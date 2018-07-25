Coomer finds great fit at Delaware
Nick Coomer learned something about his tastes as he took recruiting visits to Boston College, Michigan State, Syracuse and Temple over the past year.
The rising Warwick senior lineman found that the major Division-One schools weren’t really for him.
“As the process kept going, I realized that wasn’t what I wanted,” Coomer said. “I wanted to go somewhere smaller, like FCS. I just felt like I’d be able to come in and play a lot sooner and that it would just be a better fit for me.”
Turns out, the University of Delaware was a nice fit.
And last Tuesday, July 17, the 6-foot-4, 280-pounder announced his plans to continue his academic and football careers with the Blue Hens, who are currently ranked No. 13 in the Athlon D-1 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Pre-Season Poll. He plans to study criminal justice.
“I’m thrilled,” said Coomer, who received a scholarship offer in early June and was recruited as a defensive interior lineman. “I’m really thankful for the opportunity and I’m just really excited to get to work and make it happen.”
Coomer, who also got offers from Elon, Monmouth and New Hampshire, is now the second Warrior football player in the last six months to commit to a big-time program, joining rising senior tight end Hayden Rucci, a University of Wisconsin recruit.
For both of them, it’s the fulfillment of a dream going back to their middle school days.
“I can’t wait, to be honest,” Coomer said. “Since we were younger, that’s always what we wanted and it was just really cool how it all played out.”
Things began to play out with the Blue Hens when area recruiter Erik Campbell visited with Coomer at Warwick High School during the spring. From there, Campbell handed the baton to Delaware defensive line coach Levern Belin.
“I think (Belin) just forged a bond with Nick, and Nick forged a bond with him,” Warrior coach Bob Locker said, “and as time went on, everything about the place appealed to Nick.”
Although Coomer is a two-way lineman for the Warriors, it was on defense where he earned Section One First-Team honors last year after recording 98 tackle points and sharing the team lead with six QB sacks.
Asked how much he prefers the defensive side of the ball, Coomer said, “A lot more. Offense is great, but I like making the plays and being able to tackle. Just flying to the ball is a whole different feeling.”
Belin no doubt noticed that passion.
“We talked a lot and I really like him and we stayed in touch a lot,” Coomer said. “Then I eventually went down (to Delaware’s campus) and I just fell in love with it. It felt like home, and that’s how I knew that’s where I wanted to go.”
Admittedly, Coomer’s positive impressions of the Blue Hens’ coaching staff, led by second-year boss Danny Rocco, was “a very big part” of his decision.
“I really like what they’re telling me and what the plans are for the future of the team,” he said. “That really convinced me.”
What Delaware’s coaches like about Coomer are his size and quickness — a combination Locker has enjoyed watching for the past couple years.
“When you look at his size and consider how fast and quick he is, he’s just a really good athlete,” Locker said. “He’s got a motor, he likes to hit people, and he’s very coachable. For his size, he’s close to a 4.7 (in the 40). That makes him kinda different.”
Coomer will be a three-year starter for the Warriors this fall and Locker is aware of the challenges that he poses for other teams’ coordinators.
“On offense, he’s got tremendous pulling ability,” Warwick’s coach said. “He’s also a good head-on blocker. And defensively, he’s got a motor. He’s awful tough to handle one-on-one as a defensive football player. People are going to have to scheme because of his presence, and that should free other people up.”
Looking at the Blue Hens’ other recruits, Coomer will be in good company.
The University of Delaware’s future will include running back Andre Robinson, who transferred from Penn State, and Malvern Prep wide receiver Quincy Watson, who had originally committed to Holy Cross before flipping to the Blue Hens.
Newark Academy (N.J.) defensive tackle Akie Nance is another recruit who will be playing for Delaware beginning in 2019. And it was Nance who played a part in the timing of Coomer’s announcement.
Even after Coomer knew that UD was his top choice, he held off actually making a commitment.
What if there were more offers in the wings?
A short time later, he talked with Nance, who had recently verbalized his intentions to play for the Blue Hens, and that clinched it.
“(Nance) was saying how much he loves it,” Coomer said, “and I just figured, it was time.”
Like Nance, Coomer had plenty of reasons to love the University of Delaware. The fact that the Blue Hens’ campus is roughly just a 90-minute drive was a plus as he weighed his options.
“The campus is beautiful, in my opinion, and I like the distance from home,” Coomer said. “At first, with the recruiting process, I thought I wanted to go far. But as I started making visits, I really wanted to stay closer to home, so that’s a big aspect as well.”
In the end, Delaware looks to be a great home for Coomer, according to Locker.
“Nick felt comfortable there,” Warwick’s coach said. “He felt like the school and the coaches genuinely cared about him. So it’s a place he’s going to go to with a good mindset. He’s immensely talented, but I think in the end, the comfort level was very important to him. Delaware is kinda close. Family will get to see him, we’ll get to see him, and they did a great job pointing out to him the benefits of going to a place like that. Plus, Delaware is great football.”
Baltimore Ravens’ QB Joe Flacco, a former signal-caller for the Blue Hens, can vouch for the quality of football at UD. So can Manheim Central product Matt Nagy, who went on to play there and is now the Chicago Bears’ head coach.
Coomer will be trying to chase down quarterbacks like those two. But while he was pursuing a college destination, he made his first visit last September to Boston College. And from the time he watched the Eagles play Wake Forest in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Coomer spoke often with his good friend, Rucci.
“Before any move I made or anything that happened after I got an offer, he was the first person I talked to because I knew he went through the process and knew exactly what to do and what were the right things to say,” Coomer recalled. “So he really helped me with that.”
Now that Coomer has gone through the process, with his college choice behind him, his energies are invested only on his senior year with the Warriors.
“I wanted to commit before the season so I could just sit back and be with my teammates and be with the team for this season and be able to focus solely on that,” Coomer said.
His time to focus at Delaware will come soon enough.
About Bruce Morgan
Latest News
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh yourself...
-
Ali Witman Consignment: There’s Still Plenty of Summer Left
Whether you are looking for summery sundresses or fun-in-the-sun accessories,...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Serving Your Financial and Insurance Needs
A Lititz tradition, the Bednar name has been known for...
-
Coomer finds great fit at Delaware
Nick Coomer learned something about his tastes as he took...
-
Manheim Lions reach LNP championship game
Finals postponed to Wednesday The baseball post-season for the Manheim...
-
Lititz Summer Showcase set for this weekend
Final preparations are ongoing for the 13th annual Lititz Summer...
-
OK by me in America?
EPAC presents ‘West Side Story’ I’m starting to wonder if...
-
Cool Off and Refresh at Zig’s Bakery & Cafe at Brick Gables
On these steamy summer days, you’ll want to refresh...
-
Ali Witman Consignment: There’s Still Plenty of Summer Left
Whether you are looking for summery sundresses or fun-in-the-sun...
-
Bednar Financial Group: Serving Your Financial and Insurance Needs
A Lititz tradition, the Bednar name has been known...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5