Annual Lititz Summer Showcase will host 170 soccer teams

By on July 26, 2017

In a couple of weeks, Wendell Hannaford will get very busy with his duties as head coach of the Warwick girls soccer team.

First among those this week is the 12th annual Lititz Summer Showcase, to be held this Friday through Sunday, July 28-30.

“It’s been a lot of emails and a lot of time preparing,” smiled Hannaford, who is serving as co-tournament director this year with Tim Snyder. “It will be nice for it to get here and for everyone to have fun. Obviously, we’re looking for no injuries, nice weather, and everything. That’s the goal.”

Currently, there are 170 teams signed up to compete in the Showcase. About 2,500 players are expected to show off their skills, with boys teams being represented in the U9 through U19 age divisions and girls squads in the U10-U19 classes.

“We’re pretty well covered in those age groups,” Hannaford said.

Once again, players will be coming from far and wide to battle on the pitch. Teams are expected from eastern and western Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Plus, a couple of boys squads will be making the long drive from Texas for the Showcase.

“It’s a bump up from 154 last year,” said Hannaford, who noted that other squads, including one from Canada, had expressed interest, but ultimately couldn’t commit due to injuries and availability of players.

Pre-showcase estimates in 2016 were that this event would bring at least 10,000 people into the Lititz area. With nearly 20 more teams anticipated this weekend, that number could easily increase.

“We’ll probably have at least that many, probably more,” Hannaford said.

There will be six venues for games, including the Weaver Road Turf Athletic Fields, Hummer Turf Grass Systems (located near Root’s Country Market), Manheim Township Foundation Fields, Lititz Area Mennonite School, Elizabeth Township Park and Linear Park.

As of deadline, more than 20 college coaches were registered to attend. As in years past, the showcase games — for players ages 16-18 — will be held Friday night, with games being played at 6, 7 and 8 p.m. at the Weaver Road fields.

Approximately 60 college coaches were on hand for last year’s tournament, and Hannaford said he wouldn’t be surprised to see an equal number.

“With two turf fields back-to-back, it will be easy for coaches to sit between the two fields and watch, and it won’t get so late for the athletes who have to turn around and play again at 8 a.m. the next morning,” Hannaford said.

New this year will be the addition of food and apparel vendors at the various sites.

