Cedar Crest College coach raves about Lititz Summer Showcase

By on August 1, 2018
Aubrey Williamson (right), of the Lititz Fury girls soccer team, maneuvers around a defender during a Lititz Summer Showcase game last Sunday at Manheim Township High School. Photo by Travis Boyd

For Cedar Crest College head women’s soccer coach Sarah Wolcott, the annual Lititz Summer Showcase is a must-see event.

Typically, she has enjoyed a lot of success over the years recruiting from that tournament.

“This is one that we make sure gets put on our schedule,” the Falcons’ sixth-year skipper said, “and we make sure somebody’s there. It’s an easy trip for us to see good soccer.”

Cedar Crest College assistant Sam Busillo certainly didn’t return home to Allentown disappointed from this year’s event, which was held last Friday through Sunday at seven local venues.

Players from 163 teams, traveling from Canada, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, and all part of Pennsylvania, competed in U9 to U19 divisions. Coaches from at least 30 colleges were on hand to take a look at the talent on display.

“(Coach Busillo) thought the level of play was pretty high and I think there are going to be a number of athletes that we contact from it,” Wolcott said. “This area of Pennsylvania is a hotbed for soccer, and colleges really too, so it tends to be something that fairly convenient for college coaches to get to and see a number of good athletes.”

Including her four years as an assistant at the University of Pittsburgh-Bradford, this marked the 10th year that Wolcott has either sent a coach to the Lititz Showcase or attended it herself.

“It’s two-fold,” she said. “It’s close in proximity to Allentown, of course, but the level of soccer tends to be a pretty high level and it’s a pretty convenient location for us.”

In all his duties as the tournament director, Wendell Hannaford only managed to see a couple games, but he too was pleased with the turnout.

“You do your best to try to put together brackets and divisions and whatnot based on a whole bunch of factors without really watching some of the teams in their current state,” Hannaford said. “The competition was good, the play from a lot of teams was quick, it was fun to watch and it was cool to see some different styles and formations and different kind of methods from teams.”

Although Lititz was hit by a deluge of rains in the days leading up to the showcase, Mother Nature was kind to event-goers during the weekend.

“We were blessed,” Hannaford said.

They were blessed not only by the weather, but as Hannaford emphasized, the showcase was also fortunate to have a large number of volunteers who made everything possible.

“Soccer’s a fun sport and it’s cool to get out there on a weekend, play three or four games, play different teams and different competition,” he said. “But the coolest thing, especially with a showcase like this, is you get a lot of volunteers within the club, within the community to actually give up hours and hours of their time to make something work. And the fact that it ran as well as it did, that everyone in the community with the soccer club, the tournament and just the Warwick community as well, no one complained, no one made excuses. Everyone got together, worked and they made this thing possible. So as much as maybe the director’s title is next to my name, it doesn’t happen without all of them. That’s pretty special.”

Age division champions in this year’s showcase were as follows:

Boys U10 Black

Lititz FC 08 Strikers 2, 360 Soccer Boys 2008 1

Boys U10 Red

Champ: Hudson Valley Select

Boys U11 Black

Champ: East Hudson Academy

Boys U11 Red

Champ: N/A Wolfpack

Boys U12 Black

Total Soccer Collegeville 2, LYSC Lititz FC United 0

Boys U12 Red

East Hudson 1, East Fishkill Thunder 0

Boys U12 White

Reading United AC 3, 360 Soccer Boys 2006/07 2

Boys U13 Black

Brazilian Technical Training ‘06 Pele Boys 8, Perfect Touch Soccer Pts 05/06 Boys 1

Boys U14 Black

FC USA 2004 Red 3, Dutch Elite ‘04 Boys 2

Boys U14 Red

Champ: Thunder River Plate

Boys U15 Black

Thunder TSC Gunners 3, Greater Flemington SC Summer Select Red Bulls 2

Boys U15 Red

Chambersburg Y SA 03 Blue 2, East Hudson Academy 0

Boys U16 Black

Champ; Dutch Elite RSL United ‘02 Boys

Boys U16 Red

Champ: East Hudson Academy

Boys U17 Black

Burlington Youth Bayhawks 1, East Hudson Academy 0

Men’s U19 Black

Central Penn United 2, LYSC Vulkan Alliance 0

Men’s U19 Red

Greater Flemington SC Summer Select Devils 2, Methacton United Fusion 0

Girls U10 Black

Penn FC Juniors Navy 4, 360 Soccer Girls 2008 Green 0

Girls U11 Black

Perfect Toiuch Soccer Pts 07/08 Girls Black 4, 360 Soccer Girls 2008 Black 0

Girls U12 Black

East Hudson Academy 1, Hudson Valley Select 2006 Girls 0

Girls U13 Black

Champ: Hudson Valley Select 2005 Girls

Girls U14 Black

Champ: Methacton United SC Liberty Premier

Girls U14 Red

LI Rough Riders Summer Select 4, 360 Soccer Girls 2004 3

Girls U15 Black

SAC Premier Blue 03 2, North Union United 03 Lady Cannons 1

Girls U15 Red

Penn United Courage 2, Perfect Touch Soccer PTS 03/04 Girls 1

Girls U16 Black

Champ: South River Strikers

Girls U16 Red

Champ: Football Ninety (FC 90) Storm

Girls U16 White

Southern Lehigh 2, 360 Soccer Girls 2002/03 0

Girls U17 Black

MCU SC Explosion 1, Hershey Elite FC 01 0

Women’s U19 Black

Champ: Waynesboro Youth Soccer Assn. Dynamite

Women’s U19 Red

Red Lion Soccer Heat 5, Northumberland-Sunbury SC NSSC Strikers 2

Women’s U19 White

Champ: Penn Alliance Select Black Lightning

 

