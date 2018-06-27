Fassnacht claims title at George Crudden Memorial
Brock Fassnacht describes his golf game as being a little bit “up-and-down” at this time.
Last Thursday, the rising Warwick High School senior definitely had his share of ups.
Competing in the Lancaster County Junior Golf Tour’s George Crudden Memorial, Fassnacht carded a 1-under par 69 at Four Seasons in Landisville to claim the boys Gold Division title, four strokes ahead of runner-up Luke Thompson, of Palmyra, who finished with a 3-over 73.
“It’s great,” Fassnacht said of his first-ever Crudden championship. “Having my name on the trophy with all the great players of Lancaster County is a great honor.”
The number one golfer for Warwick is no stranger to playing well on a big stage, having won the L-L League gold and District Three Triple-A bronze medals last fall.
Although he was a bit inconsistent at a PA Golf Association Junior Championship event earlier this week at the Hershey Country Club &tstr; shooting a two-day score of 80-74 &tstr; Fassnacht likes how things are going in the big picture.
“I peaked at the end of last year during golf season,” he said, “so I think I’m definitely playing better than I was last year at this point. Since the weather’s been nice, I’ve pretty much been out every day.”
Fassnacht had a tough go at the outset of his round at Four Seasons last Thursday, finishing with bogeys on his opening two holes.
“They were pretty easy holes, so I didn’t get off to a good start,” he recalled. “I just missed a short putt on the first hole, and then I hit a little bit of a bad drive on the second hole and got myself in a bad position in a bunker. I played a little inconsistent.”
Eventually, however, Fassnacht’s putting improved. And so did his scores.
In fact, he sank back-to-back birdies on eight and nine, putting him at 2-under for the front nine and giving him a lot of momentum.
“I knew number 10 was an easy hole, so I figured I could get off to a hot start on the back,” Fassnacht said.
In all, he finished with six birdies for the day, including birdies on 11 and 12 on the back nine.
“I putted really well,” Fassnacht said. “I made a fair amount of putts around 10 or 15 feet. I felt like I could make just about any putt I had. When I play well, that’s usually one of my strengths.”
With his game on the right track, his confidence grew as the round progressed.
“Once I was playing well, I’d heard some of the people in front of us weren’t playing too well, so I figured that I had it won,” Fassnacht said. “I had a lot of birdies and I made a few bogeys, but I still kept it under par.”
