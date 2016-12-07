- Holiday memories at WHS
- Acapella voices will ring in the holiday season
- Lititz legend: Mourning the loss of Ron Reedy
- Beyond ‘Hearthside Hymns’ — The Marlene Hershey story
- Warwick stages ‘Animal Farm’ this weekend
- 5K fun run/walk will benefit Warwick grad
- Oysters on the square: Ted’s tiny diner was a big deal at Broad and Main
- Picturesque parade!
- Heart of Lancaster craft show is Labor Day weekend at Root’s
- Escape Room: real life fun, in a world ruled by virtual games
Experienced MC boys hope for deep run
In his run as the Manheim Central boys basketball coach, Chris Sherwood has coached some teams with excellent chemistry.
None as tight as this year’s squad, though.
“It is, without question, the closest-knit group that I’ve had in my coaching career,” said Sherwood, who enters his 9th season at the helm of the Barons with a 126-75 overall record. “That’s one thing we’ve had around here is really good friendships and guys who play for each other. This is the highest I’ve seen at that level.”
Now, Sherwood wants something else.
Plain and simple, he would just love to have his players get mad.
“I told them (last week) at practice that I think they like each other too much,” Manheim Central’s skipper said. “… I think if we play with the intensity that I think we’re capable of playing with, and we have that drive that I think we have deep down, then this companionship, this unity will help us down the road. At this point, I want to see some anger. And I don’t care if that anger is toward me. But I want to see some anger.”
Surely, there will be anger from the MC boys if they’re not challenging for the Section Two title. St. Joseph’s University recruit Taylor Funk, a 6-foot-9 senior center, headlines a deep, experienced group returning from the squad that finished 14-9 last winter (10-6 L-L), falling to Bishop McDevitt in the first-round of the District Three playoffs.
Sherwood acknowledged that his Barons have high expectations competing in Section Two of the newly-realigned League format. This year, the L-L is back to three Sections, instead of four.
“We’re just trying to let them know that we haven’t done anything yet,” Sherwood said. “I’m glad their expectations are so high. Probably, I’m more willing to admit it than I ever have that our expectations are really high. We’re going into a new Section Two with some really good teams and you’ve got to bring it every single night.”
If Funk does that, he will be tough to stop. The Barons’ star, who averaged 21.3 ppg last year with 53 treys, already has 1,273 career points. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, he was a young player amid a veteran mix. Last year, as Sherwood noted, he carried the load on his shoulders.
This being his final season in the Barons’ maroon and gray, Funk and his coaches are scrutinizing every aspect of his game.
“Taylor looks great,” Sherwood said. “Each year, there were reasons why I think we had to be a little lighter on Taylor. Now what we’re trying to do is we’re just trying to coach him really hard and nit-pick every little thing that goes wrong or that he does incorrectly. He’s going to the next level, so obviously we want to make sure we’ve done everything we can to get him to be a better player. But boy, he allows you to coach him, he wants to learn, he wants to be better, he asks questions and he’s without question the leader on this team.”
Funk, however, won’t have to do it alone.
In fact, Sherwood believes that they have the ability to go 10 players deep. Besides having multiple players who can score the ball, the Barons also have quick, athletic guys, defensive stoppers and plenty of competitiveness.
“I have 10 guys that are going to be ticked if they don’t get playing time,” Sherwood said. “So when you have 10 guys, we’ll use them to our benefit and we’ll do some different things and I think they have a chance to do a lot of fun things.”
Senior guard Trevor Hosler was second on the team in scoring last year with 7.3 ppg, including 15 three-pointers. Sherwood said that Hosler and senior guard Jay Barreto (3.8 ppg) are similar players, only with different speeds.
“Obviously, (Trevor) can shoot, he can get to the basket,” MC’s coach said. “Jay, the same thing. One’s a little quicker than the other. (But Trevor) just slips through people, he is really slippery. I love him, I think he’s going to be a really good player for us. Jay does it with a little more explosiveness, but both guys can shoot the ball as well.”
Roman Wagner (6-foot-3), a senior forward, was hobbled by knee troubles a year ago. But coming off a 2015-16 season in which he still managed to score 6.6 ppg, he is read to go.
“Romas has had a really good off-season,” Sherwood said. “He’s strong, he looks healthy and we’re expecting big things out of him.”
It wasn’t just Wagner who had a splendid off-season. Junior guard Connor Hostetter (4.4 ppg) is a different player from the start of last year.
“Connor has probably had the best off-season from … we’ll say from November to November of any player I’ve ever been around,” Sherwood said. “He’s got some stuff to learn, some intensity stuff, but he can score, he’s good around the basket.”
Handling the point guard duties once again will be junior Jake Novak (3.7 ppg). After helping the Baron football team advance to the District Three 5A finals, Novak is still shaking off some rust, but Sherwood is excited about what he brings.
“I mean, Jake has grown immensely as an athlete the last 12 months,” he said. “Boy, these guys are so competitive. Jake Novak is one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever been around, which really is what makes him great.”
Novak was on the receiving end of a lot of QB Kody Kegarise’s passes in the fall. Now, those roles might be reversed during the hoops season. A 6-foot-0 senior athletic guard, Kegarise averaged 4.7 ppg for the Barons last winter.
“My dad and I went to the one football game and my dad left with his jaw open, saying, ‘I can’t believe what I just saw out of this kid,’” Sherwood recalled. “This is an incredible athlete. He looks absolutely unbelievable right now. So we’re going to add his athleticism on that floor … yikes.”
Yikes might be what MC’s opponents are saying, especially with the Barons’ intentions of pushing the pace while trying to capitalize on that athleticism. Freshman Evan Simon is another who offers that characteristic, not to mention his competitiveness.
“Listen, with his athleticism, (Evan)’s going to see minutes for us,” Sherwood said. “… I think we want to get this game moving. I think we want a higher possession game. We can score a little bit, we can make defensive substitutions in key points where all of a sudden you’re going to have Jayquon, Kody, Simon, (Tyler) Lyons … a really athletic group on the floor that you can play for a defensive stop.”
The presence of Lyons, among others, will help allow MC to switch things up on defense and give opponents multiple looks at that end of the floor.
“Tyler was our defensive stopper last year,” Sherwood said. “He’s strong, he can play guards, he can play post-position guys. He’s probably without question our best defensive guy, so he’ll probably start for us and see a ton of minutes. He’s hard-nosed as heck … gets on the floor for loose balls. His intensity and Jake Novak’s, they’re probably the two guys who want to win at all costs.”
Senior guard Edwin Perez is also in the mix to see minutes for the Central boys.
“He’s going to play a little bit as a defensive stopper,” Sherwood said. “He’s a tough on-the-ball defender.”
Playing tough defense will be key as the Barons try to outduel other contenders in Section Two. Sherwood anticipates a dogfight every game, including one from his good friend Charlie Fisher and the Ephrata Mounts, but defending Section Three champion Lampeter-Strasburg gets his vote as the team to beat.
“As far as I’m concerned, they’re kings of this Section with winning it last year,” Sherwood said. “Solanco is really good. They have the big guy (Dylan Hastings) going to Lafayette, that’s a good team. Garden Spot has everybody back. Ryan Trupe does a really nice job there. They have a style, they play it, they play it well. They’re concerning as well. I think you’ve got to throw in Charlie for the simple reason that you’re going to get probably the most prepared team in the League every night when you play Ephrata. (Aidan) Trynosky is back for Cocalico. E-town’s got a great new coach in Rocky Parise, that guy’s awesome, but they’re really young. And obviously, Matt Zoeller at Donegal does a super job. It’s going to be fun, it really is. It’s going to be a punch in the mouth every single night and I think it’s going to be great.”
First things are first, and Manheim Central’s immediate goal is to take care of business in Section play. Ultimately, however, the Barons hope to still be playing in March.
“We want to play in the State Tournament, there’s no doubt about it,” Sherwood said. “So we’ll start out by saying, ‘Let’s compete in the Section.’ Obviously, our goal along with four or five other teams in this Section is to win the Section. If you win that, then that prepares you for that next goal, which is Districts. Then yes, we’ll have goals in Districts, but we’ll talk about the District goals once that comes, or League playoffs once we get there. But right now, we’re talking about this Section.”
And they are also talking frequently about playing with some anger and fire.
“The concern is what kind of fire are we going to play with night in and night out? We can’t take any plays off,” Sherwood said, “and I’m hoping we’re deep enough where that never has to happen because we want to kinda keep the foot on the gas with this team. They’re so united and they’re such great kids that I think that makes this group really, really special.”
About Bruce Morgan
One Comment
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
Latest News
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is well...
- Posted March 17, 2016
- 0
-
The Hill Celebrates the Season with Holiday Cheer
It’s just like coming home for the holidays when you...
-
Marlene Hershey Spreads the Joy of Christmas
Throughout her life, Marlene Hershey has focused on bringing joy...
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on a...
-
Rothsville’s Christmas tree heritage
Christmas tree farming is a very slow kind of agriculture....
-
This Blue Christmas is one full of smiles
Regional police officers become ‘Santa’s Helpers’ for local families in...
- Posted December 21, 2016
- 1
-
Christmas card
Jamie Guffey, who delivers mail in the Second Avenue area,...
-
Memories of Christmas past
How did the town of Lititz celebrate Christmas exactly 125...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
The Hill Celebrates the Season with Holiday Cheer
It’s just like coming home for the holidays when...
-
Marlene Hershey Spreads the Joy of Christmas
Throughout her life, Marlene Hershey has focused on bringing...
-
ALL Renovation & Design: Where ALL Things Are Possible
Have you ever been to a friend’s house on...
-
Never. Lose. Hope.
Drug addiction is everyone’s problem. The nationwide epidemic is...
- March 17, 2016
- 0
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, popular Lititz police officer, HAM radio enthusiast
Ronald Lee Sandhaus, 69, 533 Spring Avenue, Lititz, passed...
- July 23, 2014
- 3
-
Bud Brown says:
-
Mark Hiester says:
-
Alonzo locks says:
Rick
December 8, 2016 at 9:01 am
Great piece Bruce