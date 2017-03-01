Barons bedeviled: Funk now just 16 points shy of Waltman for Manheim Central’s all-time scoring lead

The Manheim Central boys played with some late desperation on Monday night.

Unfortunately for the Barons, however, it wasn’t quite enough.

Trailing by 17 points, 69-52, with just 2:30 left to play, the MC boys made a run to make it interesting down the stretch.

But 8th-seeded Greencastle-Antrim shot 18-of-24 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and held on to knock off the No. 5 Barons 82-78 in a District Three 5A consolation game at East Pennsboro High School.

“I thought (our guys) played with some urgency late,” Manheim Central coach Chris Sherwood said, “but that urgency needs to come in the first quarter. And we’ve had problems with that this year.”

Bryan Gembe finished with six treys and led the Blue Devils with 27 points, while Casey Hoover had three treys and added 21 points. Ian Gelsinger also hit double figures with 10 points.

In all, G-A buried 12 treys in the game.

“It felt like a hundred,” Sherwood said. “I thought this was a tough game to get up for after what happened on Thursday (losing a 65-63 heart-breaker to Spring Grove in the District quarterfinals), and once it turned into like a summer league game, we were going up-and-down, and they were probably the first ones to adjust that it wasn’t and really stayed in that zone.”

Senior Taylor Funk scored 30 of his game-high 34 points in the second half to help lead Manheim Central’s comeback attempt and bring him to 1,921 career points, just 16 shy of former star Hilary Waltman (1,937 points) for the all-time lead in Manheim Central basketball history. Roman Wagner and Connor Hostetter chipped in with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Hostetter’s ‘three’ ignited MC on a first quarter-ending 9-0 run — capped by Trevor Hosler’s buzzer-beater — which put the Barons in front 17-11 heading to the second.

But the Blue Devils knocked down five treys in the second quarter — two from Hoover — while shooting 7-of-13 from the floor and outscoring the Barons 19-7, giving them a 30-24 halftime lead.

Sherwood acknowledged that his team might have come out a little bit flat.

“I think it’d be unfair for us to say it’s anything other than (Greencastle-Antrim) shot the ball really well,” Sherwood said, “so they put the pressure on us to execute and we didn’t. Were we flat? Yeah, we might have been. But when you have a bunch of seniors, you’re not supposed to be flat.”

The Blue Devils’ advantage ballooned to 38-26 on a triple by Gembe with 5:19 to go in the third, and it was still 45-34 following a three-point play by Gelsinger in transition with 1:04 on the clock.

Funk then scored all of the Barons’ points in a 6-2 run at the end of the quarter to make it 47-40, but Gembe and Gelsinger combined for three consecutive treys to open the fourth, and suddenly the Blue Devils stretched their lead back to 56-40.

It was still 69-52 when Gembe sank two free throws with 2:30 remaining on the clock.

A short time later, Hostetter’s free throws, followed by Funk’s triple with :56.0 left, cut the deficit to single digits, 75-66.

“When we got to the short corner,” Sherwood said, “we had no problems scoring, and we talked about that, but we needed to do a little bit more of that and we needed to attack a little bit more. I credit that to being a little bit flat. But then they shot the ball really well too.”

Funk’s trey with :36 left brought the Barons within 78-72, and his three foul shots with :10 on the clock cut the score to 80-75, but a pair of free throws by Brandon Stuhler closed the door.

Asked if it was tough finding motivation for the game knowing that they had already already qualified for States, but were just playing for seeding purposes, Sherwood said, “Yeah … 8:30 at night the game starts, we’re an hour away from home, as they are too. There’s a mistake being made in the system. That needs to change, because this is too late to be playing a game.”

The loss sets them for a fourth meeting this season against Section Two rival Lampeter-Strasburg.

“I think our guys are anxious to see where their state seeding is and are interested to see what the bracket looks like when that comes out,” Sherwood said. “We’ll plug away, we’ll make sure our guys are prepared to play them and we’ll see. At this point with kids, who know they’re just playing for a seed, we’ll see what happens and who’s ready and who’s not. Hopefully, we are.”