Hummel, Renninger engaged

By on January 17, 2018

Rebecca Hummel, of Lititz, and Travis Renninger of Adamstown, recently announced that they will be married.

Rebecca is the daughter of Ron and Karen Hummel, Lititz. She went to nursing school at Harrisburg Area Community College and is now an ER Nurse at UPMC Pinnacle in Harrisburg.

Travis is the son of Russell Renninger of Adamstown and Tina Duckworth of Ephrata. He is a truck driver for Old Dominion, based out of Carlisle.

An Oct. 13 ceremony is planned.

