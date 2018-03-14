Defense leads Lions in State playoff win
Bob Kauffman, Linden Hall girls’ basketball coach, said defense travels well.
Saturday the ‘D’ didn’t have to go far, as the Lions played in the first round of the PIAA Class A tournament at neighboring Warwick High School.
Linden Hall mixed in a zone press with its full-court man-to-man defense to force 25 Southern Fulton (19-6) turnovers while running away with a 56-34 victory, allowing the Lions a second-round matchup against Jenkintown (24-1) Wednesday at Spring-Ford High School in Royersford at 6 p.m.
Leading 30-21 at halftime, Linden Hall (19-5) used its defense, size advantage — six Lions are 6-foot or taller — and patience on offense to blow the game wide open in the third quarter.
Tahri Phillips led the charge, scoring 11 of her game-high 19 points in the second half. The talented junior guard scored nine straight points to help the Lions gain a 41-23 lead with 1:55 remaining in the third quarter.
“Tahri is like that,” Kauffman said. “She is very strong offensively. If she makes a couple of baskets she is going to make a couple more. If she hits a 3-pointer, defenses will come out on her and she’ll drive.”
Phillips said her coaches’ mentality is to get the ball inside to the big players in the low post, but she saw open lanes.
“I was feeling it,” said Phillips, who hit two open treys. “I saw drives and open lanes. We got the ball inside, but our big players did a great job of kicking it out for open ‘threes.’”
Clamping down on defense, the Lions held Southern Fulton scoreless on its first seven possessions to start the third quarter and to only 13 points in the second half, six in the fourth quarter.
Kauffman said he talked to the girls at halftime about getting back on defense and not giving up easy baskets.
“We kept the pressure on them,” Phillips said. “They have a pretty good team. The third quarter we were more determined.”
The Lions’ started the game on fire with an 8-0 run. Phillips and Hatta Saatman each had six points in the opening quarter. Saatman, a gifted center finished the game with 11 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. The junior’s face lit up with a big smile when she heard her block total.
“You have stats on rebounds and shots, but blocks go unnoticed,” she said. “But it is two points that didn’t go into the basket.”
Having made a deep run in the postseason last year, losing in the third round of states, Saatman said there is a strong chemistry on the team. She said they played Linden Hall basketball Saturday, namely solid defense and patience on offense.
When she was double-teamed in the post, she found the open teammate who drained the shot. It is about sacrificing her game for the good of the team.
“I’ve learned I don’t need to score,” she said. “The team needs to score.”
Phillips added that she saw open teammates and shots that she may not have seen earlier in the year.
“We speed things up physically, but slow things down mentally,” she said.
They are playing like a veteran team that makes the extra pass and finds the open player, and Kauffman believes credit goes to one player in particular for the execution on offense.
“In my opinion, the person responsible for that is Martha Celebic (six points),” he said. “She excels with precision half-court offense. She finds the alleys. The other point guards want to run, but she wants to run a precision offense. With her, we get the best of both worlds.”
After trailing by eight points early, Southern Fulton scored on a jumper by Ava Hall (10 points), cutting the Lions lead to 14-12.
But Anya Miller (10 points) responded with two straight 3-pointers to boost the Lions’ lead to 20-12 after one quarter. Jumoke Adaramoye, an athletic sophomore, added four of her eight points in the first for Linden Hall.
Kauffman believes the Lions are playing their best basketball right now, noting that four of their five losses came when they had injuries and no point guards early in the season, forcing Phillips to play the point, sacrificing her scoring. The point guards are healthy now.
He said this season’s success actually started the day after Phillips’ shot rolled around the rim and out for a heart-breaking 50-48 loss in the state quarterfinals last year. The next day his daughter Rachel, then a sophomore guard on the team, called him into the gym and the entire team was there and wanted to practice.
“We’ve got some talent,” Kauffman said, “but we’ve got some hard workers. They are all basketball players, not just great athletes.”
This was a solid win for the Lions, who were coming off a loss in the District Three Class A finals against Lebanon Catholic, but Kauffman said the setback was just a blip on the radar, that playing for a district championship was “just a stop on their way, not the end result.”
The next stop is a meeting with Jenkintown. Good thing defense travels well.
