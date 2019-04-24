Blue Streaks top Warwick in first-place showdown

Warwick girls clinch at least a tie for Section title

A week earlier, in a first-place showdown with Conestoga Valley, the Warwick girls just had a little bit more firepower than the Buckskins.

In the end, the Warriors grabbed sole possession of first place with an 89-61 victory.

On Tuesday, the stage was set for a clash of unbeatens between the Warwick and Manheim Township boys.

And the scenario was similar.

This time, though, it was the Blue Streaks who had a little bit more thunder, and they took the inside lane in the Section One race with an 85-65 win.

While Township improved to 4-0 L-L, Warwick’s first loss dropped them to 4-1 L-L (4-1 overall).

“Our boys haven’t had a big meet like that in, I couldn’t tell you how long — it’s probably five or six years ago when we beat Hempfield,” Warrior coach Alex Daecher said. “(Township’s) kids did a great job, our kids did a great job. I was happy. It was a great atmosphere to come to and it was great to see the kids give their best.”

The Warwick girls gave their best too, and their 85-65 victory over the Blue Streaks improved their unbeaten record to 5-0 L-L (5-0 overall). With just one more regular-season dual meet remaining, next Monday, April 29 at home against Penn Manor, the Warwick girls have clinched a tie for the Section One title.

“The girls are hitting stride here and their goals are big,” Daecher said.

The Warwick boys made the trip to Neffsville Tuesday with the goal of keeping their perfect record intact, and they were right in the hunt when Noah Martin won the 1,600 in 4:32.4, then the 4×100 foursome of Sean Badessa, Ryan Fegley, Christian Hess, and Guernel Marcellus took gold in 43.2 seconds, and Jacob Smith ran to a first-place finish in the 400 in 52.6 seconds.

At that point, the Streaks led just 25-21 following six events on the track. Connor Shields and Martin went 2-3 in the 800 in 1:57.9 and 2:02.6, while Ryan Fegley (10.9) and Marcellus (11.0) took silver and bronze in the 100, and again in the 200 in 22.0 and 22.4, respectively.

“There were some kids who just had some great, great marks,” Daecher said. “Ryan Fegley, what a great leader, what a great captain for our team. Some of our throwers came up big and got some points. It was impressive to see the kids’ effort. It was neat — they gave all they had and they should be proud of that.”

Nick Coomer was one of those throwers who stepped up for the Warriors, taking gold in the shot put (50-9 1/2) and discus (128-8), and his PR throw of 150-11 in the javelin got him a bronze.

But Titan Cox was a triple winner for the Streaks in the 100 (10.9), 200 (21.7), and long jump (20-9 1/2), and Township swept the 3,200 and took the top two spots in the javelin, long jump and triple jump to help put it away. In all, the Blue Streaks outscored Warwick 50-37 on the track and 35-28 in the field events.

Warwick’s Smith, Mark Kirui, Fegley and Shields won the 4×400 in 3:33.1 and Nathan Good took first in the high jump (6-2).

“The great thing about it was, I think everybody pushed each other today,” Daecher said. “We had some of our best times and came in second because those kids at Township were getting their best times too. It was one of the best competitions I’ve seen in awhile on both sides.”

Turning to the girls, Leah Graybill and Kate Dickow each won a pair of individual events, helping the Warriors claim a commanding 60-27 advantage in the track events.

Graybill, Meghan Quinn and Emily Williamson swept the 100 in 11.7, 11.9 and 13.1, and then those same three took the top three spots in the 200 in 24.1, 25.1, and 26.8.

“Leah was kinda nursing her legs a little bit, but now she’s back on track,” Daecher said. “She ran a super fast 200.”

Dickow, meanwhile, was victorious in the 1,600 in 5:18.5, and she won the 800 in 2:24.5, with teammates Anna Martin (2:26.8) and Caitlyn Wagner (2:30.9) close behind in second and third.

Cassidy Kline added a gold in the 400 in 1:01.2 and teamed up with Martin, Wagner and Williamson on the first-place 4×800 (10:28.8).

The foursome of Graybill, Emily Williamson, Quinn and Jessica Williamson won the 4×100 (48.8) and then Warwick claimed top honors in the 4×400 relay in 4:18.0.

In the field events, Juliette Delmotte was first in the triple jump (35-4) and runner-up in the long jump (15-7 1/4), while Trinity Bitting-Ellis earned gold in the high jump (5-0) and silver in the javelin (96-5).

“They have big goals of going to the next level,” Daecher said of his girls team, “and of course, they’re talking the League Meet and District Meet and those types of things.”