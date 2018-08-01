Cedar Crest College coach raves about Lititz Summer Showcase
For Cedar Crest College head women’s soccer coach Sarah Wolcott, the annual Lititz Summer Showcase is a must-see event.
Typically, she has enjoyed a lot of success over the years recruiting from that tournament.
“This is one that we make sure gets put on our schedule,” the Falcons’ sixth-year skipper said, “and we make sure somebody’s there. It’s an easy trip for us to see good soccer.”
Cedar Crest College assistant Sam Busillo certainly didn’t return home to Allentown disappointed from this year’s event, which was held last Friday through Sunday at seven local venues.
Players from 163 teams, traveling from Canada, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and all part of Pennsylvania, competed in U9 to U19 divisions. Coaches from at least 30 colleges were on hand to take a look at the talent on display.
“(Coach Busillo) thought the level of play was pretty high and I think there are going to be a number of athletes that we contact from it,” Wolcott said. “This area of Pennsylvania is a hotbed for soccer, and colleges really too, so it tends to be something that fairly convenient for college coaches to get to and see a number of good athletes.”
Including her four years as an assistant at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, this marked the 10th year that Wolcott has either sent a coach to the Lititz Showcase or attended it herself.
“It’s two-fold,” she said. “It’s close in proximity to Allentown, of course, but the level of soccer tends to be a pretty high level and it’s a pretty convenient location for us.”
In all his duties as the tournament director, Wendell Hannaford only managed to see a couple games, but he too was pleased with the turnout.
“You do your best to try to put together brackets and divisions and whatnot based on a whole bunch of factors without really watching some of the teams in their current state,” Hannaford said. “The competition was good, the play from a lot of teams was quick, it was fun to watch and it was cool to see some different styles and formations and different kind of methods from teams.”
Although Lititz was hit by a deluge of rains in the days leading up to the showcase, Mother Nature was kind to event-goers during the weekend.
“We were blessed,” Hannaford said.
They were blessed not only by the weather, but as Hannaford emphasized, the showcase was also fortunate to have a large number of volunteers who made everything possible.
“Soccer’s a fun sport and it’s cool to get out there on a weekend, play three or four games, play different teams and different competition,” he said. “But the coolest thing, especially with a showcase like this, is you get a lot of volunteers within the club, within the community to actually give up hours and hours of their time to make something work. And the fact that it ran as well as it did, that everyone in the community with the soccer club, the tournament and just the Warwick community as well, no one complained, no one made excuses. Everyone got together, worked and they made this thing possible. So as much as maybe the director’s title is next to my name, it doesn’t happen without all of them. That’s pretty special.”
Age division champions in this year’s showcase were as follows:
Boys U10 Black
Lititz FC 08 Strikers 2, 360 Soccer Boys 2008 1
Boys U10 Red
Champ: Hudson Valley Select
Boys U11 Black
Champ: East Hudson Academy
Boys U11 Red
Champ: N/A Wolfpack
Boys U12 Black
Total Soccer Collegeville 2, LYSC Lititz FC United 0
Boys U12 Red
East Hudson 1, East Fishkill Thunder 0
Boys U12 White
Reading United AC 3, 360 Soccer Boys 2006/07 2
Boys U13 Black
Brazilian Technical Training ‘06 Pele Boys 8, Perfect Touch Soccer Pts 05/06 Boys 1
Boys U14 Black
FC USA 2004 Red 3, Dutch Elite ‘04 Boys 2
Boys U14 Red
Champ: Thunder River Plate
Boys U15 Black
Thunder TSC Gunners 3, Greater Flemington SC Summer Select Red Bulls 2
Boys U15 Red
Chambersburg Y SA 03 Blue 2, East Hudson Academy 0
Boys U16 Black
Champ; Dutch Elite RSL United ‘02 Boys
Boys U16 Red
Champ: East Hudson Academy
Boys U17 Black
Burlington Youth Bayhawks 1, East Hudson Academy 0
Men’s U19 Black
Central Penn United 2, LYSC Vulkan Alliance 0
Men’s U19 Red
Greater Flemington SC Summer Select Devils 2, Methacton United Fusion 0
Girls U10 Black
Penn FC Juniors Navy 4, 360 Soccer Girls 2008 Green 0
Girls U11 Black
Perfect Toiuch Soccer Pts 07/08 Girls Black 4, 360 Soccer Girls 2008 Black 0
Girls U12 Black
East Hudson Academy 1, Hudson Valley Select 2006 Girls 0
Girls U13 Black
Champ: Hudson Valley Select 2005 Girls
Girls U14 Black
Champ: Methacton United SC Liberty Premier
Girls U14 Red
LI Rough Riders Summer Select 4, 360 Soccer Girls 2004 3
Girls U15 Black
SAC Premier Blue 03 2, North Union United 03 Lady Cannons 1
Girls U15 Red
Penn United Courage 2, Perfect Touch Soccer PTS 03/04 Girls 1
Girls U16 Black
Champ: South River Strikers
Girls U16 Red
Champ: Football Ninety (FC 90) Storm
Girls U16 White
Southern Lehigh 2, 360 Soccer Girls 2002/03 0
Girls U17 Black
MCU SC Explosion 1, Hershey Elite FC 01 0
Women’s U19 Black
Champ: Waynesboro Youth Soccer Assn. Dynamite
Women’s U19 Red
Red Lion Soccer Heat 5, Northumberland-Sunbury SC NSSC Strikers 2
Women’s U19 White
Champ: Penn Alliance Select Black Lightning
About digital editor
Latest News
-
Tire Consultants Is Your First Stop for Safer Summer Driving
This summer you may be setting off to the shore,...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs
Are you renovating your kitchen or bath? Are you interested...
-
Summer Winds Down at Fiorentino’s
It’s hard to believe that summer is more than half...
-
Cedar Crest College coach raves about Lititz Summer Showcase
For Cedar Crest College head women’s soccer coach Sarah Wolcott,...
-
Manheim advances to LNP Midget semi-finals
Gems by Book, Eberly lead Manheim past Penn Manor, 1-0...
-
Lititz reaches LNP Midget semi-finals
First-inning rally holds up in Oddfellows’ win over Lancaster The...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Aug. 2, 2018
William E. Alexander Jr., 94, passed away at Brethren Village...
-
Tire Consultants Is Your First Stop for Safer Summer Driving
This summer you may be setting off to the...
-
Webber Electric, Inc. Serves Your Electrical Needs
Are you renovating your kitchen or bath? Are you...
-
Summer Winds Down at Fiorentino’s
It’s hard to believe that summer is more than...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Name that school! — District seeks input on name for new elementary school
Manheim Central’s newest elementary school is currently under construction....
- July 11, 2018
- 6
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Clarence W. Martin says:
-
Joel Lingenfelter says:
-
Shirley Klassen says: