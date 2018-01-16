Home   >   Social   >   It’s never too late to celebrate: Warwick’s Class of ‘77 planning 41st reunion

It’s never too late to celebrate: Warwick’s Class of ‘77 planning 41st reunion

By on January 16, 2018
The 1977 high school talent show. Seniors in this shot include Michelle Vought, Sharon Smith and Fran Gross.

Most high school classes gather during milestone years, but Warwick High School’s grads of 1977 like to do things a little differently.

The wheels are in motion for a 41st reunion next month.

“Yeah, you heard right,” said class member Tom Gibble, “the big 41.”

Details

  • When: Feb. 17, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
  • Where: General Sutter Inn
  • Admission: $35 per person or $70 per couple

The event will be fairly simple and feature heavy assorted hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.

So, how did this new trend of celebrating four decades and one to grow on come about?

“A handful of us were waiting to see if something was going to happen in 2017, which was the 40th anniversary of our graduation,” Gibble explained. “So, when September rolled around and nothing was happening, five of us met over some drinks and dinner at the Appalachian Brewing Co. and decided to take the bull by the horns.”

Since it was too late to squeeze the event into 2017, the organizers decided tie the reunion into Fire & Ice weekend. So, the date is now set and the goal is to get as many classmates as possible to bring their boogie shoes to the Sutter ballroom on Feb. 17.

Gibble said the event is open to anyone who started their journey with the class, even if they did not reach graduation. That includes people who may have moved away and those who chose to drop out. Everyone is welcome.

Register on the group website — lititz.wixsite.com/warwick77 — now through the first week of February. Once registered, checks can be sent to WHS Class of ‘77, P.O. Box 153, Lititz, PA.17543. Due to food ordering and pre-planning, this event is all preregistration; there will be no tickets sold at the door.

If anyone has a current address for any of the people listed above, or if more information on the reunion is needed, contact Tom Gibble at 717-693-3221 or tsgibble@verizon.net.

The planning committee is made up of Gibble, Terry Conrad, Cari Jo Cavalcante, Gary Miles, and Barb (Brown) Linetty.

Organizers are still trying to reach the following classmates:
James Evans
Charles Peiffer
Donald Peiffer
Hal Becker
Terry Gingrich
Cindy (Ebersole) Hummer
Leon Himmelberger
Donna (Frey) Himmelberger
John Kolp
Lois Level
Jeanne Weaver
James Shirk
James Graybill
James Myer
Vernon Whitmyer
Barbara (Darlington) Trough
James Weaver
Laura (Beth) Barnett
Cindy (Beamesderfer) Walter
Lisa Belile
Rochele (Buch) Charles
Donald Buchter
Steve Colbert
Lynette (Colleen) Flack
Vicki (Dagen) Kroeck
Melinda (Foreman) Tshudy
Debra Frey
Diane (Fuhrer) Potts
Kerry Herr
Floyd Kiralfy
Dan Miller
Steve Miller
Maria (Morant) Leguernec
Dianalea Nolt
Rosemarie Reynolds
Sharon (Rosa) Weaver
Nancy Shriner
Stephen Shuman
Sharon (Smith) Childs
Dana Weaver
Steve Whitcraft
Carla (Wolf) McMullen
John Young
Mark Summy
Thomas Gibble and Michelle Vought goofing around while dancing the tango at the senior prom in 1977.

