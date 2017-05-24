- Lititz weekends start with market night
- Comfort over headcount: Penn Cinema adds recliners
- Manheim Farm Show breaks ground on show, sales ring expansion
- This summer, at the movies…
- Singers wanted: Lititz Community Chorus re-forming
- Landis Valley gunsmith builds long rifle for museum’s auction
- The bugs are back!
- MC seniors capture first place at Science Olympiad
- Woodridge Swim Club to host beer fest May 6
- Fast times at Warwick Driving Park
Garner repeats as District Three champ
Eric Garner couldn’t wait for the District Three Triple-A Track and Field Meet.
The Warwick senior had taken a silver medal in the javelin at the L-L Championships a week earlier, just behind Penn Manor’s Alex Scheivert in an ongoing friendly rivalry between the two throwers.
Runner-up wasn’t going to cut it at Shippensburg University last Saturday.
“Like I said last week,” Garner smiled, “I may have lost the Lancaster-Lebanon (title), but I was coming today. I was pumped up.”
That adrenaline was firing on all cylinders for his third throw of the trials, when he uncorked a heave of 200 feet, 6 inches, enabling Garner to repeat as the District champ.
Scheivert, who lost to Garner in a dual meet on April 24, won the silver medal at 193-11, while Lampeter-Strasburg’s Josh Eidemiller claimed bronze with a throw of 182-7.
“I know last week (Eric) was mad that he didn’t win the L-L Meet,” Warwick coach Alex Daecher said. “He’s been going back-and-forth with Scheivert and this week, it was kinda like, ‘I need to get back on top here.’ I know (Eric) wasn’t happy that he lost to him last week and I think he had a little more of a fire in his belly to do well.”
Garner wasn’t the only one to do well for Warwick. Senior Drayk Cassamajor claimed a fifth-place medal in the 800 in 1:56.89, senior John Wilson took fifth in the high jump at 6-2, and sophomore Connor Shields placed sixth in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:23.67, all qualifying for the PIAA Championships to be held this Friday and Saturday back at Shippensburg. Senior Caleb Christner added an eighth-place medal in the pole vault (13-6), helping the Warwick boys finish 10th in the team standings with 21 1/2 points.
Nearly half of those points came from Garner, who had throws of 192 and 196 on his first two efforts.
“I definitely had a good flight, better than my other ones,” he recalled.
The University of Nebraska recruit was close enough to the 200-foot mark that he could taste it. Sure enough, his third throw was the charm.
Garner looked over at his parents, Dave and Sue, and coach Alex Daecher and gave a fist pump after reaching the mark.
“Usually, on a further throw that I have, I’m more relaxed, “ Garner said. “and I definitely felt relaxed on that throw … My first throws were pretty close to the 200-foot mark, so I told (the District officials with the measuring tape), ‘Just let me know when it’s past that mark.’ They all gave me the thumbs up and I was so pumped up.”
He opened up in the finals with a throw of 186-8, and by the time his last attempt came, knowing that the title was in the bag, Garner was able to celebrate a little bit.
“Josh (Eidemiller) and I were talking and we were like, ‘Let’s just both get a scream here,’” he smiled. “Once I knew I had won, I just let it go. It was fun.”
Daecher said that Garner made a couple small tweaks in his technique during his week of practice and the adjustments paid dividends.
“When you’re a javelin thrower and you get a good one, when it comes out, I think you just know automatically that it’s a good throw,” Daecher said. “His goal is to win the State Meet, and I think he’s done a great job of listening to coaching and advice from multiple people and it’s paying off. I think he can throw 210. I think he’s got it in him and the potential is obviously there.”
Cassamajor dropped his seed time by .60-hundredths of a second while taking fifth in the 800 in 1:56.89, not far behind Cumberland Valley’s fourth-place Yahya Soliman (1:56.62).
Shields, meanwhile, capitalized on a strong final lap in the 1,600, passing four runners to move up to the sixth spot in 4:23.67 for his first District medal.
“I just wanted to make it to the State Meet and PR,” Shields said. “I knew I had to get top eight because I knew the race would be pretty fast. Everybody just wanted to run a good time to make it. I just wanted to stay in the race, not go out too fast, and kick it in at the end.”
In the end, Shields shaved nearly a second off his seed time of 4:24.59.
McCaskey’s Nathan Henderson won the race in 4:13.69.
“Connor was great,” Daecher said. “He really turned it on. I was starting to get worried there after lap two and I was like, ‘He’d better go.’ And that last lap, he went out and just started (picking off runners) … If you notice with a bunch of our kids, you don’t see them tailing off at the end of races and I think that’s a lot to do with (assistants) Matt (Bomberger) and Bobby (Rhoads) and their coaching and their build-up for kids that they’re not dragging at the end of races. They’ve got some still in the tank to jump kids who are dying.”
