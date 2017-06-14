- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
Garner signs with Nebraska
Over the past couple years, the University of Nebraska men’s track and field team has tasted a lot of success at the Big 10 Championships.
After winning the title in 2016, the Huskers took third at the Conference Meet this past May.
Warwick senior Eric Garner is hungry to add to that winning atmosphere in Lincoln, Neb.
In mid-April, the two-time PIAA District Three Triple-A javelin champ committed to Nebraska to continue his track and field career.
“I definitely liked the whole atmosphere there,” Garner remarked. “They definitely really support their athletes. I’m going to do a five-year accelerated program to become a college athletic director, which really struck my interest. I’m definitely a people person. I can definitely see myself in that position — I love sports.”
Accompanied by his father Dave, he visited the Nebraska campus in early March and quickly felt welcomed by the Huskers’ family.
“Their team really embraced me with warm arms, their coach (Gary Pepin) is a great guy, I love all the coaching staff,” Garner said, “so I definitely felt like I was at home when I went there.”
In all, Garner took four official visits. Besides Nebraska, he also toured the University of Kentucky, the University of South Carolina, and High Point University (near Greensboro, N.C.).
When it came down to making a decision, the Huskers and Wildcats were the final two.
“It was really tough,” Garner acknowledged. “At the end, it kinda came down to the team and the athletic program. I just loved it.”
Warwick track and field coach Alex Daecher added, “I think Nebraska is a great fit for Eric. When you pick a school to go to, one usually really sticks out and you can see yourself there. I think Eric had that feeling and it will be a good home for him. They have a great throwing coach (Scott Cappos) that will really push him to be one of the top competitors on the national stage.”
Garner’s goal was to attend college out of state.
“I definitely wanted to just get an experience where I was being my own person, independent, really trying to get my feet down and really figure out what life is,” he said.
In the summer prior to his senior season, when he had a personal-best throw of 208 feet, 2 inches at the JavFest in East Stroudsburg, Garner really tried to contact coaches and get his name on their radar.
“Unless you’re above like 220 (feet), kids think the coaches are just going to come to you,” Garner said. “It doesn’t necessarily work out like that. You’ve got to put your name out there.”
Eventually, though, Nebraska’s coaches did contact Garner. Sarah Firestone, a graduate of Mercersburg Academy who like Garner also worked with Cocalico throwers coach Scott Krall, competes for the Huskers’ women’s team. That may have opened a door for the Warwick senior.
“We had a little connection there,” Garner said. “That’s the one school where they contacted me.”
Nebraska will be getting a PIAA State medalist in Garner, who placed fourth in the javelin this May with a throw of 194-4. A year ago, he just missed a medal, taking ninth at 187-10.
Daecher believes Garner will make an immediate impact at the University of Nebraska.
“Eric is one of the most coachable kids I have ever met,” Daecher said. “He was always looking to improve and wasn’t scared to take criticism to get better. A lot of kids nowadays think they know it all. Eric definitely knows a lot, and he is smart enough to know when to accept coaching and that to better himself.”
Once he arrives in Lincoln, Garner will be looking to shatter his PR by a big margin.
“I’ve never really been big in lifting and I know that’s going to bite me in the butt in college,” he said. “Six days a week of elliptical lifting. So I know with that kind of lifting and the kind of coaching I’m going to get, I’d like to get in the 235’s, 240’s. I think that would be awesome.”
“I think Eric will be a nationally-ranked javelin thrower in the future,” Daecher said. “I think he will be throwing upwards of 220 feet. All his success will depend on his work ethic and dedication to the program. From what I know of Eric, he will have a lot of success.”
For now, Garner is just excited about the opportunity to wear the University of Nebraska’s scarlet jersey.
“They had a meet that weekend I went, and I met the whole team and everyone wanted to get better, they wanted each other to get better, the coaches wanted everybody to get better and that’s the kind of atmosphere that I know I’ll grow in because I’m definitely the same way,” Garner said. “I want to get better, I want my teammates to get better. I just want that positive atmosphere.”
