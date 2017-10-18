Fassnacht cards 2-under 70 to win title; advances to States with Wills
Early in Brock Fassnacht’s round on Monday, his goals changed at the Boys Triple-A East Region Golf Championships.
“Coming into the round, I was just going to try to make it to States,” the Warwick junior said. “But when I got off to a hot start, I was going to win it.”
You could hardly blame him.
Starting on hole 2 and then burying a long birdie putt on number 4, he was 1-under at that point.
Riding that momentum and a strong putting game, Fassnacht sank four total birdies in the round and in fact went on to capture the Regional crown with a 2-under 70 at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood.
Spring-Ford’s Ben Pochet was one stroke behind with a 1-under 71.
“It was great,” Fassnacht remarked. “There were a lot of great players and to come out on top, it was really good.”
Fassnacht will be joined by Warwick senior Mason Wills, who tied for seventh place with a 4-over 76, at the PIAA State Championships next Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 23-24 at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.
“I don’t know when that happened in the last 20 years, I don’t know if it has, but it was nice (to get two State qualifiers),” Warwick coach Kevin McNece remarked. “I felt like they had a pretty good chance once they got through Districts because they qualify 24 kids to get to States.”
Both will no doubt be hoping for more favorable conditions than they got at Golden Oaks on Monday. Temperatures were in the 60s and strong winds greeted the golfers, But Fassnacht and Wills played well at Districts in similar elements.
“I think when you strike the ball well like I did today, it’s not too terribly hard to play in the wind and cold,” Fassnacht said. “I just think those are the keys that if you can strike the ball well and putt well, you can still shoot good numbers.”
That’s exactly what he did.
Carding an even score at the turn, Fassnacht shot birdies on 10 and 12 to go 2-under. On the first of those, he caught a fortunate break.
“Ten, I kinda got lucky,” Fassnacht said. “I hit my putt a little bit hard and it probably would have been 10 to 15 feet past the hole, but it hit the center of the cup and bounced up into the air and dropped in the hole. And then 12, I just hit a really good iron into, like, 10 or 12 feet and made the putt.”
Only once did he struggle on the greens, that being on hole 16 when he three-putted, which Fassnacht said was a “mental error.”
But the Warrior golfer bounced back to shoot birdie on par-4 hole 17, getting back to 2-under.
“I knew I was probably going to be near the top of the leaderboard,” Fassnacht said. “I was trying to make birdie on either 18 or number 1 because those were my last two holes, and I thought if I got to 69, I’d have a really good chance of winning. It just ended up that a 70 was safe.”
Not bad at all, considering that his practice round last Friday was his first time on the course.
“I thought it was a really nice course,” Fassnacht said. “It was somewhat challenging, but the most challenging part about it today was the wind.”
The fact that the competition was a little bit more challenging than the L-L Tournament, where he also won gold, made this title even a little bit sweeter.
“I would definitely say it is because I just feel like there’s a lot more better players at Regionals than there were at Leagues,” Fassnacht said. “At Leagues, it’s just some of the better players in the L-L League that I was competing against, but at Regionals, it was basically the whole field that was somewhat near my level.”
Wills included.
Starting on number 8, he carded birdies on his final two holes &tstr; 6 and 7 &tstr; to ensure his spot at States. The cut to move was 7-over.
“Even talking with Mason, he could have gotten a couple more strokes better, but he’s not going to shoot 70 because Brock just played one heck of a round,” McNece said. “Mason hung in there and just battled. He made a good score with how he was hitting the ball.”
In addition to his two birdies, Wills final scorecard also included 10 pars.
“He putted well,” McNece said. “That’s kinda Mason’s game. If he hits the ball well, he’s usually going to putt well. That’s when he shoots low numbers when he does both.”
