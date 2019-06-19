Davies leads Woodridge’s gold medal haul at Classic
Waverunners take 4th, Manheim finishes 11th
The Woodridge swimmers took home 13 gold medals from their annual Classic last Saturday in Lititz, led by Micah Davies, who touched the wall first in the boys 8-and-under 25 free (17.92), 25 breaststroke (25.72) and 25 butterfly (19.53).
Woodridge was exempt from the team standings, and Skyline captured top honors with 399 1/2 points, placing ahead of runner-up Ephrata (320 1/2) and third-place Overlook (305).
Lititz Springs — led by Kendall Eby’s gold in the girls 13-14 year-old 50 backstroke (34.96) — was fourth with 220 points, and the Manheim swimmers finished in an 11th-place tie with East Cocalico, each with 53 points.
Four other Woodridge swimmers had two wins apiece. Brody Reber was first in the boys 9-10 year-old 100 I.M. (1:20.38) and 25 back (17.75), Melanie Hahn earned gold in the girls 13-14 year-old 100 I.M. (1:13.03) and 50 fly (32.06), Brady Schwartz finished secured top honors in the boys 13-14 year-old 100 I.M. (1:10.00) and 50 breaststroke (34.25), and Ryan Maietta was first in the boys 13-14 year-old 50 free (28.06) and 50 fly (31.06).
Woodridge’s Peyton Reber added a win in the girls 8-and-under 25 backstroke (22.08) and Linnea Miller was first in the girls 11-12 year-old 50 butterfly (34.00).
Saturday’s Classic also featured several record-breaking performances. Skyline’s Joey Myer shattered the pool and meet marks in the boys 11-12 year-old 100 I.M., then broke the meet record in the 50 breaststroke. Landisville’s Andre Fissella captured the new pool and meet records in the open boys 100 I.M., in addition to getting the meet record in the 50 breaststroke.
Finally, Mt. Joy’s Morgan Conway and Everett Rachael shattered the meet records in the girls 11-12 year-old 50 breaststroke and boys 11-12 year-old backstroke, respectively.
Top-10 finishers in each event were as follows:
Girls 9-10 100 I.M.
- Dru Landis, Millersville, 1:26.75; 2. Lilah Schwartz, L-S Otters, 1:30.25; 3. Kaylina Bansal, Skyline, 1:33.20; 4. Cali Burkholder, Ephrata, 1:34.51; 5. Maura Clark, Ephrata, 1:39.78; 6. Effie Papadimitriou, Skyline, 1:40.50; 7. Brooke Ruth, Woodridge, 1:41.34; 8. Claire Sahd, Landisville, 1:41.82; 9. Elizabeth Myer, Skyline, 1:42.50; 10. Madden Adair, Manheim, 1:43.38.
Girls 11-12 100 I.M.
- Kauri Parsons, Ephrata, 1:18.22; 2. Linnea Miller, Woodridge, 1:21.08; 3. Haley Leibfried, Mt. Joy, 1:21.81; 4. Camryn Schwartz, Woodridge, 1:23.41; 5. Bria Burkholder, Ephrata, 1:24.01; 6. Addy Zimmerman, Ephrata, 1:25.08; 7. Emerson Mandrell, Overlook, 1:27.52; 8. Samantha Levitan, Manheim, 1:27.96; 9. Kiera Macariola, Conestoga Valley, 1:28.43; 10. Megan Martin, Ephrata, 1:29.60.
Boys 9-10 100 I.M.
- Brody Reber, Woodridge, 1:20.38; 2. Geno Falduts, Conestoga Valley, 1:29.53; 3. Cooper Simes, Ephrata, 1:35.96; 4. Sammy Kieffer, Bent Creek, 1:36:56; 5. Cole Richards, Woodridge, 1:41.50; 6. Ethan Zoltowski, Overlook, 1:41.59; 7. Noah Kaminstein, Millersville, 1:43.11; 8. Koen German, Skyline, 1:43.47; 9. Domenick Caracio, Woodridge, 1:44.58; 10. Ksaac Monaghan, Woodridge, 1:46.16.
