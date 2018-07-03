Home   >   Sports   >   Derr selected as KU Female Rookie of Year

By on July 3, 2018
Warwick grad Rylee Derr is the first women’s basketball player named Female Rookie of the Year at Kutztown University since 2002. Photo courtesy of Kutztown University Athletics

Kutztown University women’s basketball player Rylee Derr, a 2017 Warwick High School grad, and men’s track and field athlete Luke Hoffman, a West York Area grad have been named the 2018 KU Female and Male Freshmen of the Year.

Derr set a new Kutztown single-season freshman scoring record with 409 points and became the first KU freshman to be named to the All-PSAC squad since 1999, earning All-PSAC Second Team honors. The Lititz native led the PSAC with 2.9 three-pointers per game and made 86 three-pointers, second in school-history.

The Warwick-prep closed the season on a streak of 22 straight games with a made three-pointer and led the Golden Bears in scoring at 13.6 points per game.

Derr is the first women’s basketball winner since 2002, while Hoffman is the first track & field performer to win the award since 2015.

Hoffman became an All-American and was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Outdoor Freshman of the Year as the school-record-holder in the discus in his first season at KU. He earned Second Team All-America honors with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships in North Carolina. He threw for a mark of 168-11 on his first throw to secure the top-10 finish.

He finished in third place at the PSAC Championships, earning him All-PSAC and All-Atlantic Region honors. In his first collegiate outdoor meet, he broke the school-record in discus, and went on to break it a second time this season at 174-0.

Hoffman also competed at the USA Junior National Championships in June against Division I competition, finishing ninth.

Members of the KU athletic department staff voted upon the nominees to determine KU’s year-end awards. The awards will be formally presented at halftime of the Sept. 8 football game vs. California (PA) at 12:05 p.m.

Female Freshman ofthe Year Award Winners

1993— Nora Dollarton, Volleyball

1994— Deidre Lynn Rhodes, Track & Field

1995— Shannon Daggett, Field Hockey/Track

1996— Claudine Gruver, Swimming

1997— Angie Rideout, Volleyball/Track & Field

1998— Brianne Homyak, Basketball/Softball

1999— Keri Suydam, Basketball

2000— Kellie Evans, Softball

2001— Jessie Didier, Volleyball/Track

2002— Sophia Vucetaj, Basketball

2003— Jessica May, Golf

2004— Molly Lare, Cross Country/Track & Field

2005— Kim Kelty, Soccer

2006— Steph Denlinger, Softball

2007— Katlin Arbogast, Softball

2008 — Ashley Pinter, Track and Field

2009 — Chelsea Bressler, Women’s Soccer

2010 — Katie Lynch, Softball

2011 — Erin Reynolds, Field Hockey

2012 — Mary Kociencki, Softball

2013 — Katie Catania, Track & Field

2014 — Katie Miller, Soccer

2015 — Danielle Amato, Softball

2016 — Sara Keeny, Softball

2017 — Maddie Mohr, Soccer

2018 — Rylee Derr, Basketball

 

Male Freshman ofthe Year Award Winners

1993— Jim Gerner, Baseball

1994 — Charles Simpson, Track & Field

1995 — Kevin Mobley, Football

1996 — John Rozich, Baseball

1997 — Steve Fitch, Baseball

1998 — Kohlby O’Donnell, Wrestling

1999 — Mike de Marteleire, Football

2000 — Pete Mendez, Football

2001 — Matt Rowan, Swimming

2002 — Eric Hillbish, Swimming

2003 — T.J. Mann, Basketball

2004 — Jason Henley, Football

2005 — Steve Tyson, Track & Field

2006 — Dave Ben, Basketball

2007 — Stephen Dennis, Basketball

2008 — Ryan Washington, Basketball

2009 — Shayne Houck, Baseball

2010 — Kevin Morton, Football

2011 — Rushi Amin, Tennis

2012 — Brandan Clark, Wrestling

2013 — Ziad Haddad, Wrestling

2014 — Josh Johnson, Men’s Hoops

2015 — Steve Maine, Cross Country/Track & Field

2016 — Tajier Jefferson, Football

2017 — Collin DiGalbo, Football

2018 Luke Hoffman, Track & Field

