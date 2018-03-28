Balanced scoring leads Warwick in 13-5 win over the Falcons
Cedar Crest keeper TJ Moore wasn’t bad between the pipes Tuesday.
On this night, however, Warwick was just better.
Eight different goal-scorers found the back of the net, led by Luke Hirtzel and Corey Snyder with three apiece, and the Warriors rolled to a 13-5 win in their L-L opener at Grosh Field in Lititz.
“Starting in the win column, that’s always a positive,” Warwick coach Wayne Hummer said. “I liked how the tempo grew as the game went on, and offensively, we really spread the ball around.”
Despite the Warriors’ balanced attack, Cedar Crest hung around and was still within just four, 8-4, heading in the final stanza.
But Warwick (1-0 L-L) outscored the Falcons 5-1 in the final 12 minutes to clinch it.
“We really started to capitalize on man-up opportunities,” Hummer said. “That’s what you want to see out of your extra-man unit. Basically, it was a product of our guys staying checked in and focused on the game and continuing to have that mindset that we’re looking for the cage.”
One of those fourth-quarter opportunities came with a Cedar Crest player serving a locked-in penalty, during which time the Warriors scored twice to help break things open.
Joining Hirtzel and Snyder in the scoring column were Carter Davis, who had two goals, along with Hilton Michael, Hayden Rucci, Trey Glass, Justin Gerhart and Conor Adams, each with one.
Hummer was also pleased with his squad’s ability to score in transition against Cedar Crest.
“To be honest with you, I thought their goalie did a really good job,” Warwick’s coach said. “But I think that our goal scorers had some nice looks on cage. Even the ones that were saved, they had some really nice looks. We were creating a lot of opportunities and capitalizing on them and that’s great to see this early in the season. Hopefully, that can stay on an upward trend.”
The Warriors jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the first quarter and a 6-2 advantage at the half. Adams, Hirtzel, Davis, Rucci, Michael and Gerhart accounted for the Warriors’ first-half scoring production.
In addition to his goal, Michael also teamed up with junior Austin Barto to give Cedar Crest headaches on the faceoffs. Barto, who missed all of last season due to injury, was back on the field for the first time since his freshman year.
“(Hilton) started taking faceoffs last year and he really progressed very quickly,” Hummer said. “Man, (Hilton and Austin) are a pretty fun 1-2 punch to have at faceoffs. They do a lot of different things and we have a former player, Nick Hohman, running faceoffs with them. He’s been really working with them to strategize a little bit more on their faceoffs and work to get that faceoff win, give us the possession we’re looking for and I just thought that they both did a really good job. They didn’t win every single faceoff but they really fought for everything that they got.”
With Barto and Michael helping to give the Warriors’ possession, the Warriors went on to build a 39-10 advantage in shots. Keeper Josiah Jewell had three saves for the Warriors to get the win and Declan McCarthy helped out with an assist.
After the break, Hirtzel and Snyder each scored two goals apiece to complete their hat tricks and help nail down the victory.
“They’re the experienced guys,” Hummer said, “the stalwarts of the offense and I think the young guys take a lot of leadership from them. They expect that of themselves and I think they’ll be great leaders for that offense.”
The Warwick boys, who had their non-league opener against Carlisle postponed due to snow last Friday, will return to the field today (Thursday) when they host Manheim Township at 4:15 p.m.
