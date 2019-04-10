Dickow re-writes L-L history book in 3,200
Warrior boys and girls improve to 3-0
The Penn Relays are right around the corner on April 25 and Warwick’s Kate Dickow wants to be ready.
So in Monday’s dual-meet against Hempfield in Lititz, the Warrior senior planned to put in a strong effort in the girls 3,200-meter run.
And she did exactly that.
With her first-place time of 10:38.8, Dickow not only shattered the school record — formerly held by Allison Mannon in 10:53.45 — but she ran the fastest girls 3,200 in L-L League history.
That mark previously belonged to Lampeter-Strasburg’s Emily Kruger, who posted a time of 10:39.36 at the State Championships in 2003.
“It was awesome. It was cool,” Warrior distance coach Matt Bomberger said. “There was no talk about the school record and I kinda kept it that way. I felt that her ability at the time would far surpass it and I just kept it a relaxed atmosphere for her and she just thrived on it.”
“I am so proud of Kate,” Warwick head coach Alex Daecher said. “Kate is such a hard-working kid who does everything that is asked of her. It couldn’t have happened to a better kid.”
Dickow’s record-setting performance was one of 12 first-place finishes by the Warrior girls (3-0), who went on to beat Hempfield 88-62 and remain tied atop the Section One standings with CV.
It wasn’t just the Warwick girls who kept their perfect record intact, however.
The Warrior boys improved to 3-0 with a 99-51 victory over the Black Knights, keeping them on pace with Manheim Township (2-0) in first place.
“Starting out 3-0 is an awesome accomplishment for our kids,” Daecher said. “It is very difficult to have both boys and girls teams be successful. Usually, you have one or the other. This is definitely a special group of kids. They have bonded together and are really becoming a team. Track can be such an individual sport, but our kids will do whatever needs to be done to help their team be successful.”
That was evident in the 3,200, with the boys and girls runners competing in the same race. Although Dickow finished nearly two minutes ahead of Hempfield girls runner-up Hollinger (12:28.6), she ran with Warrior freshman J.H. Mertz, who claimed silver in the boys race in 10:41.1.
“J.H. Mertz and Kate are around the same ability level and they both just ran super strong together the whole time,” Bomberger said. “They did negative pacing, so they ran a 5:23 first mile and then the second mile, they actually ran a 5:15. So they just executed the second half of the race and finished really strong. J.H. ran a super time. That’s outstanding for a freshman boy.”
There were other outstanding performances for the Warriors too.
Lily Palacio-Lewis was a double individual winner for the Warwick girls in the 100 (11.9) and 200 (25.2), in addition to competing on two first-place relay teams. She joined Emily Skidmore, Emily Williamson and Meghan Quinn on the winning 4×100 (48.8), and then combined with Aubrey and Williamson and Skidmore to bring home gold in the 4×400 (4:18.0).
Skidmore, besides her two relay wins, added a first-place finish in the 300 Hurdles (51.6) and a silver in the High Hurdles (17.1), and Quinn took home top honors in the 400 (59.1), helping the Warrior girls earn a big 57-30 edge on the track.
The foursome of Dickow, Jessica and Emily Williamson and Caitlyn Wagner led off with a first-place finish in the 4×800 in 12:06.
In the field, Trinity Bitting-Ellis chipped in with two wins in the javelin (96-11) and high jump (5-0). Plus, Katy Kramer won the pole vault (8-6) and Anna Mateyak was first in the discus (88-0).
“We had some girls really step up this meet,” Daecher said. “Trinity was great getting back to form with her first place in the high jump and then a PR in the javelin. She is turning out to be a top-notch javelin thrower. Lily is always so consistent. She did a great job. Meghan Quinn also stepped up and ran great in some events she is not used to running. One unsung hero that had a great meet was Emily Skidmore. She scored a bunch of points that ended up being a big difference-maker in the final score.”
On the boys side, Ryan Fegley won the 100 (10.94), 200 (22.4) and triple jump (38-11), and teamed up with Sean Badessa, Christian Hess, and Guernel Marcellus on the winning 4×100 (43.6).
“Ryan is a no nonsense kid who does everything that is asked of him,” Daecher said. “He is a selfless individual that puts the team above himself. He has turned out to be a great captain and leader for our team. His work ethic is his best attribute and it is contagious amongst his teammates.”
Nick Coomer, meanwhile, took the shot put (51-0), discus (127-5) and javelin (137-3).
“Nick is unbelievably consistent, which makes him one of our biggest assets,” Daecher said. “He shows up to every meet ready to compete and get points for his team. Shot is definitely his strength, but he does keep working to improve his other throws so the team can be successful. Nick is training to go play football at Delaware, which is the reason he is such a good thrower. It shows you the importance of kids doing multiple sports.”
In all, the Warriors outscored Hempfield 53-34 in the track events and 46-17 in the field.
Elsewhere, Nate Good earned two golds in the high jump (6-4) and pole vault (12-0), and Hess rounded out Warwick’s wins in the field with a first-place finish in the long jump (18-8 1/4).
Connor Shields added a win in the 800 (1:57), Parker Keares claimed the 3,200 (10:25.9), and those two teamed up Noah Martin and Jake Smith on the winning 4×800 (8:52).
Tanner Haines also chipped in with a gold in the High Hurdles in 16.1 seconds.
About Bruce Morgan
Latest News
-
Upcoming Egg Hunts
Grab the Easter baskets and gather the kiddos! It’s egg...
-
Helen M. Kochel, 86, Warwick grad, Grace Church secretary, Phils fan, enjoyed beach trips
Helen M. Kochel, 86, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday,...
-
Patrick B. Czyzewski, 48, drummer in Grace Church praise band, deer hunter, Harley enthusiast
Patrick B. Czyzewski, 48, of Elizabeth Township, passed away at...
-
Jean M. Hoffecker, 96, family farm bookkeeper, mother of five, taught Sunday school, hard worker
Jean M. Hoffecker, 96, went to meet her Savior, Jesus...
-
Eleanor S. Hertzog, 92, Lititz
Eleanor S. Hertzog, 92, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, died...
-
Township discusses affordable housing
Just south of Lititz, restaurants, convenience stores, banks and other...
-
Dickow re-writes L-L history book in 3,200
Warrior boys and girls improve to 3-0 The Penn Relays...
-
Upcoming Egg Hunts
Grab the Easter baskets and gather the kiddos! It’s...
-
Helen M. Kochel, 86, Warwick grad, Grace Church secretary, Phils fan, enjoyed beach trips
Helen M. Kochel, 86, of Lititz, passed away on...
-
Patrick B. Czyzewski, 48, drummer in Grace Church praise band, deer hunter, Harley enthusiast
Patrick B. Czyzewski, 48, of Elizabeth Township, passed away...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 8
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
-
Cory Van Brookhoven says:
-
Kelly says: