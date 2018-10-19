CV edges Central in L-L semi-finals
Kelli Kreider called it a game of inches.
Unfortunately, for Kreider and her Lady Baron teammates the ball rolled inches away from her out-stretched hand and into the netting with 7:42 remaining in the second overtime and CV emerged with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Manheim Central Tuesday night in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls’ soccer semifinals at Manheim.
CV (12-3-3) advances to the 5:30 p.m. final Thursday at Warwick High School to face ELCO, a 1-0 winner over Hempfield.
Wrapped in a blanket about 20 minutes after the game, Kreider, the Lady Barons outstanding senior goalie who collected two saves in the contest, was still trying to grasp what just happened. After the first 15 minutes of action, she believed her team got into a groove and dominated the play on the field.
After all, Central outshot CV 17-3, had 7 corners to CV’s 2 and had three balls hit off the crossbar. Kreider appeared lonely during portions of the second half, as the Barons played in the Buckskins end of the field.
Yet, with a little more than seven minutes left before settling a 1-1 tie by penalty kicks, Central players appeared fatigued as the Buckskins made a run up the right side of the field.
Adrianna Neiman, a CV sophomore, took a through pass from Sarah Castronova and beat Kreider with a shot inside the right post for the game winner.
“The ball snuck past the near post,” Kreider said. “I thought she (Neiman) was covered or I would have come out of net and taken a different angle. It was miscommunication, and that was the only time it happened all night.”
“It is tough, for sure,” Barons’ coach Andrew Stolfzfus said. “You got to finish.”
Central (16-3) had its chances to finish, including three straight corners and four total during roughly a two-minute stretch late in the first half.
Makenna Copley and Erin Greiner each had headers on net after one of Maddie Carper’s corner kicks.
The best chance in the first half, though, came on Liz Levy’s shot with five seconds remaining before intermission. CV keeper Ally Riggle (10 saves) made a diving stop to her right to keep the game scoreless at halftime.
At the break, Kreider said she and Central’s other leaders implored the team to battle even more, that they had to work harder to score.
The Lady Barons came out for the second half more aggressive. Carper had a shot hit the crossbar and Greiner followed the bounce off the top of the goal for a header that Riggle corralled.
The Buckskins broke the scoreless game with 33:08 remaining in the second half. Off a corner kick from Madison Delgado, Gabriella Barone found a loose ball in traffic and blasted a shot into the right corner of the net.
Kreider said the CV goal fired up the Lady Barons and made them even more determined. Less than nine minutes after the Buckskins scored, Copley sent a crossing pass from left to right across the goal to Summer Bates, Central’s gifted freshman, who tapped it into the right corner of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 24:47 left in regulation.
Looking for the knockout blow, Central peppered more shots at net. Riggle made a diving save on Kelly Abrahamson’s blast. Carper launched a line drive from 25 yards out that Riggle bobbled on the ground but held onto. Levy sent a rocket that hit the crossbar — the second time she hit the top of the goal and nearly scored
In the first overtime, one of Central’s best scoring opportunities came when Copley lofted a ball into the upper 90 that is almost impossible for a goalie to save, but for the fourth time, the ball hit the crossbar and bounced back into play.
Stoltzfus said CV’s center-back and goalie played amazing, and the Buckskins limited Central’s attacking style and scoring opportunities.
Late in the second overtime Stoltzfus believes some his players — playing more than 100 minutes without a break — were running on fumes.
“They played their hearts out,” he said. “They gave everything. I don’t think they had much more to give. With the attacking weapons that we have, you expect us to get a second goal, but it just didn’t come tonight.”
CV’s best scoring chances in the first OT were thwarted away by the Lady Barons’ defense. On a reset for a free kick, CV’s Delgado sent a shot on goal that Kreider caught and secured. With 1:40 left, Central sophomore Tori Fahnestock raced down field to clear out a Buckskin pass that looked like a CV breakaway.
Central’s season is not over, as the Lady Barons, seeded number two in Districts, will host a District Three playoff game Monday against an opponent yet to be determined.
Stoltzfus said the team’s goal to make the state playoffs is still intact, and added that his squad has yet to lose to a team in its Class 3A classification.
Tuesday night’s performance further proves the Lady Barons are peaking at the right time, he said.
“Outside of the first 15, 20 minutes, it was our game,” Stoltzfus said. “We had the opportunities. Their keeper made two or three amazing saves and we hit the crossbar another four times. But when you don’t field your opportunities you are going to give the other team a chance to get back into it.”
CV did just that, by inches.
