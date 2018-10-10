Fassnacht and Pelensky advance to Regionals
Brock Fassnacht went into what he called “safety mode” after Friday’s opening round of the District Three Triple-A Golf Championships.
Having a shot a 7-over par 79 at Briarwood East Course in York, the Warwick senior knew his chances of competing for the title were slim.
So he adjusted his mindset.
“My only goal for Saturday was just to make it to the next round (Regionals),” Fassnacht said. “I just had to make sure I kept myself in it and that I didn’t start playing loosely. Just making a lot of pars, no big numbers (was my goal).”
Thanks to a 2-over 74 on the second day, Fassnacht did indeed punch his ticket to Regionals, placing 13th overall with a two-day score of 153.
The cut to advance was a 12-over 156, which Hempfield’s Marten Sawyer carded for 18th place.
“I didn’t think I had my A-game this week, especially Friday,” Fassnacht said. “It kinda made Saturday a little more stressful than it had to be.”
“(Brock) got done what he needed to get done so he could get into Regionals,” Warwick coach Kevin McNece said. “I think he kinda had it in his head what he needed to shoot after the first day, and he was able to do that.”
Fassnacht will be joined at Regionals — set for next Monday, Oct. 15 at Golden Oaks Golf Club in Fleetwood — by Warwick senior Kathryn Pelensky, who shot a two-day score of 19-over (161) to place eighth in the District Three Triple-A girls competition. The top nine advanced, with Greencastle’s Amanda Steier also carding a 19-over par for the final spot.
This will be Pelensky’s second trip to Regionals, and her first since her sophomore season.
“I know that was her goal,” McNece said. “Her ultimate goal is really to make it to States and I think she has a pretty good opportunity.”
Warwick junior Ethan Minnich was also on pace to move on prior to shooting 5-over on his final three holes in the first round. His 11-over par 83 missed the cut by two strokes. Senior Kyle Gibble also shot an 11-over 83 and sophomore Zach Stoyer had a 13-over 85.
“(Ethan) came a long way,” McNece said. “I was very pleased that we had five kids going to Districts. I was hoping that I’d get a couple three that make it in, along with Kyle Gibble. I thought he had a pretty good chance.”
Fassnacht was able to overcome back-to-back double bogeys on holes 10 and 11 during Friday’s round to advance to the second day.
“That was just my ball striking,” Fassnacht said of the double bogeys. “I just hit some bad shots.”
Although he didn’t shoot any birdies the first day, he finished with 13 pars.
Asked if he felt any pressure after placing third at Districts last year and then winning Regionals, Fassnacht said, “I don’t think so. I knew that if I played my game, I could have a really good chance at winning the tournament. So my goal the first day was to go out and try to shoot a few under par. Obviously, that didn’t go as planned, and after that, I just went into safety mode.”
On day two, he was just 2-over on the front nine, and then he sank a 40-foot putt for birdie on the par-4 number 15 hole.
“That was a relief because that was my first birdie of the whole tournament, which is a little odd for me,” Fassnacht said. “(Numbers) 16 and 17 at Briarwood are pretty easy holes, so I thought I could get birdie on one, if not both of those. I birdied 17, and then I missed a short putt on 18. I was happy with my round on Saturday.”
Pelensky, meanwhile, had a solid 5-over 76 in Friday’s first round, including even par on the back nine, to move on to Saturday.
There, she got a scare while shooting 11-over through her first 10 holes.
But Pelensky righted the ship, carding pars on five of her final eight holes to finish with a 161 for the two days.
In District Three Triple-A, only 18 of 71 boys advanced to Regionals and just nine of 39 girls punched their ticket to the next round.
“It’s just hard to get to Regionals, but once you get to Regionals … obviously the level of competition gets a little better, but they take more kids (to States), so that’s a good thing,” McNece said. “I think if Kathryn does her game, she should make it. I think she has that ability to go out and shoot 81, 82 and that should be fine.”