Boys 11-12 100 I.M.
- Joey Myer, Skyline, 1:12.60; 2. Everett Rachael, Mt. Joy, 1:14.51; 3. Ryan Taylor Lititz Springs, 1:17.37; 4. Cole Stevens, Overlook, 1:17.61; 5. Andrew Seprinski, Lititz Springs, 1:21.51; 6. Kieran Bansal, Skyline, 1:22.14; 7. Camryn Simes, Ephrata, 1:23.28; 8. Bram Burge, Skyline, 1:25.36; 9. Brayden Pyott, Overlook, 1:28.07. 10. Avery Kirchner, Manheim, 1:28.13.
Girls 13-14 100 I.M.
- Melanie Hahn, Woodridge, 1:13.03; 2. Kendall Eby, Lititz Springs, 1:14.53; 3. Emily Taylor Lititz Springs, 1:14.77; 4. Ella Wolfe, Landisville, 1:16.37. 5. Gretta Harnish, Skyline, 1:17.03; 6. Madeline Eckert, Overlook, 1:17.65; 7. Jordan Holmes, Conestoga Valley, 1:18.33; 8. Anna Burrowes, Skyline, 1:21.56; 9. Allie Mateyak Lititz Springs, 1:22.69; 10. Emma Landis, Millersville, 1:22.76.
Girls 15-18 100 I.M.
- Karli Raasch, Skyline, 1:10.52; 2. Morgan Stuhltrager, Woodridge, 1:13.01; 3. Izzy Miller, Woodridge, 1:13.27; 4. Maggie Shaffer, Landisville, 1:13.44; 5. Olivia Pyott, Overlook, 1:14.20; 6. Hope Boldizar, Skyline, 1:15.02; 7. Kierra Parsons, Ephrata, 1:15.41; 8. Lydia Hocker, Lititz Springs, 1:15.59; 9. Jaimie Nolt, Lititz Springs, 1:16.03; 10. Sophie Brandwene, Lititz Springs, 1:18.28.
Boys 13-14 100 I.M.
- Brady Schwartz, Woodridge, 1:10.00; 2. Ryan Maietta, Woodridge, 1:11.32; 3. Aiden Paterson, Millersville, 1:13.43; 4. Will Orr, Skyline, 1:13.59; 5. Ardan McHugh, Landisville, 1:13.71; 6. Bode Sipel, Manheim, 1:13.77; 7. Brian Meck, Overlook, 1:14.05; 8. Davin Urban, Overlook, 1:14.19; 9. Jacob Mathers, Overlook, 1:14.70; 10. Jase Colino, Landisville, 1:15.34.
Boys 15-18 100 I.M.
- Andre Fissella, Landisville, 1:02.39; 2. Oliver Lance, Lititz Springs, 1:03.38; 3. Jayden Corrigan, Landisville, 1:05.41; 4. Thomas McGillan, Ephrata, 1:07.17; 5. Tyler Besnoff, Skyline, 1:07.39; 6. Ethan Shonk, Mt. Joy, 1:07.66; 7. Theo Lance, Lititz Springs, 1:07.78; 8. Andrew Pursel, Millersville, 1:08.02; 9. Grant Leibfried, Mt. Joy, 1:09.42; 10. Colby Simes, Ephrata, 1:09.75.
Girls 8U 25 Freestyle
- Keely Kieffer, Bent Creek, 17.32; 2. Peyton Reber, Woodridge, 17.81; 3. Isabella Del Castillo, Overlook, 18.32; 4. Sora Anderson, Overlook, 18.90; 5. Stella Griest, East Cocalico, 19.15; 6. Emma Helt, Conestoga, 20.10; 7. Marianna Rey, Skyline, 20.47; 8. Rhiley Boettger, L-S Otters, 20.50; 9. Cameron Bitner, Ephrata, 21.02; 10. Allison Martin, Ephrata, 22.77.
Boys 8U 25 Freestyle
- Micah Davies, Woodridge, 17.92; 2. Xavier Reinking, Skyline, 19.41; 3. Tryastan Salzman, Conestoga, 19.62; 4. Parker Newman, Skyline, 19.69; 5. Lincoln Jeanes, Woodridge, 20.14; 6. Liam Kaminstein, Millersville, 20.87; 7. Luke Behnke, Conestoga Valley, 21.14; 8. Gabriel Del Castillo, Overlook, 22.11; 9. Nevin Bansal, Skyline, 22.12; 10. Cooper Hayes, Woodridge, 22.13.
Girls 9-10 25 Freestyle
- Dru Landis, Millersville, 15.44; 2. Lilah Schwartz, L-S Otters, 15.57; 3. Effie Papadimitriou, Skyline, 16.22; 4. Tabitha Snellbaker, Overlook, 16.34; 5. Maura Clark, Ephrata, 16.94; 6. (tie) Elizabeth Myer, Skyline, 16.99; 6. (tie) Cali Burkholder, Ephrata, 16.99; 8. Brooke Ruth, Woodridge, 17.38; 9. Grace Wagner, Landisville, 17.47; 10. Natalie Eshleman, East Cocalico, 17.70.
Boys 9-10 25 Freestyle
- Jack Martin, Ephrata, 14.75; 2. Brody Reber, Woodridge, 14.96; 3. Sammy Kieffer, Bent Creek, 15.87; 4. Geno Falduts, Conestoga Valley, 16.00; 5. Cooper Simes, Ephrata, 16.22; 6. Nathan Fortenberry, Overlook, 16.58; 7. Domenick Caracio, Woodridge, 17.01; 8. John Fortenberry, Overlook, 17.06; 9. Isaac Monaghan, Woodridge, 17.19; 10. Koen German, Skyline, 17.32.
Girls 11-12 50 Freestyle
- Morgan Conway, Mt. Joy, 29.71; 2. Kaura Parsons, Ephrata, 30.66; 3. Lucy Bishop, Landisville, 31.33; 4. Bria Burkholder, Ephrata, 32.46; 5. Linnea Miller, Woodridge, 32.52; 6. Isabella Griest, East Cocalico, 32.53; 7. Camryn Schwartz, Woodridge, 32.56; 8, Addy Zimmerman, Ephrata, 32.87; 9. Samantha Levitan, Manheim, 33.94; 10. Kiera Macariola, Ccnestoga Valley, 34.00.
Boys 11-12 50 Freestyle
- Joey Myer, Skyline, 28.59; 2. Everett Rachael, Mt. Joy, 29.50; 3. Aaron Ruth, Woodridge, 29.83; 4. Ryan Taylor, Lititz Springs, 30.69; 5. Andrew Seprinski, Lititz Springs, 31.16; 6. Cole Stevens, Overlook, 31.24; 7. Camryn Simes, Ephrata, 31.75; 8. Bram Burge, Skyline, 32.06; 9. Ashton Reese, L-S Otters, 32.98; 10. Kameron Carcia, East Cocalico, 33.50.
Girls 13-14 50 Freestyle
- Madeline Eckert, Overlook, 29.50; 2. Melanie Hahn, Woodridge, 30.12; 3. Kendall Eby, Lititz Springs, 30.27; 4. Jordan Holmes, Conestoga Valley, 30.51; 5. Ella Wolfe, Landisville, 30.84; 6. Anna Sassaman, Skyline, 30.93; 7. Gretta Harnish, Skyline, 31.35; 8. (tie) Allie Mateyak, Lititz Springs, 31.54; 8. (tie) Syd Harmes, Lititz Springs, 31.54; 10. Cami Mentzer, Manheim, 31.82.
Boys 13-14 50 Freestyle
- Ryan Maietta, Woodridge, 28.06; 2. Davin Urban, Overlook, 28.19; 3. Brady Schwartz, Woodridge, 28.33; 4. Bran Meck, Overlook, 28.48; 5. Ardan McHugh, Landisville, 28.71. 6. Jacob Mathers, Overlook, 28.95; 7. Bode Sipel, Manheim, Manheim, 29.15; 8. Aiden Paterson, Millersville, 29.22; 9. Ben Reigner, Conestoga Valley, 29.41; 10. Dylan Hershey, Woodridge, 29.69.
