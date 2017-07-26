Home   >   Sports   >   Hempfield escapes upset-minded Manheim in LNP quarters

Hempfield escapes upset-minded Manheim in LNP quarters

By on July 26, 2017
After recording a force out at third, Manheim’s David Cruz (left) jumps clear of Hempfield’s Ty Vaughn sliding into the bag. Also pictured for the Manheim VFW is shortstop Cody Gibble. Photo by Missi Mortimer

Manheim VFW didn’t have much of an option with their defensive alignment in the bottom of the seventh.

With the score tied 2-all, Hempfield Black had the game-winning run at second base and number two hitter Cole Houser at the plate.

There was little choice for Manheim but to bring the outfielders up, hoping for a play at the plate if Houser singled.

Unfortunately for the VFW, it didn’t work.

On a 1-1 pitch from reliever Matt Weiderrecht, Houser stroked a walk-off RBI double to left field, driving in Jayden Ruby and sending top-seeded Hempfield to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over 8th-seeded Manheim in an LNP Midget Tournament quarterfinal-round game at Lancaster’s Clipper Magazine Stadium on Tuesday night.

“I’ve got the winning run on second, so I’ve got to defend the single and the triple,” said coach Dave Bruckhart, filling in for skipper Jeff Mummau, who was serving a one-game suspension after being ejected in the 2016 finals. “It’s pretty tough to do, but hey, give the kid (Houser) credit – he spanked that ball. You can’t defend everything. He was better than us that moment, so good for him.”

While Hempfield (15-0) advanced to Thursday’s semi-finals, Manheim ended its season with an 8-7 record.

“We’re young, we’re coming,” Bruckhart said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these guys. They work real hard. They have nothing to hang their heads about. It was a great game. Great season.”

Behind pitcher Drew Mummau, who yielded just one earned run in 6 1/3 innings, Manheim took a 2-1 into the bottom of the sixth. But the VFW committed two of their three errors in the final two frames, which proved costly.

“He pitched a whale of a ball game,” Bruckhart said of Mummau, who K’d seven, walked just one and scattered three hits while taking the tough-luck loss. “We’ve just got to make a few plays, that’s all. But that’s a great team over there. I mean, (Hempfield)’s not undefeated for no reason. They’ve got tremendous ball players on that team.”

With two outs in the sixth, Mummau appeared to get out of a two-on, two-out jam by getting a grounder to first. But a high flip to Mummau covering the bag allowed Nick Fiore to reach base and Justin Lichtenwalner to score the tying run, making it 2-2.

Manheim put two runners on base in the top of the seventh, as Nolan Weaver worked a one-out walk and Cole Lastinger singled with one out. But Hempfield reliever Lichtenwalner pitched out of the jam.

In the home half of that inning, Hympfield’s Seth Constein reached on a Manheim fielding error. Ruby reached on a fielder’s choice, and then reliever Weiderrecht came out of the ‘pen and K’d CJ Saylor for the second out. But Houser was next and his line drive over the head of Mannheim’s left fielder ended it.

Lichtenwalner, who K’d two and allowed one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning of relief, got the win in relief of Hempfield starter Ty Vaughn, who threw exactly 100 pitches in six innings.

Manheim took a 1-0 lead off of Vaughn in the top of the second, as David Cruz stroked a leadoff single, advanced to second on an error by Hympfield’s right fielder, and scored on Weaver’s RBI base hit to right-center.

For the game, Garrett Bruckhart was 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk to lead a Manheim offense which outhit Hempfield 7-4.

“It was a great battle,” coach Bruckhart said, “and I thought we hit the ball pretty well tonight too. We just made a few defensive mistakes.”

In the top of the third, Mummau helped his cause with a one-out single up the middle, stole second and crossed the plate on Bruckhart’s RBI single to left field, doubling the Odd Fellows’ lead to 2-0.

Meanwhile, Mummau, who threw first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 27 batters he faced, was cruising through three, retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. But Hempfield got on the board in the top of the fourth after Houser was plunked by a pitch, stole second and scored on a two-out RBI single by Alec Santiago (2-for-2), cutting the VFW’s lead to 2-1.

In the end, though, Manheim was unable to hold on.

“Being young, we could have easily been 10-4. We lost a few ball games that we felt we had a good chance to win, but on the flip side, this team never quits and we did come back and win a few that we felt maybe we shouldn’t have won,” Bruckhart said. “So that’s baseball. That’s why you put the cleats on and go out there and play. They’ve come a long way. They’ve really grown and they just need to carry that into the future and see what next year holds for them.”

 

