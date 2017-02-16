Home   >   Sports   >   Dissinger claims L-L medal

Dissinger claims L-L medal

By on February 16, 2017
Photo by Mike Shull Manheim Central senior Amelia Dissinger is shown with her 8th-place medal in the girls 100-yard breaststroke atop the medal stand at last Thursday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League Girls Swimming Championships.

Photo by Mike Shull
Amelia Dissinger got a positive sign early in the Lancaster-Lebanon League Girls Swimming Championships last Thursday at the Lititz Rec.
In the opening event, the Manheim Central senior swam a season-best split of 32.0 seconds in the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay.
The foursome of McKayla Miller, Dissinger, Layla Hatfield and Kaylin Jury went on to finish 13th in a time of 2:20.88.
Later in the meet, Dissinger was back on the starting blocks for the 100 breaststroke and took another huge step.
Seeded 14th in a time of 1:14.42, she dropped four seconds while touching the wall in eighth place in 1:10.95, just .06 behind Hempfield’s Kelly Hester, who took seventh in 1:10.89.
“Amelia did great,” MC coach Heather Fittery said. “It was her best time. She went out strong, did a fast split, so we were excited for her … After her split in the medley relay, we knew that she could do it in her split for the first 50.”
Dissinger’s time was a surprise even to her.
“She couldn’t believe it,” Fittery said. “When she came off her last turn and was coming back, she kinda looked at the clock and saw 53 seconds and she couldn’t believe it. She was like, ‘I’m never that fast.’ And I guess she was counting in her head with each stroke … she was ecstatic.”
Even before the L-Ls, Dissinger had qualified time-wise for the District Three Double-A Championships, to be held March 3-4 at Cumberland Valley High School. Certainly, her effort last Thursday night wll help her in seeding.
“She’s been working hard,” Fittery said. “She’s not doing a big taper yet because she wants to wait for Districts. We’re excited for her for Districts.”
Based on last year’s results at the District Three Double-A Championships, Dissinger’s time of 1:10.95 would have earned her a fifth-place medal. That honor went to York Suburban’s Keelie Walker, who touched the wall in 1:10.71.
“It gives us a little hope,” Fittery said. “Hopefully (Amelia) can go another second or two faster. Dropping four seconds here at Leagues is a lot for her because she was kinda at the same time all season and then finally just hit it. So we’ll see.”

 

