Stauffers married 70 years
Robert and Betty (Root) Stauffer, of Ephrata, celebrated 70 years together on April 5, 2017. They were married April 5, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Ephrata, by Rev. Myron A. Eichner.
The couple has lived in the area all their lives. Robert (Bob) was born and raised in Rothsville before moving to Ephrata, and Betty is a lifetime resident of Ephrata.
Bob was an aircraft electrician with the U.S. Air Force in Arizona and Calcutta, India during World War II. He was a partner in the former Earl Y. Stauffer and Sons electrical contractors in Ephrata, and the former Twin Brook Mobile Home Park in Rothsville. Bob was also active in the Ephrata Rotary Club, Ephrata Jaycees, and used his well-earned title of Eagle Scout to provide leadership for Ephrata Troop 75.
Betty worked at Penn Dairies as a bookkeeper and later transferred those skills to the family businesses, but the top priority for both Bob and Betty, was raising their family.
They are the parents of three children: William, husband of Lois (Bingeman) Stauffer, Whitehall; Barbara, wife of Dr. Richard Gelder, Osprey, Fla.; and Bonnie Richardson, Ephrata. They have seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren (the seventh was born on their 70th anniversary), and five step-great-grandchildren.
After retirement they wintered on the west coast of Florida over a span of 21 years. They enjoyed tennis, golf, and bowling, whether in Ephrata or Englewood, Fla. They now reside at Keystone Villa in downtown Ephrata, where they continue to enjoy retirement.
Bob and Betty celebrated their anniversary enjoying a quiet day at Keystone Villa, visiting with family and friends and reminiscing about their amazing 70 years.
-
