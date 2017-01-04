- Warwick bands will host winter concert this weekend
Barons place four on medal stand at Holiday Tournament
The Zeamer family tradition was alive and well for the Manheim Central wrestlers last week.
On a Baron squad ravaged by sickness for the annual Manheim Lions Holiday Tournament, brothers Connor and Zack Zeamer, along with cousin Cade, provided a positive ray of light.
And senior Connor Miller too.
All four took home hardware from the medal rounds last Thursday, helping the MC grapplers pull themselves up to 11th in the final team standings with 69 points. Methacton claimed the team title with 160 1/2 points, just ahead of runner-up Shikellamy (151 1/2).
Junior Zack Zeamer (12-3) led the MC charge with a bronze medal in the 138-pound brackets, while younger brother Connor (4-2), a freshman, placed fourth at 113, sophomore Cade Zeamer (8-7) took fifth in the 120-pound brackets, and Miller (7-7) finished sixth at 152.
In all, only nine Baron wrestlers competed in the 47th edition of the event.
“It sorta took us back to where we started the year without the football players and a lot of open weights,” MC coach Troy Sunderland said. “Even in weight classes where we have a couple kids, the backup was sick. It’s unfortunate, especially hosting the tournament here … We’ve got to roll with the punches sometimes and keep moving forward.”
Zack Zeamer suffered blow in the 138-pound semi-finals, dropping a tough 4-3 loss to Dylan Gray, of Methacton. Late in the third, Zeamer appeared to be on the verge of a takedown at the edge which would have tied it 4-all. Instead, Gray was able to wriggle out of bounds, maintaining his two-point advantage. In the final seconds, Gray was hit by a stalling call, but held on to win.
“(Zack) made a big technical mistake,” Sunderland recalled. “That’s a hard lesson to learn, but it’s something that he won’t forget, so that’s how you learn those lessons sometimes … the hard way. But he rebounded nicely.”
Indeed he did.
After decking New Kent’s Bryce Henley in 1:11 in the consolation semi-finals, Zeamer pulled out a 3-1 victory over Shikellamy’s Bryce Burgess in the bronze-medal match. A takedown with :17 left in the opening stanza was the difference for Zeamer. From there, the two wrestlers traded escapes the rest of the way.
“It was just a little go-behind,” Sunderland said of the first-period takedown. “Burgess is a long kid, we’ve seen him before, so they’ve wrestled a couple times now. (Zack) was able to pass the arm and get behind him for a takedown early on. That’s why it’s important to be ready to go right away when the whistle blows.”
In the 113-pound brackets, Cade Zeamer dropped a 23-8 tech fall in 3:26 to Spring Ford’s Brandon Meredith in the quarterfinals. But he responded with three straight falls in the consolations over Garnet Valley’s Matt Flicker (2:20), New Kent’s Troy Eberhard (1:59) and Council Rock North’s Luke Lucerne (3:20). In the third of those, Zeamer was actually trailing 13-0 against Lucerne when he turned the tables.
“If there’s time on the clock, you have to believe you’ll find a way to win,” Sunderland said. “And that’s what he did. So that was exciting for him to be able to pull that match out, no doubt.”
Bald Eagle Area’s Aleck Nyman took a 4-1 first-period lead against Zeamer in the bronze-medal bout, then stretched it to 9-1 with three back points in the second. The MC freshman clawed back to 10-5 on a reversal late in the middle stanza, then a takedown with :14 elapsed in the third. But Nyman’s five-point takedown sealed his 16-5 win.
“As a freshman,” Sunderland said, “in his first tournament — he’s wrestled some JV matches in tournaments and stuff — but for him to go here and turn in a solid performance (is nice).”
Turning to 120, Cade Zeamer fell by fall in :38 to JW Robinson’s Nik Gerard in the quarterfinals, but rebounded to get himself into the medal rounds with back-to-back wins, including a 6-4 OT decision over Solanco’s Sheldon Peiffer. In the consi semi-finals, Shane Thompson of Council Rock North won by fall in 1:53, but Zeamer capitalized on a seven-point third — including two of his four takedowns — to major New Kent’s Eric Taylor 11-1 for the fifth-place medal.
“I’ll tell ya, I think (Cade)’s sort of broken out of his shell a little bit,” Sunderland said. “I’ve seen his leg attacks become more routine and he’s feeling more confident in his leg attacks, so that was good for us to see, and for him to hopefully recognize that he can score offensively.”
Miller, too, was wrestling for fifth place at 152. After losing by fall to Methacton’s Bryce Reddington in 3:20 in the quarters, Miller knocked off McDowell’s Max Burkyn 8-3 and then edged JW Robinson’s Tanner Uffelman by a 5-2 decision.
A 10-0 loss to Garnet Valley’s Robbie Peters dropped Miller into the fifth-place bout, where Spring Ford’s Ben D’Archangelo took a 3-0 second-period lead on a takedown with :26 left in the stanza and then went on to earn a 4-0 shutout.
“From where he’s come from in terms of his experience, for him to place here at the Manheim Tournament is a big accomplishment for him and he’s got to be happy with that,” Sunderland said. “He has questioned himself over the years, particularly this year, and I just told him, ‘You just have to have some belief in yourself because you’re going to run against those guys that are going to be better than you. But there’s going to be a lot of kids out here as a senior that you’re better than and you have to believe that you’ve paid your dues and just go out and wrestle and find out what happens.’ So I was happy for Connor to go home with a place.”
MANHEIM LIONS HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
FINALS
106 — A. Howell, JWR, d. C. Morabito, Meth, 6-4.
113 — B. Meredith, SF, d. C. Balestrini, Shk, 11-5.
120 — N. Gerard, JWR, d. K. McNair, Meth, 6-3.
126 — S. Book, JWR, m.d. S. Hayes, CRN, 11-1.
132 — M. Marino, GV, m.d. C. Darber, NK, 10-2.
138 — S. Koleno, BEA, d. D. Henry, Meth, 7-6.
145 — N. haubert, Pal, d. N. Puliti, GV, 6-1.
152 — B. Reddington, Meth, p. D. Parker, Shk, 2:52.
160 — P. White, Shk, d. H. Rockman, JWR, 11-8.
170 — K. Sanders, NK, d. I. Veysalov, McD, 11-5.
182 — J. Paulson, McD, m.d. R. Mortimer, GV, 16-5.
195 — T. Ragland, NK, d. J. Donnelly, Pal, 4-2.
220 — T. Mukai, JWR, d. J. Morgan, Sou, 8-5.
285 — J. Caneles, Bed, p. M. Lepore, SF, 5:28
THIRD PLACE
106 —G. Jones, NK, d. G. Giedroc, BEA, 4-0.
113 — A. Nyman, BEA, m.d. Co. Zeamer, MC, 16-5.
120 — S. Thompson, CRN, p. G. Hollingsworth. GV, 2:19.
126 — H. Andrade, Sou, d. J. Supsic, Shk, 2-0.
132 — L. Ciotti, McD, d. C. Robinson, CRN, 4-2.
138 — Z. Zeamer, MC, d. B. Burgess, Shk, 3-1.
145 — G. McClenahan, BEA, d. N. Supsic, Shk, 7-0.
152 — R. Peters, GV, m.d. C. Finkenbiner, Sou, 15-5.
160 — M. Blakemore, Meth, d. M. Gradwell, SF, 5-4.
170 — B. Root, Sol, d. B. Marion, Meth, 6-3.
182 — J. Phaup, Sou, t.f. E. Bingaman, Shk, (20-5)
195 — J. Kreiger, Shk, d. J. Weder, Sol, 4-3.
220 — K. Tucker, Sol, p. Q. Cook, McD, 4:49.
285 — T. Mahoney, GV, d. T. Ellis, Meth, 3-2.
FIFTH PLACE
106 — Q. Tobin, SF, p. J. Zartman, Shk, 3:13.
113 — L. Lucerne, CRN, d. H. Butterfield, McD, 11-5.
120 — Ca. Zeamer, MC, m.d. E. Taylor, NK, 11-1.
126 — B. Stienbuch, Bed, by medical forfeit over J. Boyd, McD.
132 — G. Rigg, BEA, p. A. Marsh, Pal, 1:55.
138 — C. Trowbridge, Sou, p. B. Henley, NK, 4:09.
145 — T. Hazard, JWR, p. J. Shalinsky, CRN, 2:40.
152 — B. D’Archangelo, SF, d. C. Miller, MC, 4-0.
160 — D. Sheehy, CRN, p. W. Puppo, Sou, 4:28.
170 — J. Hepler, Shk, d. J. FIles, SF, 5-3.
182 — S. McNair, Meth, by forfeit over C. Smith, SF.
195 — V. Fernandez, Bed, p. A. Bielak, McD, 1:16.
220 — J. Donahue, Meth, by forfeit over J. Godbey, NK.
285 — A. Leyferman, CRN, d. M. Dorer, NK, 2-1.
OUTSTANDING WRESTLER: Matthew Marino, Garnet Valley, 132.
MOST FALLS/LEAST TIME: Connor Zeamer, Manheim Central, 113, 4/7:36
TEAM SCORING AND KEY: 1. Meth—Methacton 160.5; 2. Shk—Shikellamy 151.5; 3. JWR—JW Robinson 150; 4. NK—New Kent 123; 5. GV—Garnet Valley 119; 6. SF—Spring Ford 113.5; 7. McD—McDowell 107.5; 8. CRN—Council Rock North 103; 9. Sou—Souderton 98; 10. BEA—Bald Eagle Area 88.5; 11. MC—Manheim Central 69; 12. Sol—Solanco 67; 13. Pal—Palisades 65.5; 14. Bed—Bedford 65.Barons place four on medal