Girls 15-and-Over 50 Freestyle
- Faith Forman, Bent Creek, 28.44; 2. Karli Raasch, Skyline, 28.62; 3. Hannah Greenway, Lititz Springs, 28.82; 4. Morgan Stuhltrager, Woodridge, 29.34; 5. (tie) Katie Jeanes, Woodridge, 30.07; 5. (tie) Maggie Shaffer, Landisville, 30.07; 7. Hope Boldizar, Skyline, 30.51; 8. Oliva Pyott, Overlook, 30.84; 9. Mackenzie Weeks, Woodridge, 31.29; 10. Alexa Ovalle, Lititz Springs, 31.40.
Boys 15-and-Over 50 Freestyle
- Andre Fissella, Landisville, 25.41; 2. Andrew Pursel, Millersville, 25.42; 3. Thomas McGillan, Ephrata, 25.75; 4. Colby Simes, Ephrata, 26.31; 5. Jayden Corrigan, Landisville, 27.06; 6. Ryan Brubaker, East Cocaico, 27.22; 7. Theo Lance, Lititz Springs, 27.24; 8. Ethan Shonk, Mt. Joy, 27.45; 9. Tyler Besnoff, Skyline, 27.64; 10. Justin Fuertes, Overlook, 27.97.
Girls 8U 25 Backstroke
- Peyton Reber, Woodridge, 22.08; 2. Keely Kieffer, Bent Creek, 22.59; 3. Isabella Del Castillo, Overlook, 22.65; 4. Sora Anderson, Overlook, 24.53; 5. Marianna Rey, Skyline, 24.59; 6. Cameron Bitner, Ephrata, 25.94; 7. Carly Reist, Woodridge, 26.11; 8. Rhiley Boettger, L-S Otters, 28.33; 9. Zoe Breneman, Mt. Joy, 31.32; 10. Allison Martin, Ephrata, 31.47.
Boys 8U 25 Backstroke
- Xavier Reinking, Skyline, 24.57; 2. Lucas Marvel, Woodridge, 25.52; 3. Lincoln Jeanes, Woodridge, 25.54; 4. Parker Newman, Skyline, 26.22; 5. Ian Yen, Conestoga Valley, 26.25; 6. Cooper Hayes, Woodridge, 27.03. 7. Griffin Crumbling, Overlook, 27.18; 8. Tryastan Salzman, Conestoga Valley, 27.90; 9. Dylan Packer, Conestoga Valley, 28.13; 10. Penn Kametz, Woodridge, 28.20.
Girls 9-10 25 Backstroke
- Lilah Schwartz, L-S Otters, 18.81; 2. Dru Landis, Millersville, 18.88; 3. Maura Clark, Ephrata, 20.08; 4. Cali Burkholder, Ephrata, 20.59; 5. Tabitha Snellbaker, Overlook, 20.91; 6. Lennon Krista, Conestoga Valley, 21.19; 7. Claire Sahd, Landisville, 21.26; 8. Grace Wagner, Landisville, 21.28; 9. Kaylina Bansal, Skyline, 21.34; 10. Brooke Ruth, Woodridge, 21.69.
Boys 9-10 25 Backstroke
- Brody Reber, Woodridge, 17.75; 2. Jack Martin, Ephrata, 19.06; 3. Geno Falduts, Conestoga Valley, 19.88; 4. Cooper Simes, Ephrata, 19.91; 5. Domenick Caracio, Woodridge, 21.87; 6. Nathan Fortenberry, Overlook, 21.97; 7. Julian Marvel, Woodridge, 22.31; 8. Isaac Monaghan, Woodridge, 22.33; 9. John Fortenberry, Overlook, 22.52; 10. Ethan Zoltowski, Overlook, 22.65.
