
Tommy Pearson (27:14) was next, followed by Xavier Gutierrez (27:23), and then Warwick High School grad Michael Urban (28:41) rounding out the top five finishers.
On the women’s side, Bryanna Dissinger crossed the finish line in 32:08 to claim the championship, just over a minute in front of runner-up Brooke Magni (33:24), a Warwick grad.
Cynthia Link (34:05) was third among the women, while Lori McClure (34:57) and Cathy Butler (35:52) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Brian Kohler won the 5K Walk title in 30:20, just ahead of second-place finisher Jeff Smith (30:33).
There were 219 total finishers in this year’s FreshBurst.
Over the history of the FreshBurst 5K Walk/5-Mile Run, thousands have been raised for select charities. This year, the Ronald McDonald House benefitted from the event’s proceeds.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows all...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst...
-
Phillies hold off Manheim in first round of LNP Tourney
Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally snaps 1-1 tie The Warwick Phillies...
-
First community store thrived in Lititz
It was the first “mom and pop shop” of Lititz,...
-
On with the show
Some people just love to show off. At the Fourth...
-
Douglas W. Carr, 63, USAF Sergeant, worked at Johnson & Johnson, avid Eagles fan
Douglas W. Carr, 63, of Lititz, passed away Friday, July...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Moll named All-American
Honored in 200 I.M., 100 back Joe Moll knows...
-
Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run
The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Colonel Thomas C. Fosnacht, ret says:
-
Nick Deininger says:
-
Pete Labella says: