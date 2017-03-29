Crawford, Snyder score two each in Warriors’ win over the Herd

Nothing came easy for either Warwick or Carlisle last Friday.

In a back-and-forth boys lacrosse battle in Lititz, the Warriors and Thundering Herd never managed to lead by more than one goal.

Until the fourth quarter, that is.

There, the Warwick boys scored three goals in a span of 2:14 — one by Luke Hirtzel and two from Corey Snyder — snapping a 4-4 tie and leading them to a 7-5 victory in their non-league opener at Joseph Grosh Field.

“Honestly, I felt like we played pretty even the whole game,” Warwick coach Wayne Hummer said. “It’s just that things started to kinda fall that way. We really started to connect on those opportunities that were created for us.”

Evan Crawford chipped in with two goals and an assist, Josh Croyle added two helpers, and goalkeeper Josiah Jewell finished with 10 stops between the pipes.

“(Carlisle)’s not a team that we typically play, but they’re a storied program and they always come in and play tough,” Hummer said. “They always have good athletes and guys that have a high lax IQ, and today we were able to stay ahead of that. So it’s a great way to start the season and I think it will be a really good confidence-builder moving forward.”

George Faller scored three goals to lead Carlisle’s attack, and Ethan Blum’s tally midway through the first gave his squad an early 1-0 lead.

Goals by Crawford and Adam Dodds before the end of the first put Warwick up 2-1, only to see Faller get back-to-back goals, which gave the Herd a 3-2 advantage with 6:27 remaining in the half.

At times, Warwick’s passing game wasn’t clicking, and they hit the post on multiple occasions as well.

“In the first half, we must have hit the pipe, like, nine times,” Hummer remarked. “But in the second half, those (shots) that were hitting the pipe, they started to fall.”

Crawford’s second goal of the game with 3:13 left in the half tied it, but Titus Clark connected 23 seconds later, putting Carlisle back in front, 4-3. Moments later, Jewell the score where it was with a save against Faller from the left wing.

Then Warwick had an opportunity to get the equalizer on a Carlisle penalty in the final two minutes. Caleb Davis, Croyle and Hirtzel all had looks at the net, but the Herd protected a one-goal lead going into the break.

“We need to get more reps (on man-advantage situations),” Hummer said. “Obviously, we were all inside for a pretty long time because of the snow and maybe not as crisp as we could have been, but that’s just an opening-day type thing. Obviously, we’re going to work on that and be a little more fluid with that in the future … Credit to (Carlisle). They played really good man-down defense, great pressure on the ball and they moved well off ball and rotated pretty early on stuff.”

With 3:32 elapsed in the third, the Warriors were able to get a break, as Connor Brechbill’s shot deflected off the stick of a Carlisle defender and into the net behind keeper Kent for the tying goal.

“I think that boosted some guys up,” Hummer said.

It showed in the fact that the Warriors went on to score four unanswered goals, and Hirtzel’s tally with 8:43 to go in the fourth gave Warwick a lead it never relinquished. Just over two minutes later, Croyle found Snyder alone at the left post on a tic-tac-toe passing play to make it 6-4.

For the game, Warwick outshot Carlisle 31-26.

“Guys were really demonstrating some pretty quick ball movement,” Hummer said, “and we preach it in practice every day. It’s something that we really put an onus on is being able to move the ball quickly, get it in and out of your stick, in and out of your stick, keep the defense moving, and Corey was able to catch and put it away.”

Snyder put away another shot with 5:29 left, and just like that, the Warriors were up, 7-4.

Faller scored his third goal of the game with just :19.1 left, but Warwick went on to seal the win.

“It was a good fourth quarter,” Hummer said. “They stayed checked in the whole way, even though things weren’t really going our way all the time. But it’s a great opening day win for these guys. I think they kept their heads up, eyes open and played really well together.”