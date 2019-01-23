Elizabethtown holds off the Lady Warriors, 43-29

Scoreboard watching has begun for the Warwick girls basketball team.

As they battle Ephrata for the second and final L-L League playoff berth in the Section Two standings, the Lady Warriors know that each game is important for them down the stretch.

Entering play Tuesday night, the Warwick girls were just a game behind the Lady Mounts in the loss column with four league contests remaining.

Unfortunately, however, first-place Elizabethtown dealt a blow to Warwick’s hopes, getting a game-high 17 points from Marena Lonardi and nailing down a 43-29 Section Two win in Lititz.

The loss by the Lady Warriors’ (4-6 L-L, 6-10 overall), coupled with a 44-38 win by Ephrata (5-4 L-L, 6-12 overall) against Lebanon, made their task a little bit tougher.

“We’re obviously going to continue to look and hope things go our way,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said, “but it’s a life lesson — stay within what we can control and the rest will take care of itself.”

Warwick was hoping to recapture some of the magic which helped them rally for a 46-42 win over Elizabethtown (7-2 L-L, 11-5 overall) on Jan. 4.

After falling behind by as many as 15 points midway through the third quarter, the Lady Warriors, employing a full-court press, climbed back to within nine, 33-24 on a putback by Reagan Longridge with 4:56 left in the fourth. But although the Lady Bears shot just 4-of-9 from the foul line in the final 2:48, they were able to hold on.

“Against a team like that which has been scoring in the 50s and 60s, when you hold them to 43, I can’t be too upset by that,” Cieniewicz said. “But I think it was more the offensive end we’re going to look at and kinda wish we would have had a couple of things go differently.”

Indeed, facing Elizabethtown’s zone defense, Warwick shot just 18 percent (9-of-50) from the floor, including 2-of-18 from beyond the arc.

“When you try to drive it on (Sydney) Pierson when she’s already set, your odds of finishing are not very good. So I think they did (force us to shoot outside),” Cieniewicz said, “and we couldn’t make enough shots to force them out of it.”

Pierson (6 points) and Lonardi each scored four in the opening quarter, helping E-town take an 11-5 advantage after one. Then after Elise Balmer’s layup on a press break with 6:26 left in the half cut Warwick’s deficit to 11-8, Lonardi knocked down back-to-back ‘threes’ in a 10-2 run by the Lady Bears, pushing their lead to 21-10.

“When you’re as athletically gifted as (Lonardi) is, and she has as high a motor as she has, you can become very, very hard to stop,” Cieniewicz said. “And that’s why she is the player that she is and averages as much as she does (20.8 ppg).”

Elizabethtown still led 25-12 at the half, and 29-14 when Carly Sedun knocked down two free throws with 4:15 left in the third.

But then Balmer converted one of two from the stripe, and Lauren Pyle, who led Warwick with 10 points, buried a ‘three’ and followed with a layup, capping a 6-0 run and getting the Lady Warriors back to 29-20 with :41 left in the third.

“The thing I’ve got to give them credit for, and they’ve been doing this all year, is they’re fighting,” Cieniewicz said of his players. “They’re not giving up at any point during the game, and I think that’s their mentality is just continue to fight until the last buzzer sounds.”

Ainsley Raybold converted both ends of a 1-and-1 to put E-town up 31-20 after three, but Pyle’s two free throws early in the fourth cut it to 31-22 and Longridge’s putback made it 33-24 with 4:56 remaining in the game. Longridge finished the game with seven points for the Lady Warriors.

The Lady Bears’ Emma Byler then converted on a fastbreak layup and Pierson scored on a putback, pushing their lead to 37-24 with 4:07 to go. A short time later, Longridge’s triple got Warwick back within 10 points, 37-27.

But the Lady Warriors shot just 1-of-7 the rest of the way, and Elizabethtown went on to seal the win.

“After what happened last time (coming from behind to beat Elizabethtown), we realize that anything can happen at any given point,” Cieniewicz said, “and we just couldn’t quite get the firepower that we had the last time.”

***

Last Friday night, Ella Hart and Morgan Miller scored 16 points apiece to lead Penn Manor to a 42-37 win over Warwick in a Section One-Two crossover game in Lititz.

Through three quarters, the Lady Comets had built a 35-22 lead, only to see Warwick make a furious comeback down the stretch. In fact, the Lady Warriors — led by Sydney Weismandel’s four points — cut their deficit to 40-37 with 1:02 left, but Penn Manor was able to hold on.

Pyle, who led Warwick with 13 points, and Emily Williamson each nailed a ‘three’ to help make things interesting in the fourth.

Early on, Pyle scored all of the Lady Warriors’ points in the first quarter, as they took a 5-2 lead.

Miller, though, drained a pair of treys and scored eight points in a 16-6 second-quarter run by the Lady Comets, who went up 18-11 at the half.

Weismandel finished with six points for Warwick.