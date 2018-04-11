 Clark, Martin help Warriors hold off the Black Knights

Warwick’s Evan Clark stole a page from Phillies’ legend Mike Schmidt Monday night.

Not only did the Warrior senior third baseman display some solid glovework, starting a key double play, he also added a two-run double in Warwick’s five-run fourth-inning rally.

Clark’s two-base hit to the fence &tstr; after Hempfield had made things interesting by rallying from an early deficit to get within 5-3 &tstr; gave the Warriors a much-needed lift.

“It was real key in terms of the fact that it gave us some breathing room back and it allowed us to make some pitching decisions,” Warrior coach Bob Locker said.

Ultimately, senior Reed Martin finished the game with three shutout innings in relief of winning pitcher Dagen Young, helping the Warriors (1-2 L-L, 1-3 overall) beat the Black Knights 10-3 for their first win of the season.

“(Reed) did a nice job of eating innings,” Locker said. “We got out of today having used only two pitchers, and considering it’s a four-game week, that’s a big deal.”

Martin struck out six, walked four in three-plus innings and helped to restore some order in a game which featured a combined 24 bases on balls between the two teams.

“It’s a high school baseball game. I thought it was a really tight strike zone on both sides,” Locker said. “Consistent, but it was an awfully tight strike zone. It made for a long night.”

After Young started the game with back-to-back shutout innings, the Warriors took a 3-0 lead &tstr; highlighted by Jeff Kline’s two-run single &tstr; off of Hempfield starter Alec Santiago in the bottom of the second. That was one of nine hits in the game for the Warriors.

Defensively, Clark’s double play was part of an errorless performance by the Warriors. While starting the season 0-3, Warwick’s defense was sloppy at times.

“We made some very good defensive plays at some crucial times, which I thought was helpful,” Locker said. “I was just real happy with the fact that things that were hit to us, we handled.”

The Black Knights got on the scoreboard in the top of the third, making it 3-1, but Young pitched out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the Warriors’ lead intact.

In the bottom of that inning, Warwick stretched its lead to 5-1, but then Hempfield loaded the bases on walks with no outs in the fourth and Martin came out of the ‘pen, limiting the Knights to two runs.

Still leading 5-3 going to the bottom of the fourth, Clark’s two-run double and Martin’s two-run base hit pushed the lead to 10-3, and neither team scored after that.

*****

The Warriors were also in action last Friday, falling to Manheim Township 8-5 in a Section One game in Neffsville.

Trailing 4-3, the Blue Streaks scored four in the third inning to take a lead they never lost. After loading the bases with no outs, Tom Cesarone and pitcher Colin Yablonski scored on a WHS error, then Colin Morrisette had an RBI single and Rece Bender (2-for-3, BB) sliced an RBI double to right to give Manheim Township a 7-4 lead.

They added one more in the fourth on Ben DeMarco’s (2-for-3) RBI single to left-center.

Warwick got one back in the top of the seventh on Dagen Young’s leadoff double and Brendan Martin’s sacrifice fly, but it wasn’t enough.

Yablonski and reliever Will Greiner limited the Warriors to just four hits in the game.

Jackson Davies started and took the loss for the Warriors, yielding seven runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings. Colin Brubaker, Young, and Jeffrey Kline all pitched out of the ‘pen.

Warwick capitalized on three MT errors in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead, and then after the Streaks tied it 3-all, Ryan Aukamp’s two-out RBI hit put the Warriors up 4-3 in the third.

*****

Last Thursday, Warwick put two men on with just one out in the top of the seventh inning, but Cedar Crest turned a game-ending line drive double play to hold on for a 4-3 win in both teams’ Section One opener in Cornwall.

With one out, Bryce Zimmerman was hit by a pitch and Colby Martin singled to right. No. 3 hitter Justin Byler then smashed a 2-2 pitch from Falcon reliever Danny Mancil, but Crest second baseman Luke Hains gloved the frozen rope and doubled off Warwick’s base runner at first to end the game.

Chad Ryland pitched six innings to get the win for the Falcons, while Collin Beech suffered the loss in relief of Byler for Warwick.

Earlier, Crest took the lead with an unearned run in the first, as Joseph Carpenter walked and scored on a Warrior throwing error. Then the Falcons added two more in the second to go up 3-0 after loading the bases on a walk and two base hits. Hains scored on a wild pitch, then Braden Hitchings darted home on a passed ball, but Byler avoided further damage.

Warwick’s offense finally broke through in the top of the third. Patrick Quinn beat out a roller to short, then Zimmerman and Martin walked before Byler delivered a two-run single to left.

In the fourth, Dagen Young led off with a base hit, Brendan Martin sacrificed, and Beech flared a two-out RBI single to left, tying it 3-all.

It stayed that way until the Falcons loaded the bases on walks in the bottom of that inning, then scored the go-ahead run on Nate Cavic’s RBI ground out, making it 4-3. In all, Crest managed just three hits of the Warriors, but three WHS pitchers combined to issue nine walks.

The Warriors appeared to score the tying run in the fifth on a sac fly by Evan Clark, but Crest successfully appealed that the runner from third base left too early, and the run was taken off the board.