Hopkins, Dissinger win titles in FreshBurst 5-Mile Run

By on July 11, 2018

Bryanna Dissinger is the first female runner in during the J&J Freshburst Run held at Johnson & Johnson in Lititz, PA on July 7, 2018.

The top two finishers in last Saturday’s 23rd annual FreshBurst 5-Mile Run and 5K Walk were separated by just five seconds.

In the end, Duncan Hopkins was able to hold off Ryan Gehman for the overall title in 26:45.

Averaging a 5:21 mile pace, the Lancaster 21-year-old used a solid kick to the finish line at Johnson & Johnson on Lincoln Avenue, edging out Gehman, of Millersville, who finished in a time of 26:51.

Tommy Pearson (27:14) was next, followed by Xavier Gutierrez (27:23), and then Warwick High School grad Michael Urban (28:41) rounding out the top five finishers.

On the women’s side, Bryanna Dissinger crossed the finish line in 32:08 to claim the championship, just over a minute in front of runner-up Brooke Magni (33:24), a Warwick grad.

Cynthia Link (34:05) was third among the women, while Lori McClure (34:57) and Cathy Butler (35:52) placed fourth and fifth, respectively.

Brian Kohler won the 5K Walk title in 30:20, just ahead of second-place finisher Jeff Smith (30:33).

There were 219 total finishers in this year’s FreshBurst.

Over the history of the FreshBurst 5K Walk/5-Mile Run, thousands have been raised for select charities. This year, the Ronald McDonald House benefitted from the event’s proceeds.

