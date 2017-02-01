- Oscar predictions: In my humble opinion
Freshman phenom
Betancourt tops defending champ to win L-L’s 106-pound title
Controlled aggressiveness.
That’s a solid way to describe the style of Manheim Central wrestler Will Betancourt.
And it certainly worked for the Baron freshman last Friday and Saturday in his first Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships.
All he did was record three first-period pins and a technical fall in the 106-pound brackets while improving to 22-2.
And after flattening defending champ Austin Jones, of Ephrata, with an arm bar in 1:38 in the finals, Betancourt clinched the L-L gold medal.
“I just went out there and wrestled my match,” he said. “It felt good to win it.”
“(Will) had a great weekend,” MC coach Troy Sunderland said. “He’s really wrestling well.”
Betancourt certainly should have been in the mix for the Outstanding Wrestler Award, but the honor eventually went to Penn Manor’s Jonah Barley, a three-time L-L League champion. Barley decked Manheim Township’s Jose Lao-Cooper in 1:55 for the 160-pound crown.
“We put (Will) in the running,” Sunderland said, “but Jonah with the three titles and being a senior and a dominant performance … Today getting the pin in a pretty dominating fashion probably sealed the deal for him.”
Ten place-finishers sealed a strong third-place finish in the team standings for Barons (167 1/2 points), even with Zack Zeamer (138) and Tyler Dougherty (HWT) not available due to flu conditions. Northern Lebanon took the title with 260 1/2 points, just ahead of Cocalico (230).
Joining Betancourt on the medal stand for MC were Cade Zeamer with a bronze at 120, Connor Zeamer (113), Ryan McKee (145), and Elliot Martin (195) with fourth-place finishes, Isaac Dorwart (160) and Nick Brown (182), who took sixth, and Ryan Kreider (126), Shreiner Haydn (132) and Austin Sauder (138), who were seventh.
“It’s a little bit reminiscent of last year,” Sunderland said. “We had Jared Siegrist win a title. I think we were second last year. But again, that statement says we have one champion, but yet a lot of place-winners enabled us to finish in the top three. So that’s a team effort with two guys down.”
Betancourt, seeded No. 2, made a statement at 106, flattening Lebanon’s Gilbert Nickolas in just 18 seconds, then pinning Penn Manor’s Owen Rohrer in 50 seconds in his opening two bouts.
The semi-finals marked another dominant performance, with the MC grappler scoring early and often on his way to a 15-0 tech fall over Northern Lebanon’s Kyler Anspach in 3:43.
“We’ve worked to move him up in some weight classes in matches to give him the best competition,” Sunderland said, “so we’re doing our best to give him some quality competition to prepare him for the rest of the season and down the road.”
The finals figured to a bit more tougher facing Jones, who beat Penn Manor’s Nick Fafel 5-1 for the 106-pound title a year ago.
“Jones is tough and he has a lot of weapons,” Sunderland remarked, “but Will was really able to control from the beginning.”
Indeed, Betancourt needed just 18 seconds to score a double-leg takedown. After going out of bounds, he clamped an arm bar on Jones and ended the match in 1:38.
“Once he turned him, (Jones) was pretty flat,” Sunderland said.
“I felt great,” Betancourt said. “I was on my A-game, wrestled every match to the best of my ability.”
Admittedly, though, Betancourt has bigger goals for the rest of this season.
“I mean, it felt pretty good winning it,” he said, “but I have higher standards than just winning a League title this year.”
Cade Zeamer had a nice run of his own at 120, including a 14-8 come-from-behind upset of McCaskey’s No. 2-seeded Nevin Estevez. The Tornado junior took an early lead of 5-0, but Zeamer responded with a seven-point second period and then finished it in the third.
“Cade had a great win last night,” Sunderland said. “With some of the efforts we had (Friday) night, probably the overlying statement of our tournament run yesterday and today was, we didn’t give up. We were down in a lot of matches and the kids just kept fighting and came back.”
Zeamer suffered a 9-2 loss to Norlebco’s Colin Leonard. Still, he bounced back with an 11-3 major decision over Donegal’s Davon Brantley in the consolation semi-finals, then gutted out a 6-2 win against Penn Manor’s Jordon Harsh for the bronze.
In the 113-pound brackets, Connor Zeamer went 3-2 with a pair of falls, falling to eventual champ Josiah Gehr by pin in 1:45 in the semi-finals. Zeamer decked Manheim Township’s Malcolm Schuyler in 4:31 in the consolation semi-finals, but dropped a 15-0 tech fall to Lebanon’s Jose Barrios in the bronze-medal match.
McKee won three straight in the consolations — pinning Ephrata’s Kelvin Cruz in 45 seconds, then earning back-to-back one-point wins over Pequea Valley’s Dylan Jackson (1-0) and McCaskey’s top-seeded Andrew Martin (4-3) — before suffering a 5-1 loss to Stevie Herb in the third-place match.
At 195, Martin came up just a little bit short to Solanco’s Josh Weder 3-1 in the semi-finals, but prevailed 3-2 in a tight match against E-town’s Blake Andrews in the consolation finals and fell by pin in 4:15 to CV’s Thomas Weidman in the bronze-medal match.
Dorwart won back-to-back bouts in the 160-pound consolations before falling by pin to Cocalico’s Devin Sensenig in the fifth-place match.
Brown, meanwhile, scored a pair of falls over Solanco’s Nick Yannutz (5:47) and Cocalico’s Wyatt Gehman (3:26) in the 182-pound consolations before dropping a 5-0 decision to Penn Manor’s Dante Jones for fifth/sixth.
In seventh-place bouts, Kreider pinned McCaskey’s John Pacheco in 2:17 in the 126-pound brackets, Haydn was a 4-3 winner over Lampeter-Strasburg’s Michael Kuhns at 132, and Sauder pinned Manheim Township’s Charlie Leidig in 2:44 in the 138-pound division.
“Right up and down the lineup,” Sunderland said, “a lot of our guys just were battling and like I said, came back from a deficit.”
