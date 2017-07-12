- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Goodling repeats in LLCCGA Amateur
Since the end of April, Haley Goodling hadn’t picked up her golf clubs a whole lot.
That’s when her sophomore golf season at Monmouth University ended with her placing 10th in the Metro Atlantic Conference Tournament.
So entering the Lancaster Ladies’ City-County Golf Association Amateur Championships at Crossgates Golf Club, the 2015 Manheim Central grad didn’t have high expectations.
“I figured there were a lot of other good qualified golfers playing in the tournament,” Goodling said, “so I was just kinda going out to have fun.”
Turns out, she got more than she bargained for.
Sinking four birdies on the back nine, Goodling clinched her second straight LLCCGA crown with a 73 on Monday. Combined with her 72 in Sunday’s opening-round, she finished with a 1-over 145, placing seven strokes ahead of runner-up Dana Droz, a rising senior at Washington and Lee.
“It was pretty great, actually,” Goodling said of defending her title.
Following Sunday’s first-round, the former Baron star was one shot ahead of Droz, who carded a 73.
Then the two were tied when Goodling bogeyed hole No. 2 on Monday.
She acknowledged that she was a little nervous.
“Usually, when I’m nervous, I get a little shaky,” Goodling said. “Either that, or I’m hungry. But I had just eaten, so I knew it wasn’t that. When I was putting, I could feel that I was just a little unsteady.”
But turning to the back nine, still tied with Droz, Goodling found her range on the greens.
She birdied hole 10, and suddenly, Goodling’s confidence was in top form.
“The first day and then the first half of the second day, I couldn’t get any of my putts to drop,” she recalled. “I just needed one to fall for me.”
The husband/caddie for Goodling’s playing partner Suzette Crandall had a premonition on the 10th.
“He said, ‘This is your good luck hole because you saw a squirrel go across the tee box,’ and I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK,’” Goodling laughed. “Then I made a nice putt there and I was like, ‘Hey, maybe that was it.’”
Sure enough, she proceeded to sink nice birdie putts on the 11th, 14th, and 16th holes as well.
That helped her gain separation from Droz, and even after a tough showing on the 18th — on which Goodling’s drive ended up in the rough, and then her subsequent shot hit the cart part and bounced out of bounds — she was able to bring home the crown.
“I think I just needed that one putt to go in,” Goodling said, “and then I was good after that. Then I had the confidence I needed.”
Goodling was back in action on Tuesday, looking to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur while playing in Bethesda, Md. She had a rough start, finishing with a triple-bogey on the first hold, then came back to shoot a solid round of 79, but unfortunately was unable to qualify.
“I was OK with it,” she said. “Breaking 80 after a triple on the first hole is not terrible.”
