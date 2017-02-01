- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Funk breaks Barons’ all-time scoring record
After squaring up in the right corner, Taylor Funk thought initially that his three-point attempt was going to end up short last Friday night
As it turns out, it caught nothing but net.
“Hey, it might have got a little gust of wind to put that in there,” Funk laughed.
With that, the Barons’ 6-foot-9 senior center/forward overtook Tom Kenneff to become the all-time leading scorer in Manheim Central basketball history.
Needing 13 points entering the night to reach 1,707 career points — one more than Kenneff’s 1,706 — Funk finished with a game-high 25 in the Barons’ big 58-46 win over Cocalico in front of a standing-room-only crowd in Manheim, putting him at 1,719 points and counting.
“It feels great,” said Funk, a St. Joseph’s University recruit. “That (record) is something that someone else is going to have to play for and I’m honored to have it.”
Manheim Central boss Chris Sherwood is honored to have coached Funk for the past four seasons.
“I’m glad I’ve been the coach,” Sherwood said. “I guess at some point down the road maybe I’ll say, ‘I coached this guy who scored 1,800-plus points, whatever he’s going to end up with, and holds the scoring record,’ and boy, what an honor. And I’m going to keep on saying it, he’s a better person than he is a player. I’ve seen guys who are really good players and I wouldn’t want to coach them at all. Taylor has been a dream come true. He’s incredibly coachable, he’s about as polite of a young man as you can come across, to the way he talks to the little kids around, to the way he and his teammates interact, to his morals and values and beliefs, he’s beyond special. I’m a better man for having coached him.”
Funk’s record-setting three-pointer came with 6:40 left in the third quarter and gave the Barons a 34-25 lead against Cocalico in a tight affair with the Barons playing their eighth game in 11 days. It was the 205th three-pointer of his stellar career.
Following a pause in the game, during which Taylor climbed through the stands to give his parents, Tim and Kim Funk, a hug, it was back to the business at hand.
Despite MC getting out of the gates with an 11-0 lead — Tyler Lyons, Trevor Hosler, Connor Hostetter, Jake Novak and Kody Kegarise scored during the early run — the Eagles didn’t go away, trailing just 28-23 at the break.
Funk, getting triple-teamed on the block, had eight points in the opening half, then buried two free throws with :34 elapsed in the third, setting him up for the history-making shot. In all, Funk netted 10 of his 25 points in that quarter, helping MC outscore the Eagles 17-16.
“I wasn’t trying to think about it too much,” Funk said. “I just knew the points would come as normal. But that third quarter was big not just for me, but for everyone. Our defense picked up and we made some shots.”
Asked if he might hear from St. Joseph’s University coach Phil Martelli about the record, “Funk said, “I’m actually going up there tomorrow (Saturday). They play LaSalle.”
St. Joe’s is the next step. Right now, Funk and his teammates have their sights set on the present, and only time will tell how many points Funk finishes with at Manheim Central. With the Barons hoping for a deep playoff run, is it possible that 2,000 points could still be reached?
“It’s running through my mind,” Funk acknowledged, “but I’m not going to be taking dumb shots just to be selfish and get 2,000. I want to win games and that’s the main thing.”
