Manheim Central’s Gunnar Royer wasn’t going to let lightning strike twice.

At the Millersville Invitational in April, the Baron senior and Conestoga Valley’s Jose Barbon went neck-and-neck on the anchor in the 4×100 relay.

The Buckskins ended up taking that race by just .05 of a second.

The rematch came last Saturday at the Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships at rain-soaked Hempfield High School in Landisville.

This time, Royer and the Manheim Central boys (Jay Barreto, Brock Hochstetler and Kody Kegarise) prevailed, hitting the finish line in a gold-medal winning time of 43.99 seconds, just ahead of the Buckskins in 44.08.

“At Millersville, they beat us (in a close race). It was me and Barbon going down the back stretch,” Royer said. “Today, I knew I wasn’t letting that happen again. No way.”

Kegarise added, “I kept telling these guys, ‘Our main goal today is beating CV.’ They were the only guys seeded on top of us.”

That gold medal in the 4×100 relay was just one of a couple highlights for the Barons.

Rain postponed the boys pole vault competition to Monday at McCaskey, and junior Ryan Carter was on top of his game, shattering his own school record of 13-7 set earlier this season and taking home the gold medal with an effort of 14-0.

“You could definitely see it coming in warm-ups,” Manheim Central coach Russ White said. “The bungee was set at 14-6 and he was going up and getting his feet over it. He felt really good and I think he knew and we (as coaches) knew something special was going to happen.”

After easily clearing the bar at 12-0, he opted not to attempt 12-6, instead saving his energy for 13-0.

‘”(Ryan) was not only feeling good,” White said, “but feeling confident that this was his day, I think.”

Sure enough, he went on to get the school record at 14-0, beating out Warwick’s Caleb Christner, who won the silver medal at 13-6.

“He was really excited about it,” White said. “He’s dreamed of making 14 feet for awhile now and to see that dream become reality was quite exciting for him.”

It was quite exciting for the Barons to also finish tie for third in the team standings with Manheim Township, both with 60 points. Penn Manor (96) won the team crown, followed by CV (65).

“That’s a great finish for us,” White said. “I think it’s the result of a lot of hard work by the 16 seniors on the team. It’s just 16 seniors, it’s 16 seniors that have athletic talent and leadership skills and really want to do well and are really willing to put in the work that it takes to do well.”

Turning to the girls, Manheim Central, led by junior Billie Jo Bollinger taking a pair of silver medals in the hurdle events, placed ninth in the team standings with 30 points.

Together, MC brought home a combined 19 medals from the L-L Championships.

Barreto won three of those, including a fourth-place finish in the javelin (171-8) and a seventh in the High Hurdles in 16.29 seconds.

But the 4×100 relay was the icing on the cake.

“We wanted it more than (CV) did,” Barreto said.

To an individual, each credited the hand-offs as the big key to their victory.

“It was all in the hand-offs,” Kegarise said. “Everyone’s 100 time is close, so I mean, it’s just a matter of giving the handoff and letting that guy do his thing.”

Hochstetler added, “We were just going with hand-offs all week. Just non-stop. We’re obviously fast enough to keep the time, but the hand-offs are what’s going to shave off that time.”

Ultimately, their time of 43.99 seconds wasn’t far off their school-record time of 43.73, set at the Millersville Invitational.

“Not our best, but we’re happy with it,” Royer said. “It’s awesome (winning the gold). We’ve been talking about this since the first day of practice, like, ‘This is the year to do it for the 4×1.’”

Hochstetler and Royer each also took home a medal in the individual sprints. Hochstetler won bronze in the 200 in 23.12 seconds, while Royer took third place in the 100 in 11.49.

Sophomore Will Rivers was a double individual winner in the field, with a fourth in the triple jump (42-3) and a sixth in the long jump (21-7 1/4).

Senior Elliot Martin also chipped into the scoring for the Barons with a fifth-place medal in the discus with a throw of 130-10.

In the 800, McCaskey’s Nathan Henderson and Ephrata’s Tyler Shue set the pace most of the way. Lebanon’s Derin Klick (1:54.50) made a late push for the gold, Henderson took silver in 1:55.46, and when Shue took an unfortunate fall near the finish, Sunderland ended up with the bronze in 1:57.25.

The Barons also had two medalists in the 300 Hurdles behind sophomores Zach Reed (41.22) and Tyler Flick (41.30), who took seventh and eighth, respectively.

Turning to the girls, only Conestoga Valley’s Jane Livingston stood in the path of Bollinger in 100 High Hurdles and 300 Hurdles.

First, Livingston made a run at L-L Meet record in the High Hurdles (set by Hempfield’s Megan Ryan in 2003 in 14.20 seconds) while taking the gold in 14.34, less than a second ahead of Bollinger, who won the silver medal in 15.15 seconds.

“It’s a rivalry, but we’re becoming really close friends,” Bollinger said of Livingston. “She’s super nice. I totally respect Jane, she deserves first place.”

Bollinger’s finish wasn’t far off of her personal-best time of 14.7 seconds.

“For it being rainy and the conditions and everything, I was happy with it,” she remarked. “I was hoping to PR, but it’s alright. Going into it, I thought I could stay with (Livingston), but she had a great start today.”

MC senior Kiera Wells was fourth in the High Hurdles in 15.90 seconds.

“It was consistent. It wasn’t my best (15.7), but I’ll take it,” Wells said.

Later, Bollinger and Wells were back on the starting line for the 300 Hurdles. Despite the weather, both girls dropped their seed times, but Livingston edged Bollinger for the gold in 44.05 seconds. Bollinger took the silver in 44.46.

“It felt like a strong race for me,” the MC junior said. “(My goal was) to come out strong and I was hoping I could hold her in the first half and then just see who had the better finish and see who could have the endurance to finish it out.”

Wells added an eighth-place finish in 48.15 seconds.

Bollinger and Wells also teamed up with Codi Bollinger and Isabella Wendler to finish eighth in the 4×100 relay in 52.41 seconds.

Elsewhere, Carley Sheppard picked up a bronze in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 10-6, and freshman Alexis Hosler took eighth in the 800 in a time of 2:25.34.