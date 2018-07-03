Derr selected as KU Female Rookie of Year
Kutztown University women’s basketball player Rylee Derr, a 2017 Warwick High School grad, and men’s track and field athlete Luke Hoffman, a West York Area grad have been named the 2018 KU Female and Male Freshmen of the Year.
Derr set a new Kutztown single-season freshman scoring record with 409 points and became the first KU freshman to be named to the All-PSAC squad since 1999, earning All-PSAC Second Team honors. The Lititz native led the PSAC with 2.9 three-pointers per game and made 86 three-pointers, second in school-history.
The Warwick-prep closed the season on a streak of 22 straight games with a made three-pointer and led the Golden Bears in scoring at 13.6 points per game.
Derr is the first women’s basketball winner since 2002, while Hoffman is the first track & field performer to win the award since 2015.
Hoffman became an All-American and was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Outdoor Freshman of the Year as the school-record-holder in the discus in his first season at KU. He earned Second Team All-America honors with a 10th-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor National Championships in North Carolina. He threw for a mark of 168-11 on his first throw to secure the top-10 finish.
He finished in third place at the PSAC Championships, earning him All-PSAC and All-Atlantic Region honors. In his first collegiate outdoor meet, he broke the school-record in discus, and went on to break it a second time this season at 174-0.
Hoffman also competed at the USA Junior National Championships in June against Division I competition, finishing ninth.
Members of the KU athletic department staff voted upon the nominees to determine KU’s year-end awards. The awards will be formally presented at halftime of the Sept. 8 football game vs. California (PA) at 12:05 p.m.
Female Freshman ofthe Year Award Winners
1993— Nora Dollarton, Volleyball
1994— Deidre Lynn Rhodes, Track & Field
1995— Shannon Daggett, Field Hockey/Track
1996— Claudine Gruver, Swimming
1997— Angie Rideout, Volleyball/Track & Field
1998— Brianne Homyak, Basketball/Softball
1999— Keri Suydam, Basketball
2000— Kellie Evans, Softball
2001— Jessie Didier, Volleyball/Track
2002— Sophia Vucetaj, Basketball
2003— Jessica May, Golf
2004— Molly Lare, Cross Country/Track & Field
2005— Kim Kelty, Soccer
2006— Steph Denlinger, Softball
2007— Katlin Arbogast, Softball
2008 — Ashley Pinter, Track and Field
2009 — Chelsea Bressler, Women’s Soccer
2010 — Katie Lynch, Softball
2011 — Erin Reynolds, Field Hockey
2012 — Mary Kociencki, Softball
2013 — Katie Catania, Track & Field
2014 — Katie Miller, Soccer
2015 — Danielle Amato, Softball
2016 — Sara Keeny, Softball
2017 — Maddie Mohr, Soccer
2018 — Rylee Derr, Basketball
Male Freshman ofthe Year Award Winners
1993— Jim Gerner, Baseball
1994 — Charles Simpson, Track & Field
1995 — Kevin Mobley, Football
1996 — John Rozich, Baseball
1997 — Steve Fitch, Baseball
1998 — Kohlby O’Donnell, Wrestling
1999 — Mike de Marteleire, Football
2000 — Pete Mendez, Football
2001 — Matt Rowan, Swimming
2002 — Eric Hillbish, Swimming
2003 — T.J. Mann, Basketball
2004 — Jason Henley, Football
2005 — Steve Tyson, Track & Field
2006 — Dave Ben, Basketball
2007 — Stephen Dennis, Basketball
2008 — Ryan Washington, Basketball
2009 — Shayne Houck, Baseball
2010 — Kevin Morton, Football
2011 — Rushi Amin, Tennis
2012 — Brandan Clark, Wrestling
2013 — Ziad Haddad, Wrestling
2014 — Josh Johnson, Men’s Hoops
2015 — Steve Maine, Cross Country/Track & Field
2016 — Tajier Jefferson, Football
2017 — Collin DiGalbo, Football
2018 Luke Hoffman, Track & Field
