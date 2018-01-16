It’s never too late to celebrate: Warwick’s Class of ‘77 planning 41st reunion
Most high school classes gather during milestone years, but Warwick High School’s grads of 1977 like to do things a little differently.
The wheels are in motion for a 41st reunion next month.
“Yeah, you heard right,” said class member Tom Gibble, “the big 41.”
Details
- When: Feb. 17, 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
- Where: General Sutter Inn
- Admission: $35 per person or $70 per couple
The event will be fairly simple and feature heavy assorted hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
So, how did this new trend of celebrating four decades and one to grow on come about?
“A handful of us were waiting to see if something was going to happen in 2017, which was the 40th anniversary of our graduation,” Gibble explained. “So, when September rolled around and nothing was happening, five of us met over some drinks and dinner at the Appalachian Brewing Co. and decided to take the bull by the horns.”
Since it was too late to squeeze the event into 2017, the organizers decided tie the reunion into Fire & Ice weekend. So, the date is now set and the goal is to get as many classmates as possible to bring their boogie shoes to the Sutter ballroom on Feb. 17.
Gibble said the event is open to anyone who started their journey with the class, even if they did not reach graduation. That includes people who may have moved away and those who chose to drop out. Everyone is welcome.
Register on the group website — lititz.wixsite.com/warwick77 — now through the first week of February. Once registered, checks can be sent to WHS Class of ‘77, P.O. Box 153, Lititz, PA.17543. Due to food ordering and pre-planning, this event is all preregistration; there will be no tickets sold at the door.
If anyone has a current address for any of the people listed above, or if more information on the reunion is needed, contact Tom Gibble at 717-693-3221 or tsgibble@verizon.net.
The planning committee is made up of Gibble, Terry Conrad, Cari Jo Cavalcante, Gary Miles, and Barb (Brown) Linetty.
About digital editor
Latest News
-
It’s never too late to celebrate: Warwick’s Class of ‘77 planning 41st reunion
Most high school classes gather during milestone years, but Warwick...
- Posted January 16, 2018
- 0
-
Warm Up This New Year at Zig’s Bakery and Café
The New Year has started with a chill, and there...
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Impact in the New Year
Looking to get noticed in the New Year? Want to...
-
Anthony G. Decicco: Your Edward Jones Financial Advisor in Lititz
Edward Jones is the name to know when it comes...
-
Unprecedented in Warwick Township
In wake of unexpected resignation, supervisors will consider interested candidates...
-
King of the hill
Young sledder conquers his fears after serious accident When Sawyer...
-
From Baron to Bear
Nagy named Chicago’s 16th head coach in franchise history As...
-
It’s never too late to celebrate: Warwick’s Class of ‘77 planning 41st reunion
Most high school classes gather during milestone years, but...
- January 16, 2018
- 0
-
Warm Up This New Year at Zig’s Bakery and Café
The New Year has started with a chill, and...
- January 10, 2018
- 0
-
Eckert Signs Gives Your Business Impact in the New Year
Looking to get noticed in the New Year? Want...
- January 10, 2018
- 0
-
Plans unveiled for former Wilbur complex
Preliminary plans for the former Wilbur Chocolate plant in...
- May 24, 2017
- 7
-
Beth’s Story: Commentary on an epidemic that hits close to home
“Beth’s Story” is the first in a five-part monthly...
- February 18, 2016
- 5
-
Andrew’s Actions …and devastating death
“Andrew’s Actions” is the third feature in a monthly...
- April 21, 2016
- 4
-
mhunnefield says:
-
Shirlee Sloan says:
-
Tony DeLeo says: