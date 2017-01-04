- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
Barons take Cocalico in Round One
The supporting cast stepped up for Manheim Central Tuesday evening in Denver, as the Barons held off Cocalico (2-2, 2-7) 55-42 in a Section Two boys basketball game in Denver.
The win vaults Manheim Central (4-0 L-L, 7-0 overall) into a three-way tie at the top of the Section with Ephrata and Lampeter-Strasburg.
Senior forward Roman Wagner led the Barons with 14 points, going 3-of-4 at the foul line down the stretch. He was aided by senior Tyler Lyons with 11, while senior Taylor Funk had 12 points and eight assists, despite his output being 12 points below his season-average.
Cocalico leading scorer Aiden Trynosky saw four three-points baskets go through the net while scoring 16 points, including eight in the fourth quarter to match his average. He was assisted offensively by sophomore Conner Mack (11 points, two treys) and junior Nick Lucky (10 points, including one trey).
The defensive strategy by both teams was to shut down the other’s top guns.
“We knew we had to limit (Funk’s) touches as best we could,” Cocalico head coach Seth Sigman said. “When he did get it, we wanted to crowd him. Try to make him be a dribbler.”
The Eagles did hold Funk to seven points through three periods.
The plan was much the same on the other side of the court.
“We’ve watched him on film enough to know that he’s (Trynosky) their best player,” Baron skipper Chris Sherwood said. “We thought if we shut him down, we’d limit their points.”
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the first half, which found Manheim up only 27-21 at the break. The Eagles had eight of their 11 turnovers in that half, while the Barons had trouble finding the bottom of the basket.
“I think we missed eight point-blank shots in the first half,” Sherwood noted. “If half of them go in, it’s a different game.”
“We had a couple of stretches where we had three turnovers in a row that ended in lay-ups,” Sigman said, analyzing the first half. “Against a good team, you can’t do that.”
Despite the offensive struggles, or perhaps because of it, neither team had more than a four-point run in the game until the Barons poured in six straight to go up by 11 toward the end of the third. Together, both teams bucketed just 13 in the quarter.
Cocalico had two challenges with scoring on the night. They couldn’t get the ball inside against the 6-foot-9 Funk and they weren’t hitting the majority of their three-point attempts (8-of-27 for the game).
“They were open shots, and we wanted them to shoot them,” Sigman said. “If we made a few more, it might be a little different.”
“Number one, our consistency,” Sherwood said, when asked about the difference on this night. “They made a couple of shots that could have put pressure on us. Those times, we just came back down and answered. The other key was points in the paint. We were getting the looks we wanted.”
The offenses were both looking for quicker success in the fourth quarter, with the Barons out-scoring the Eagles 20-16 for the final margin.
“I don’t know if I loved the pace of the game,” Sherwood said. “There was a little rust, maybe. We had 11 days off. We played hard, and for the most part, we played smart.”
“For us, we need the game to be in the 40s,” Sigman said, taking the opposite position on the pace. “We didn’t make shots and we gave up some easy baskets.”
Up next for Manheim Central is a Friday showdown with Lampeter-Strasburg in Manheim. Cocalico, meanwhile, will take on Donegal at Mount Joy. The two teams meet again on Jan. 27 in Manheim.
