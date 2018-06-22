Home   >   News   >   Champions!

Champions!

By on June 22, 2018

It was only a few years ago that state champions Anthony Quagliata, left, and Nick Breznak played Warwick Little League at
Wilbur Fields. The pair made history Friday as part of Lancaster Catholic High School’s first-ever state baseball championship team. The
Crusaders  beat South Side 5-1 in the Class 3A final at Penn State’s Medlar Field June 15.

