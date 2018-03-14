Betancourt takes 7th at PIAAs
The last thing Will Betancourt wanted was to have the same feeling he experienced at the State Wrestling Championships last year.
After breaking his finger and falling just one win shy of getting onto the medal stand in 2017, Betancourt wasn’t himself for a couple weeks.
Last Friday, trailing Pottsville junior Nick Onea 2-1 after two periods in the 113-pound Round One consolations, the Manheim Central sophomore was just two minutes away from seeing his season end empty-handed again.
“Last year for awhile, I felt so horrible and I had to carry that through the rest of my match,” Betancourt said.
Well, at least until he pinned him Onea in 3:20 to advance and keep his hopes alive.
Spurred by that victory, Betancourt went on to secure his first PIAA medal, taking home a seventh-place finish at Hershey’s Giant Center last Saturday.
In the 113-pound seventh/eighth-place match, Betancourt (35-2) won by injury default over Mifflin County junior Christian Fisher.
“It feels pretty good,” he said. “It’s a lot better feeling than last year, so it’s nice.”
“It’s nice to make the podium,” MC coach Billy Chamberlain said. “It’s nice for him to break through. I think it showed him that he belongs here. I really think that it’s sorta lifted that weight off his chest. He’s really hard on himself. He wants to always win. So after last year, he felt the pressure and it’s a deserving (reward).”
As good as Chamberlain felt for Betancourt, he was sad for senior Zack Zeamer (37-8), whose run ended with a 3-2 loss to Council Rock South senior Ben Radner (34-12) in the 132-pound Round 3 consolations Friday.
Or, as wrestling fans know it, the blood round, in which winners are assured of a top-eight medal, and the losing wrestler is eliminated.
The match ended with a bit of controversy, as Chamberlain thought Zeamer had escaped Radner’s control and earned the tying point. His argument with the officials, though, was to no avail.
“That’s a heartbreaker,” Chamberlain said. “I thought it should have been loss of control. Put them in neutral, they go to overtime. Let the kids do it on the mat. I don’t want a ref making a decision in that (situation). The two kids are equal, it was right there. Give him the one. Put them on their feet in overtime, let them decide who’s the winner.”
Betancourt dropped a heartbreaker of his own in a 3-1 first-round setback to Kyle Burkholder, of Hempfield Area in District Seven. Battling a bloody nosebleed from the first period on, and wearing tape across his face to stymie the malady, Betancourt gave up a takedown with :50 left in the second and could never get his offense on track.
Burkholder (40-5) went on to reach the semi-finals and then took home the bronze medal.
“I was trying to mess with (my nose), and when I was messing with it, he took me down,” Betancourt said. “But you can’t control that. I battled back and got a medal and that was my goal this year.”
The battle back started with his fall against Radner in Friday’s Round 2 consolations.
“I ran the arm bar, and once I got him on his back, he kinda gave up,” Betancourt said.
“Champions persevere,” Chamberlain said. “They find a way to get it done when it’s needed and I think that (Will) dug deep (trailing 2-1 in the third).”
When Radner took the bottom position to start the third period, Chamberlain felt confident.
“(Will)’s brutal on top,” he said. “He’ll grind you, and whenever he gets on top, kids better be watching out.”
In the blood round, Betancourt and West Allegheny’s Jordan Watters (32-8) were scoreless through two periods, but then the Baron grappler scored a reversal early in the third and held on to earn a 2-1 decision.
“I got my momentum back (after pinning Onea) and I felt good, ready to wrestle that next match against Watters,” Betancourt said. “I expected to be more on my offense, but he’s a really good wrestler and we knew that’d be a close match. That was a tough blood-round match and I came away with it, so I was pretty happy with that one.”
Unfortunately for the Barons, it was Nazareth’s Andrew Smith (32-13) who left the Round 4 consolations feeling happy. The Eagle sophomore built a 4-0 lead after two periods, then Betancourt escaped to start the third and got a takedown, closing within one.
In the end, though, Smith, who eventually placed sixth, held on for the 5-3 win.
“Once again, I wasn’t on my offense in the first period,” Betancourt recalled. “I started getting my offense and wrestling good in the second and third, and it was too late by then. I’ve just got to learn and improve for next year in the off-season.”
Fisher injured himself in a 3-2 loss to Northeastern’s Cole Wilson in the Round 4 consolations and was unable to go against Betancourt in the seventh/eighth-place match.
“He’d be a good match for me, last match of the year,” Betancourt said. “It’s kinda disappointing (not to wrestle), but you can’t help him being hurt.”
Perhaps in 2019, he will get the opportunity to face Fisher. Betancourt is already looking forward to his junior season and trying to improve on his finish at the State Championships.
“I’m hungry for next year,” he said. “I know I have the potential do do better than I did this weekend. I’ve just got to keep working this off-season.”
Working hard certainly wasn’t a problem for Zeamer, which he showed in his 5-2 victory over Chartiers Valley junior Zachary Macy (29-11) in Thursday’s preliminary round in his State debut.
His three back points with 52 seconds left in the second period gave him a 3-0 lead, and he went on to notch a 5-2 victory.
“I told Coach, ‘I’m really glad I had that match. I got all the (nerves) out of me,’” Zeamer recalled. “That’s all over and it’s just another tournament.”
That earned him a berth against North East Region champ Patrick Gould (29-5), of East Stroudsburg South. The Cavalier junior grabbed the early driver’s seat and led 4-2, but Zeamer caught him in a four-point cradle with :41 left in the period to grab a 6-4 lead after one.
“I’d say when I put him in a cradle and got some backs, I said, ‘Let’s finish this match. Anything can happen,’” Zeamer said.
Gould, a two-time PIAA eighth-place medalist who was ranked No. 3 in the State entering the tournament, went back in front 7-6 on a takedown with 1:11 left in the second, but Zeamer broke off bottom with :52 left in the third to tie it.
The ES South grappler got a solid shot in the final seconds looking to pull out the win, but Zeamer scrambled out of it to force OT.
“I’ve been really working on my defense,” said Zeamer, who entered States ranked 14th at 132. “I wrestle with bigger guys, let them get on my legs, sprawl, and against these 132-pounders, it’s a little easier to defend shots, and I guess in the end, that helped.”
In the extra session, Zeamer countered a double-leg shot with a takedown of his own, and then when Gould continued to lay on the mat, the MC senior easily pinned him in 6:58.
Asked if it was the biggest win of his career, Zeamer said, “Yeah, I’d say. Right now, I’m focused on (Saturday). I want a State medal so bad.”
Although he suffered a 6-1 loss to Souderton’s Tyler Williams (32-10) in the semi-finals, Zeamer still had a shot to punch his ticket to the medal rounds in the Round 3 consolations against Radner.
The two wrestlers traded second-period reversals, and then Radner’s escape put him in front 3-2 heading to the third.
With Zeamer on bottom in the final stanza, he had a late scramble looking to get the tying escape. Chamberlain thought he did exactly that, but the official disagreed, and Radner held on.
“(Zack’s) a hard-worker, he’s a leader on this team, and unfortunately, sometimes you don’t always get what you deserve or earn,” Chamberlain said. “But that’s only going to make him a fighter more down the line in his future.”