Girls 11-12 50 Backstroke
- Kauri Parsons, Ephrata, 36.26; 2. Linnea Miller, Woodridge, 37.13; 3. Bria Burkholder, Ephrata, 37.37; 4. Addy Zimmerman, Ephrata, 37.46; 5. Adrianna Anujin, Woodridge, 40.08; 6. Kiera Macariola, Conestoga Valley, 40.37; 7. Emerson Mandrell, Overlook, 40.44; 8. Megan Martin, Ephrata, 40.72; 9. Adelaide Pusey, Lititz Springs, 41.59; 10. Cheyenne Plank, Conestoga Valley, 41.84.
Boys 11-12 50 Backstroke
- Everett Rachael, Mt. Joy, 33.56; 2. Aaron Ruth, Woodridge, 34.84; 3. Bram Burge, Skyline, 36.11; 4. Kieran Bansal, Skyline, 38.57; 5. Andrew Seprinski, Lititz Springs, 39.44; 6. Camryn Simes, Ephrata, 39.66; 7. Ashton Reese, L-S Otters, 40.56; 8. Bryce Steach, Woodridge, 41.81. 9. Avery Kirchner, Manheim, 42.77; 10. Kameron Carcia, East Cocalico, 42.81.
Girls 13-14 50 Backstroke
- Kendall Eby, Lititz Springs, 34.96; 2. Ella Wolfe, Landisville, 35.00; 3. Melanie Hahn, Woodridge, 35.99; 4. Emily Taylor, Lititz Springs, 36.01; 5. Jordan Holmes, Conestoga Valley, 36.07; 6. Cami Mentzer, Manheim, 36.33; 7. Anna Sassaman, Skyline, 36.74; 8. Allie Mateyak, Lititz Springs, 37.77; 9. Josie Leonard, Ephrata, 39.19; 10. Kari Anderson, Millersville, 39.87.
Boys 13-14 50 Backstroke
- Will Orr, Skyline, 33.28; 2. Jacob Mathers, Overlook, 34.39; 3. Brian Meck, Overlook, 34.64; 4. Ardan McHugh, Landisville, 35.06; 5. Brandon Morales, Ephrata, 37.09; 6. Luke Papadimitriou, Skyline, 37.25; 7. Luke Roettger, Landisville, 37.73; 8. Kyle Spaulding, L-S Otters, 38.87; 9. Tyler Stevens, Overlook, 38.87; 10. Daniel Ivanchikov, Conestoga Valley, 39.14.
Girls 15-and-Over 50 Backstroke
- Faith Forman, Bent Creek, 32.07; 2. Karli Raasch, Skyline, 32.41; 3. Izzy Miller, Woodridge, 34.32; 4. Lydia Hocker, Lititz Springs, 34.65; 5. Mackenzie Weeks, Woodridge, 35.69; 6. Kierra Parsons, Ephrata, 36.09; 7. Katie Jeanes, Woodridge, 36.28; 8. Sami Ehrhart, Ephrata, 37.27; 9. Elizabeth Valudes, Woodridge, 37.83; 10. Kyla Pham, Conestoga Valley, 38.18.
Boys 15-and-Over 50 Backstroke
- Ethan Shonk, Mt. Joy, 30.27; 2. Jayden Corrigan, Landisville, 30.28; 3. Thomas McGillan, Ephrata, 31.17; 4. Colby Simes, Ephrata, 32.32; 5. Clint Wilson, L-S Otters, 32.35; 6. Andrew Pursel, Millersville, 32.47; 7. Ethan Hershey, Woodridge, 33.87; 8. Malachi Alberty, Skyline, 38.00; 9. Mason Ludwig, Woodridge, 39.19; 10. Gabriel Alberty, Skyline, 41.88.
Girls 8U 25 Breaststroke
- Rhiley Boettger, L-S Otters, 26.13; 2. Emma Helt, Conestoga, 27.31; 3. Stella Griest, East Cocalico, 27.77; 4. Cameron Bitner, Ephrata, 29.62; 5. Mary Sheakley, Lititz Springs, 31.65; 6. Allison Martin, Ephrata, 31.78; 7. Sydney Falduts, Conestoga Valley, 32.56; 8. Lily Cutrona, Conestoga Valley, 34.83; 9. Kate Zook, Millersville, 36.93; 10. Alice Reigner, Conestoga Valley, 37.66.
Boys 8U 25 Breaststroke
- Micah Davies, Woodridge, 25.72; 2. Liam Kaminstein, Millersville, 27.28; 3. Maddox Dentel, Conestoga Valley, 28.72; 4. Parker Newman, Skyline, 30.00; 5. Nevin Bansal, Skyline, 32.45; 6. Lucas Marvel, Woodridge, 39.04; 7. Grayson Forman, Bent Creek, 41.38.
Girls 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Kaylina Bansal, Skyline, 21.75; 2. Lilah Schwartz, L-S Otters, 22.17; 3. Effie Papadimitriou, Skyline, 22.77; 4. Claire Sahd, Landisville, 23.71; 5. Molly Roark, Overlook, 23.94; 6. Rain Davies, Woodridge, 24.53; 7. Elizabeth Myer, Skyline, 24.56; 8. Brooke Ruth, Woodridge, 24.65; 9. Hannah Marks, Millersville, 24.93; 10. Natalie Eshleman, East Cocalico, 25.21.
Boys 9-10 25 Breaststroke
- Geno Falduts, Conestoga Valley, 19.14; 2. Brody Reber, Woodridge, 19.74; 3. Isaac Monaghan, Woodridge, 22.19; 4. Cole Richards, Woodridge, 22.81; 5. Ian Mathers, Overlook, 23.47; 6. Noah Kaminstein, Millersville, 24.06; 7. Bradley Stauffer, L-S Otters, 24.47; 8. Dante Tumolo, Landisville, 25.18; 9. Jamison Kilgore, Woodridge, 25.21; 10. Koen German Skyline, 25.81.
Girls 11-12 50 Breaststroke
- Morgan Conway, Mt. Joy, 36.00; 2. Camryn Schwartz, Woodridge, 38.45; 3. Isabella Griest, East Cocalico, 41.42; 4. Kiera Macariola, Conestoga Valley, 41.51; 5. Haley Leibfried, Mt. Joy, 42.15; 6. Meridyth Harnish, Skyline, 44.53; 7. Emerson Mandrell, Overlook, 44.59; 8. Lucy Bishop, Landisville, 46.27; 9. Kamryn Runkle, Mt. Joy, 46.52; 10. Harper Yingst, Skyline, 47.34.
Boys 11-12 50 Breaststroke
- Joey Myer, Skyline, 36.84; 2. Ryan Taylor, Lititz Springs, 39.51; 3. Brayden Pyott, Overlook, 40.60; 4. Cole Stevens, Overlook, 40.81; 5. Camryn Simes, Ephrata, 42.46; 6. Paetyn Knepp, Manheim, 42.68; 7. Aaron Ruth, Woodridge, 43.25; 8. Bram Burge, Skyline, 43.36; 9. Logan Conway, Mt. Joy, 44.78; 10. Kaleb Porinchak, Woodridge, 48.47.
Girls 13-14 50 Breaststroke
- Gretta Harnish, Skyline, 37.33; 2. Emily Taylor, Lititz Springs, 37.75; 3. Ella Wolfe, Landisville, 39.10; 4. Kendall Eby, Lititz Springs, 39.28; 5. Madeline Eckert, Overlook, 40.03; 6. Madison Conway, Mt. Joy, 40.75; 7. Anna Burrowes, Skyline, 41.39; 8. Grace Welsh, Skyline, 42.78; 9. Carolynn Eisenbach, Woodridge, 42.85; 10. Catherine Repkoe, Millersville, 43.04.
Boys 13-14 50 Breaststroke
- Brady Schwartz, Woodridge, 34.25; 2. Bode Sipel, Manheim, 36.48; 3. Ardan McHugh, Landisville, 36.58; 4. Jacob Mathers, Overlook, 37.20; 5. Jase Colino, Landisville, 37.68; 6. Aiden Paterson, Millersville, 38.78; 7. Cole Schwartz, Woodridge, 39.25; 8. Kyle Spaulding, L-S Otters, 39.31; 9. Patrick Breslin, Skyline, 39.33; 10. Will Orr, Skyline, 39.51.
Girls 15-and-Over 50 Breaststroke
- Olivia Pyott, Overlook, 35.45; 2. Morgan Stuhltrager, Woodridge, 37.03; 3. Kierra Parsons, Ephrata, 38.40; 4. Sophie Brandwene, Lititz Springs, 38.50; 5. Maggie Shaffer, Landisville, 38.63; 6. Lydia Hocker, Lititz Springs,39.69; 7. Hannah Greenway, Lititz Springs, 40.47; 8. Brynne McNelis, Woodridge, 41.25; 9. Mackenzie Weeks, Woodridge, 41.51; 10. Evie Cadwalader, Bent Creek, 41.86.
Boys 15-and-Over 50 Breaststroke
- Andre Fissella, Landisville, 31.19; 2. Jayden Corrigan, Landisville, 33.32; 3. Grant Leibfried, Mt. Joy, 33.56; 4. Thomas McGillan, Ephrata, 33.92; 5. Ethan Hershey, Woodridge, 35.47; 6. Tyler Besnoff, Skyline, 36.75; 7. Clint Wilson, L-S Otters, 36.78; 8. Nic Altenderfer, Woodridge, 37.84; 9. Justin Fuertes, Overlook, 38.27; 10. Owen Heffner, Woodridge, 39.06.
Girls 8U 25 Butterfly
- Keely Kieffer, Bent Creek, 20.08; 2. Isabella Del Castillo, 20.72; 3. Peyton Reber, Woodridge, 21.06; 4. Sora Anderson, Overlook, 21.24; 5. Marianna Rey, Skyline, 21.32; 6. Stella Griest, East Cocalico, 23.95; 7. Rhiley Boettger, L-S Otters, 23.97; 8. Emma Helt, Conestoga, 24.34.
Boys 8U 25 Butterfly
- Micah Davies, Woodridge, 19.53; 2. Liam Kaminstein, Millersville, 25.52; 3. Xavier Reinking, Skyline, 26.95; 4. Griffin Crumbling, Overlook, 27.33; 5. Cooper Hayes, Woodridge, 27.47; 6. Ian Yen, Conestoga Valley, 27.51; 7. Nevin Bansal, Skyline, 28.16; 8. Lincoln Jeanes, Woodridge, 28.59; 9. Finn Reinking, Skyline, 41.38.
Girls 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Tabitha Snellbaker, Overlook, 16.25; 2. Dru Landis, Millersville, 16.81; 3. Kaylina Bansal, Skyline, 17.66; 4. Maura Clark, Ephrata, 18.49; 5. Effie Papadimitriou, Skyline, 18.53; 6. Cali Burkholder, Ephrata, 18.65; 7. Elizabeth Myer, Skyline, 18.84; 8. Lily Burge, Skyline, 19.82; 9. Rain Davies, Woodridge, 20.04; 10. Claire Sahd, Landisville, 20.25.
Boys 9-10 25 Butterfly
- Jack Martin, Ephrata, 16.31; 2. Sammy Kieffer, Bent Creek, 17.19; 3. Nathan Fortenberry, Overlook, 18.48; 4. Cooper Simes, Ephrata, 18.52; 5. Julian Marvel, Woodridge, 19.56; 6. Noah Kaminstein, Millersville, 19.87; 7. (tie) John Fortenberry, Overlook, 20.19; 7. (tie) Ethan Zoltowski, Overlook, 20.19; 9. Wilder Long, Landisville, 20.63; 10. Max Nguyen, Mt. Joy, 20.96.
Girls 11-12 50 Butterfly
- Linnea Miller, Woodridge, 34.60; 2. Addy Zimmerman, Ephrata, 34.66; 3. Bria Burkholder, Ephrata, 35.11; 4. Lucy Bishop, Landisville, 35.13; 5. Haley Leibfried, Mt. Joy, 35.69; 6. Camryn Schwartz, Woodridge, 35.87; 7. Samantha Levitan, Manheim, 36.44; 8. Isabella Griest, East Cocalico, 39.21; 9. Adelaide Pusey, Lititz Springs, 40.20; 10. Courtney Arms, Overlook, 40.67.
Boys 11-12 50 Butterfly
- Joey Myer, Skyline, 33.19; 2. Andrew Seprinski, Lititz Springs, 35.20; 3. Ryan Taylor, Lititz Springs, 36.68; 4. Kameron Carcia, East Cocalico, 36.81; 5. Kieran Bansal, Skyline, 38.20; 6. Avery Kirchner, Manheim, 38.41; 7. Bryce Steach, Woodridge, 38.72; 8. Camden Zoll, Conestoga Valley, 41.33; 9. Alex Derderian, Woodridge, 41.51; 10. Logan Conway, Mt. Joy, 42.21.
Girls 13-14 50 Butterfly
- Melanie Hahn, Woodridge, 32.06; 2. Madeline Eckert, Overlook, 32.43; 3. Anna Sassaman, Skyline, 33.93; 4. Jordan Holmes, Conestoga Valley, 34.12; 5. Allie Mateyak, Lititz Springs, 34.26; 6. Emily Taylor, Lititz Springs, 34.40; 7. Gretta Harnish, Skyline, 35.14; 8. Emma Landis, Millersville, 36.86; 9. Grace Welsh, Skyline, 37.15; 10. Catherine Repkoe, Millersville, 37.20.
Boys 13-14 50 Butterfly
- Ryan Maietta, Woodridge, 31.06; 2. Brady Schwartz, Woodridge, 31.59; 3. Brian Meck, Overlook, 31.91; 4. Davin Urban, Overlook, 32.84; 5. Bode Sipel, Manheim, 32.95; 6. Aiden Paterson, Millersville, 33.22; 7. Ben Reigner, Conestoga Valley, 33.50; 8. Brandon Morales, Ephrata, 33.60; 9. Will Orr, Skyline, 33.75; 10. Dylan Hershey, Woodridge, 34.03.
Girls 15-and-Over 50 Butterfly
- Karli Raasch, Skyline, 30.50; 2. Morgan Stuhltrager, Woodridge, 31.00; 3. Hannah Greenway, Lititz Springs, 31.09; 4. Maggie Shaffer, Landisville, 31.59; 5. Izzy Miller, Woodridge, 32.69; 6. Faith Forman, Bent Creek, 32.71; 7. Jaimie Nolt, Lititz Springs, 33.53; 8. Lydia Hocker, Lititz Springs, 33.71; 9. Oliva Pyott, Overlook, 33.77; 10. Sophie Brandwene, Lititz Springs, 34.06.
Boys 15-and-Over 50 Butterfly
- Andre Fissella, Landisville, 27.83; 2. Andrew Pursel, Millersville, 29.02; 3. Grant Leibfried, Mt. Joy, 29.37; 4. Colby Simes, Ephrata, 29.82; 5. Tyler Besnoff, Skyline, 30.73; 6. Clint Wilson, L-S Otters, 30.75; 7. Justin Fuertes, Overlook, 31.54; 8. Van Dvorchak, Skyline, 36.76; 9. Dylan Wise, East Cocalico, 39.83.
Combined Team Scores
- Skyline, 399.5; 2. Ephrata, 320.5; 3. Overlook, 305; 4. Lititz Springs, 220; 5. Landisville, 212.5; 6. Millersville, 135; 7. Conestoga Valley, 124; 8. Mt. Joy, 121; 9. L-S Otters, 90; 10. Bent Creek, 87; 11. (tie) East Cocalico, 53; 11. (tie) Manheim, 53; 13. Conestoga, 28.
