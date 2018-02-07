Olsens married 40 years
Dave and Deb (Greatti) Olsen are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on Feb. 18.
They will be getting together with family and friends in March at the General Sutter Inn, Lititz.
Dave and Deb are the parents of one daughter: Jennifer (Olsen) Stewart, married to Brandon Stewart, Lititz.
