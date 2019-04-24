Davies, Kline lead Warwick past the Bucks

Jackson Davies knew pretty quick Monday night that he had his good slider working for him.

And when Warwick’s crafty left-hander froze Conestoga Valley’s Alex Umble for a strikeout leading off the second inning, the message was delivered.

“It was working well,” Davies said. “When I was staying on top of it, I felt I could put it anywhere I wanted, basically.”

Where the senior pitcher found himself on this day was right in the middle of a pitcher’s duel with Buckskins’ lefty Jarrett Imler.

Fortunately for Davies and the Warriors, they had Jeffrey Kline on their side.

All Kline did was go 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI, and his sixth-inning home run was a big blow in securing Warwick’s 3-1 victory in a Section One-Two crossover game in Lititz.

Actually, the senior center fielder finished just a single shy of the cycle. A second-inning triple and fourth-inning double, combined with his first round-tripper since 14U, gave him nine total bases.

“I was just trying to stay aggressive at the dish,” Kline said. “I felt really good in batting practice, so I knew going into the game that I just needed to stay aggressive, get a good pitch to hit and that’s what I did.”

Warwick’s (8-3 Section One, 9-3 overall) win, coupled with a 6-0 loss by Manheim Township (7-3, 11-3) against Section Two-leading Lampeter-Strasburg, forged a second-place tie. The Warriors and Blue Streaks played yesterday (Wednesday) in a key clash, and then Warwick will end the week by hosting Penn Manor on Friday.

“It’s a very important week. Very important week,” Warrior coach Bob Locker said. “Wednesday looms very large at this point.”

Davies, who improved to 4-0 with a sub-2.00 ERA, was very large for the Warriors on Monday, throwing 59 of his 87 pitches for strikes.

By his estimates, he threw only three change-ups all day, but Davies was able to keep CV off-balance with his slider and fastball.

“Fantastic job by Jackson,” Locker said. “He’s never going to over-power you, but his ability to hit spots and keep batters off-balance and have three pitches that he can throw in a high school game, that’s what makes him a really good high school pitcher.”

The Buckskins benefited from a bad-hop single by leadoff batter Gavin Horning in the top of the second. He advanced to second on Nolan Rishell’s ground out and scored on Jayden Taitano’s RBI single to left-center to put CV in front 1-0.

But that was all Davies allowed.

“Basically, we had our eye on two or three batters and then it was just attack, attack, attack,” Davies said. “The leadoff hitter, the third-hole hitter, and six-hole (Keegan Martin), we had our eyes on those guys.”

The Warriors had their eyes on a go-ahead rally in the second, and Colby Martin got it started with a four-pitch walk from Imler. Then with two outs, Kline tattooed a first-pitch RBI triple to the base of the right-field fence, tying it 1-1.

“I felt like I was seeing the ball very well today,” Kline said.

“Jeffrey’s locked in right now,” Locker said. “Baseball’s an interesting thing. You’ve got people that are hot for awhile, then they’re not, but fortunately for us, other people pick it up sometimes and right now, Jeffrey’s swinging.”

Next, designated hitter Evan Rohrbach (2-for-3) delivered an RBI single to left, driving in Kline to give the Warriors a lead they never lost, 2-1.

The Warriors also had two runners on base in the third, then Kline took a 2-2 pitch to right field for a one-out double in the fourth, but Imler escaped.

In the fifth inning, Brendan Martin and Josh Farina had leadoff knocks, but hard-hit balls to center field by John Seibert and Colby Martin were tracked down by CV’s Horning, keeping it a one-run game.

“We’ve actually been doing that a lot,” Kline said. “We have a very good hitting team, and a lot this season, we’ve been hitting it really hard right at guys and just becoming unlucky.”

Meanwhile, Davies yielded just two base runners between the second and sixth innings, and after Horning was hit by a pitch in the third, he retired seven straight before Imler singled with two outs in the top of the fifth inning.

“I could tell I had some efficient innings and I was feeling good the whole game,” Davies said.

Kline was feeling good when he squared up a 2-2 pitch from Imler with one out in the seventh, and his blast over the fence in right field gave Warwick a little bit of breathing room, pushing the lead to 3-1.

“It felt so good off the bat,” Kline said. “I pretty much knew as soon as I hit it that it had a great chance of going out.”

“He’s just crushing the ball right now,” Locker said. “It’s good to see.”

Colin Brubaker was warmed up if needed to pitch in the seventh, and closer Colby Martin was also available. But when Kline’s home run gave Warwick a two-run lead, it was Davies’ game to finish.

“(The coaches) just said they were letting it roll with me, and I was happy about that,” he said.

The Buckskins got a base runner when Martin singled to right-center, but Davies set down the next two batters on just four pitches to clinch the win. It was his second complete-game win of the season, including a 4-1 victory over Solanco on April 8.

“Once we got to 3-1,” Locker said, “we just told him to work ahead and he did his job.”

***

Last Wednesday, April 17, Dagen Young and Colby Martin combined on a two-hit shutout, leading the Warriors to a 6-0 victory at Elizabethtown in a Section One-Two crossover.

Young struck out five and walked two in six innings to notch his third win.

The Warriors scored all Young needed in the top of the first as Brendan Martin doubled and scored on Josh Farina’s RBI single.

It remained a 1-0 game until Warwick doubled its lead in the fourth. Colby Martin walked, stole second, went to third on a ground out and scored on Jeffrey Kline’s RBI base hit.

The Warriors then broke it open with a three-run rally in the fifth. Colby Martin delivered a two-run triple and then scored on a wild pitch to stretch the advantage to 5-0.

They scored their final run in the top of the seventh with Evan Rohrbach legging out a two-out base hit, and then Colby Martin slammed the door in the bottom of the inning.