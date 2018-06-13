Forney & Ober receive the Warrior Award
If you talk to the coaches of Carter Forney and Lauryn Ober, they all use the same word to describe them.
The two Warwick senior athletes were leaders.
Despite battling mono and strep throat in her final year in the pool, Ober — who will continue her swimming career at Duquesne University — inspired her teammates by persevering.
Forney, an East Stroudsburg University football recruit, was a role model for his teammates — not only on the gridiron, but in basketball and track & field — with his work ethic and attention to detail.
Those qualities contributed to Forney and Ober receiving the Warrior Award at the Warwick Senior Athlete Recognition and Awards Dessert Social on Monday, June 4 at Warwick Middle School.
“It was very well-deserved,” Warwick swim coach Mark Daum said. “Lauryn is one of those people … and I say people, not only kids, who lives life to the fullest and figures out how to get 26 hours of life into a 24-hour day that the great Lord giveth.”
Ober won four varsity letters in swimming, while Forney earned three in football, two in basketball and one track, totaling six overall.
Warwick football coach Bob Locker said, “The Warrior Award goes to someone who works hard every day to to improve himself and his teammates regardless of recognition. That is who Carter Forney is. He never took a practice off in terms of working to be his very best. He practices the way he plays — full speed. I was thrilled to see him receive the award.”
A four-time State qualifier and a two-time All-American with the 200 medley relay team, Ober was slowed by health issues in 2017-18.
Still, she dug deep to help her team win a second straight League title in February, competing with the L-L record-setting 400 free (3:34.25) and 200 medley (1:46.61) relay teams in West Lawn.
Then with Ober again doing her part at the District Three Championships, the Lady Warriors shattered the school record in the 400 free relay (3:33.74) while placing fourth. She also won a fourth-place medal with the 200 medley relay.
Finally, Ober teamed up with Catherine Chen, Tyler Mandrell, and Sophie Guthridge at States to break the school mark in the 400 free relay for the third time in two weeks, placing 11th in 3:33.12.
Daum emphasized that at no time did Ober or anyone else go against doctor’s orders.
“In her situation, it was, ‘Well, my individual events are not going to be where I want them to be, but maybe I can help the team on relays,’” he said. “The relays are generally shorter events and she excelled at that. The relays … that’s why we won Leagues. Yes, it’s a four-person team, but she was an integral part of that.”
Warwick’s coach praised Ober’s character in how she dealt with adversity.
“No grass grows under her feet,” Daum remarked. “A lesser person, when you have that much stuff, would have said, ‘OK, what are you doing wrong?,’ and probably would have stepped back and and maybe taken a year off or taken six months off. Then when you get hit with mono, you say, ‘OK, somebody’s trying to tell me something. Maybe we just need to back off.’ Yes, there were tears and disappointment because she is one of those driven goal-oriented process people that wanted to go places this year. But it didn’t take her long to re-focus and say, ‘OK, what can I do and how can I help my team?’”
While nominating Ober to Warwick Athletic Director Ryan Landis for the award, Daum noted that Ober’s performance and expectation raised the level of everybody around her.
“That’s Lauryn,” Daum said. “In her mom and dad (Krista and Shawn), she comes from good DNA. In some sense, (Lauryn)’s a two-time All-American, but what she accomplished this past year is, I think, more significant than being a two-time All-American with re-grouping and saying, ‘OK, press on.’ Those are the kind of kids character-wise that the sky’s the limit.”
Ditto for Forney, who became a two-time Section One All-Star wide receiver last fall while helping the Warrior football team finish 4-3 in Section One, 6-4 overall. The 6-foot-0, 181-pound star also earned First-Team honors at defensive back as a senior.
“Work ethic, humility and service to others are terms that come to mind as qualities Carter possesses,” Locker said. “He’s a hard-nosed kid who plays the game the right way — full speed and with purpose. He never sought the spotlight and was always happy for his teammates and team as a whole. He has a balanced personality.”
Over the past two seasons, Forney finished with 100 catches, 1,701 receiving yards and 28 TDs. Last fall, he also had 62 tackle points with a fumble recovery and INT from his DB position.
“On the field, he led by example,” Locker said. “Great skill set, but he worked every day to get better. Off the field, he’s a great role model for how a young man should conduct himself.”
On the basketball court, Forney played key minutes at forward for the Warriors and finished with 52 points in 16 games with three treys as Warwick went 6-15 last winter.
“I was happy for him, obviously,” Warwick hoops coach Chris Christensen said. “He’s exactly what that (Warrior) award means in terms of the way he carries himself, the way he works, the way he aspires to do great things. He’s just an all-around good guy. I think his number one quality is he leads by example. I wouldn’t say he’s a big talker or anything, but he just leads by his actions and he does the right things, treats people the right way and his teammates always respect him. He’s just always doing the right stuff.”
Turning to track and field, Forney competed this spring in 100, 200, 4×100 relay and long jump helping the Warriors finish 3-3 in Section One.
“I was not shocked at all that Carter won — he is very deserving of the award,” Warwick coach Alex Daecher said. “He is one of the most hard-working kids I have ever been around. Carter possesses many great qualities. He is a quiet guy, but he led by example on and off the field.”
Daecher, who also was an assistant football coach during Forney’s gridiron career at Warwick, talked about his off-season training as being a big influence on his teammates.
“He is a kid that gives his all on every pattern, every catch, every rep in the weight room, and every sprint in conditioning,” Daecher said. “I think his teammates really looked up to him and he was a good role model for them.”
About Bruce Morgan
Latest News
-
Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens. A...
- Posted June 14, 2018
- 0
-
Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of Lititz...
-
A grand Graduation
It was a simple three-part message for Warwick High School’s...
-
Forney & Ober receive the Warrior Award
If you talk to the coaches of Carter Forney and...
-
Sham rings up another 300 game
Never let it be said that Ashley Sham doesn’t have...
-
Barons bring home PIAA silver medal
As 7th-graders, Manheim Central’s seniors won the first-ever tournament in...
-
Births – Reported June 14, 2018
AVAALA, Anand and Ramya K. (Kilari), Lititz, a son, at...
-
Making Summer Sparkle at Miner’s Pub at Iron Valley
The bright sunshine on the lush gold course greens....
- June 14, 2018
- 0
-
Lititz Podiatry: Your Feet Are in Good Hands
From the moment you step into the office of...
- June 13, 2018
- 0
-
A grand Graduation
It was a simple three-part message for Warwick High...
- June 13, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Dave Gerhart says:
-
Sandi F Styer says: