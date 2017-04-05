Barons’ offense erupts in 11-4 win over the Vikings

For the first time this season, the Manheim Central baseball team played with a lead on Monday.

And they never looked back.

Banging out 13 hits and riding a strong effort from pitchers Drew Mummau and Bryce Eberly, the Barons opened Section Three play with an 11-4 win over Northern Lebanon in Fredericksburg.

Mummau, making his first start of the season, went three innings with four K’s and no walks to get the decision, and then Eberly finished it out.

“Very pleased,” Manheim Central coach Matt Huber said. “It’s always hard to travel to Northern Lebanon and get a victory, so to start Section play off like that, to string together a lot of hits and pitch well and have the offensive production that we did, I think it’s a great way to start off the week.”

Nate Loser had three hits and three RBIs, while Tyler Simon added a pair of base knocks and three RBIs to help lead the Barons’ attack. Tyler Lutz and Eberly each also contributed two hits.

“We had four multi-hit performances tonight and those players all came through, and obviously the guys that were on base ahead of them,” Huber said. “And there were some hard-hit balls tonight that aren’t going to go in the book as hits, but were errors that just helped our on-base percentage.”

Mummau, who finished with 50 to 55 pitches, and the Vikings’ Hayden Johnson battled in a scoreless duel for two innings before the Barons (1-0 L-L, 2-0 overall) rallied for four runs in the top of the third. Simon singled with one out, then stole second base, to get things started.

“Tyler’s been on fire,” Huber said. “He’s just been playing really well defensively, on the mound … he’s just been an overall contributor for us.”

Loser’s RBI single got MC on the board, then Lutz followed with an RBI base hit out of the clean-up spot and Eberly ripped an RBI double.

The Vikings answered with two in the bottom of the inning, but Central added onto their lead in the top of the fourth. Tyler Lyons reached on an error, and after Jake Novak grounded out to short, Mummau was hit by a pitch, then stole second, putting two runners in scoring position.

Next, Simon delivered a two-run single, and one out later, Lutz had an RBI single to make it 7-2.

“I was glad that we scored first,” Huber said. “I think it was our first time this year that we got to play with a lead. And then after Northern Lebanon cut it to 4-2, we didn’t sit on it, we extended our lead. And that just makes everything much easier.”

They made life even a little bit more easier in the fifth with a four-spot off of NL reliever Seth Daubert. With one out, Taylor Rohrer and Lyons singled, and Rohrer tug and advanced to third on Novak’s fly to right field. Next, Mummau’s line drive to short resulted in an error, allowing Rohrer to score, Simon walked, and Loser completed the Barons’ scoring with a two-run single to left.

Eberly, who K’d five and walked four, pitched three scoreless innings before the Vikings scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to wrap it up.

Last Thursday, Manheim Central and E-town battled to a 1-1 tie into the ninth inning before the game was halted due to darkness in Manheim.

The game featured a pitcher’s duel between Rohrer and the Bears’ Nick Stoner. After E-town took a 1-0 lead in the fifth, MC answered with one in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings. Mummau scored the tying run on Simon’s sac fly.

“We’re going to try to pick it up,” Huber said. “The plan right now is to finish it.”