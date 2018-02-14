Zells married 60 years
Ken and Shirley Zell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week. They were married Feb. 15, 1958.
They (along with the Broad Street playground) raised seven wonderful children. They spent many years raising their children at their home on South Ninth Street in Akron, and because of that, now live at Gretna Springs in Manheim.
Ken worked many years at Ephrata Diamond Spring Water Company, and still works part time today at Manheim Auto Auction. Shirley worked many years at the snack bar and cafeteria at Ephrata Community Hospital.
They enjoy traveling to their cabin in Potter County and spending time with their seven children; 11 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Ken and Shirley attend Grace E.C. Church in Akron.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Zells married 60 years
Ken and Shirley Zell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary...
-
ALL Renovation and Design: Anything is Possible
Sometimes, Spring showers make way for mud. And rocks. And...
-
Moll wins three golds, as Warriors take 2nd at L-Ls
For the first time in Joe Moll’s high school career,...
-
McCabe, Ginder lead Barons at Leagues
Cade Ginder plans to graduate from Manheim Central this spring...
-
Guts and Heart: Despite battling injury & illness, Lady Warriors repeat as L-L champs
The van ride to Wilson High School last Saturday was...
-
School board ponders improvement options
The Warwick School Board trimmed its future capital improvement options...
-
The ‘Fire’ still burns
Fire & Ice opens Friday night under new leadership For...
-
Zells married 60 years
Ken and Shirley Zell are celebrating their 60th wedding...
-
ALL Renovation and Design: Anything is Possible
Sometimes, Spring showers make way for mud. And rocks....
-
Moll wins three golds, as Warriors take 2nd at L-Ls
For the first time in Joe Moll’s high school...
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
Tom Gilburg says:
-
Vicky Hankins says:
-
Not Mary says: