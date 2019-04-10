Alone in first
Warwick beats Hempfield for first time since 2010, then tops the Blue Streaks to improve to 4-0
Coming off an emotional win over Hempfield, it might have been easy for the Warwick boys to have a little letdown on Tuesday night.
There was none, however.
In fact, the Warriors yielded just 20 combined points through the first two games against Manheim Township cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-7, 25-17) in Neffsville.
Noah Miller led the way with a match-high nine kills, in addition to serving up four aces.
Trey Miller stepped up with five digs, Kameron Brenneman added one block, and Connor Baer handed out 34 assists, as the Warriors remained unbeaten atop Section One with a 4-0 record (5-0 overall), one game ahead of Hempfield and Penn Manor, both at 3-1.
***
Last Thursday, Warwick senior Chad Meeder was still battling a sickness, but it was going to take a lot more than that to keep him out of the lineup.
Hempfield was on the docket for the Warrior boys volleyball team and this was a date Meeder and his teammates had circled on the calendar.
“I just kinda pushed through school today,” Meeder said, “knowing I’ve got Hempfield.”
Turns out, Meeder probably made the Black Knights feel a bit ill every time he went up to swing.
Finishing with a match-high 23 kills, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter was a monster at the net.
And that, along with an all-around gutsy effort from Warwick, powered the Warriors to a 3-1 victory (25-20, 25-18, 12-25, 25-23) over 22-time L-L League champ Hempfield in a thrilling clash between State-ranked teams in Lititz.
“I told the boys I’m just so proud of the way they came out and played tonight,” Warrior coach Nate Gajecki said. “We battled through adversity and they played their hearts out. It was awesome.”
The win was Warwick’s first over Hempfield since the 2010 season and it left them alone atop the Section One standings with a 3-0 league record (4-0 overall). The Black Knights are second at 3-1.
“Definitely as of right now,” Meeder said, “it’s one of the biggest wins of my volleyball career. It’s a major confidence-booster for us beating a team like Hempfield and looking ahead into Districts and Leagues, and States hopefully.”
Hempfield — after dropping the first two games — rallied to take the third 25-12 to keep its hopes alive. But the Warriors’ players and coaches regrouped prior to the fourth and pulled it out.
“There were a lot of words of encouragement and saying, ‘Hey, this sport is meant for fun. If we’re not out there having fun, then why are we playing to begin with,?’” Meeder said.
The fun times were happening in game one for Warwick, which took a 20-15 lead. The Black Knights climbed back within two, 21-19, on one of Elliot De La Torre’s three blocks.
Back-to-back aces by senior Trey Miller restored the Warriors’ advantage back to 24-19, and then Meeder’s kill clinched a 25-20 game-one win.
With Noah Miller still playing “banged up” for Warwick, Gajecki credited Trey Miller for coming off the bench and doing a remarkable job. Miller chipped in with two aces in the victory.
“It was a great team effort by the boys tonight,” Warwick’s skipper said.
That effort continued into the second game, in which the Warriors jumped to a quick 7-2 lead. Junior Connor Baer’s push got Warwick a point and Meeder stepped up with two kills in the run.
“Chad separated himself as one of the best players in the League, if not the District,” Gajecki said. “Chad stepped up tonight. He’s such a team player, was helping guys out, patting each other on the back. He passed first, made some great defensive plays, served tough, but he did a great job at the net tonight. His attacks were awesome.”
The Black Knights didn’t go away, however. and Ben Crabtree’s kill put them up 9-8. They were still leading 12-11 when Warwick answered with a 6-0 run — including two kills by Kameron Brenneman — to go back in front for good, 17-12.
“Kam Brenneman played his best match,” Gajecki said. “He stepped up huge. He separated himself tonight. He did a great job.”
A Hempfield kill cut their deficit to 22-18, but Noah Miller, Adam Kurtz and Foster Lobb put down late kills to seal the 25-18 win, giving Warwick control of the driver’s seat.
Senior Mateo Chacon finished with a game-high 14 digs to help lead the Warriors’ D.
“The film that we had on (Hempfield) and watching them play, they ran 31s a lot,” Gajecki said. “So they set up three feet away from the setter with their big middles, and we worked in practice the last couple nights on trying to stop that and I thought we did a really good job. Then they started pushing the ball to the outside, which is where our bigger blocks are.”
It was the Black Knights who did a really good job in the third game of darting out to an early lead. After scoring the first three points, they extended their lead to 14-7 and never looked back,
Adam Brossman led Hempfield with three aces, while De La Torre added 12 kills.
“There’s so much momentum,” Gajecki said, “and every time we called a timeout or they called a timeout, it was always to have that talk of, ‘We’ve got to get the momentum back.’”
Which is exactly what the Warriors did early in the fourth. Meeder had three of his nine kills in the clinching game during a 6-2 run which gave Warwick a 9-5 advantage. Later, Meeder had back-to-back kills which pushed the lead to 17-11.
“It’s just the stigma of playing Hempfield, I think,” Meeder said. “That always brings out the best in my game, and in the game of other teammates.”
Hempfield responded, however, and Crabtree’s kill tied it at 21-all. It was still tied at 22-22 and 23-23, but the next two points went to the Warriors and that was the match.
“We’ve played some great teams this year with North Allegheny, Derry, Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley,” Gajecki said. “This was definitely a great statement win for our boys tonight. They did a great job coming out and playing. They worked hard.”
