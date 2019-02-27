Dickow, WHS girls 4×200 win golds at State Indoor Meet
Lady Warriors place second as a team
Kate Dickow took gold in the 3,000 and the 4×200 team of Leah Graybill, Lily Palacio-Lewis, Meghan Quinn and Cassidy Kline ran to victory to lead the Warwick girls to a runner-up finish at last Sunday’s Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Indoor Championships at Penn State.
With 35 total points, Warwick was second in the team race behind only Neumann Goretti.
“To be honest, placing in the meet was never a focus or even much of a thought going into the meet,” Warwick coach Bobby Rhoads said. “The girls just went out and constantly threw down awesome performances to put themselves in the mix. It is pretty incredible to think that these girls went from being part of our first full winter track program to second place in the entire state in just their third season. This is one special group.”
Dickow was one of those athletes who threw down an awesome performance, overtaking the competition for a first-place finish in 9:56.44 in the 3,000.
“Kate is a fierce competitor, and while she often hides it well behind her smile, that trait was on full display during her race,” Rhoads said. “Going from the 10th seed to state champion showed the state what her teammates already knew about her. She attacks each race with courage and leaves it all out on the track.”
Rhoads said that coach Matt Bomberger and Dickow had a “great plan” going into the race, which Dickow executed while taking the lead with roughly 300 meters left and then holding on.
“Coach Bomberger does an unbelievable job with the distance runners,” Rhoads said. “(He and Kate) knew the race was wide open and that staying aggressive would put her in position for a strong finish. Kate did just that and seized her opportunity to capture gold.”
The foursome of Graybill, Palacio-Lewis, Quinn and Kline also seized their opportunity, outlasting Coatesville for the title in the 4×200.
“Our 4×200 showed that they can run with anyone in the state,” Rhoads said. “Our girls knew going into the meet that they had the ability to come out of that race as champions and they ran in such a way to reach their goals. As a relay team, they have improved each of the past three years, and it was awesome to see all of that hard work pay off with a state championship this year.”
Their work wasn’t done there, however.
Three of the top-eight spots in the 60 final all went to Warwick, as Graybill took fourth in 7.62 seconds, Palacio-Lewis was fifth in 7.84 seconds and Quinn finished eighth in 7.86 seconds.
“These girls have been incredibly dedicated all winter and continued to get faster each and every week,” Rhoads said. “I knew that the potential was there for all three to place, but I’m not sure I could have predicted just how well they went out and executed their races. All three girls ran times on Sunday that were better than the school record from last year to get them into finals. Three girls in a state final from one school? Yeah, that’s pretty crazy.”
In all, Warwick brought home eight medals.
Graybill also placed fifth in the 200 in 24.60 seconds, Kline was 18th in the 400 in 1:00.59, and those two — along with Palacio-Lewis and Quinn — brought home an eighth-place medal in the 4×400 in a time of 1:41.70.
Kline also competed in the 60 hurdles prelims, placing 24th in 9.73 seconds.
Last but not least, Connor Shields ran to an eighth-place finish in the boys 800 in 1:59.84.
“Connor put together his best race from an already great winter season and ended up winning his heat by over two seconds,” Shields said, “continuing his assault on our school records. Typical of Connor, he ran with great confidence and didn’t back down from a very talented field of athletes. He has put himself in a great position heading into his final spring season.”
